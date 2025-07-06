Break Free Media

Break Free Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Green Hornet's avatar
The Green Hornet
1dEdited

Facts:

Palestine (actually Palestia) was what the Romans renamed Judea (Israel) following its conquest and destruction of the 2nd Temple in 70 CE.

Despite the Romans killing and exiling most of the Jewish population, there was an unbroken Jewish presence in the land.

The Jewish descendants of the exiles returned, miraculously fought and defeated the combined Arab armies in 1948 to restore Israel.

Yassir Arafat the murderer and Egyptian army officer from a wealthy Egyptian family invented “Palestine” and its faux people after being recruited by the KGB to be a terrorist force against Israel.

Those are the historical facts. Everything else are lies, propaganda and marketing to ignorant, gullible, herd mentality sheeple.

This is a religious war. The Fauxestinians don’t care about land. They care about erasing Jews and Judaism. Period.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Daniel Saunders's avatar
Daniel Saunders
1d

I wonder if it could work. The only things the PA is good at are funding terrorism and stealing other people's money, but 100 years of antisemitic propaganda make me doubt that Palestinians could ever really accept Israel's existence as a Jewish state.

There's a growing popular movement in Israel to annex Yehudah and Shomron (the so-called West Bank) entirely and I wonder if this is a desperate attempt to stop that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Alaine Hunt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture