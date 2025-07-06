You can listen to me read this essay here:

Today, I saw this article and I had to write this short piece, as I get back into my Break Free essays after a week off.

I had to write this because it shows so clearly what I have been trying to explain for a while about why there has never been peace between Israel and Gaza and Judea/Sameria (West Bank) and it is completely the fault of the ‘Palestinians’. Westerners do NOT understand the tribalism of the region. No matter how many times I explain it, people still seem to insist that they know better. I hope this sets the record straight.

So, here’s what happened. For the first time in history:

Sheikh Wadee’ al-Jaabari in Jerusalem, July 3. Photo: Courtesy of Wadee' al-Jaabari

A revolutionary peace proposal has emerged from Palestinian clan leaders in Hebron, with five influential sheikhs signing a historic letter that abandons the Palestinian Authority and embraces full recognition of Israel as a Jewish state. The groundbreaking proposal centers on Sheikh Wadee' al-Jaabari, known as Abu Sanad, who leads Hebron's most powerful clan from the West Bank city located 19 miles (31 kilometers) south of Jerusalem. According to The Wall Street Journal, the sheikh declared from his ceremonial tent that "We want cooperation with Israel" and "We want coexistence" – words that carry extraordinary weight given his family's traditional influence in Palestinian society. The signed letter, addressed to Israeli Economy Minister Nir Barkat, represents a dramatic departure from decades of Palestinian rejection of Israel's legitimacy. The Wall Street Journal noted that Barkat, a former Jerusalem mayor, has welcomed al-Jaabari and other sheikhs to his home and conducted more than a dozen meetings with them since February, demonstrating the serious nature of these diplomatic efforts. The sheikhs' written proposal states that "The Emirate of Hebron shall recognize the State of Israel as the nation state of the Jewish people, and the State of Israel shall recognize the Emirate of Hebron as the Representative of the Arab residents in the Hebron District." This recognition goes substantially beyond any previous Palestinian Authority position and completely abandons the rejectionist stance that has characterized Palestinian leadership for generations. The 48-year-old Sheikh Jaabari presents a stark assessment of Palestinian statehood prospects, telling The Wall Street Journal: "There will be no Palestinian state – not even in 1,000 years. After Oct. 7, Israel will not give it." A second major Hebron sheikh who signed the letter and declares loyalty to Sheikh Jaabari agrees, stating: "To think only about making a Palestinian state will bring us all to disaster." The Wall Street Journal reviewed documents showing that the plan includes establishing a joint economic zone covering more than 1,000 acres near the security fence between Hebron and Israel. The sheikhs anticipate this development will employ tens of thousands of workers, creating substantial economic opportunities for the region.

It is hard to express how revolutionary—and brave—this proposal is.

First of all, to recognize the State of Israel as the nation state of the Jewish people is unheard of. Keep in mind that 16 Arab nations still do not recognize the State of Israel, including Saudi Arabia and Syria. You will not even find Israel on their maps. Yet, if you were ever to suggest any of these states should not be Arab Muslim, they would reject it and if you said inside their country, they would put you in prison and most likely execute you.

Also keep in mind that Zohran Mamdani, the man who could most likely become the next mayor of New York—with the largest Jewish population outside of Israel—refuses to recognize the State of Israel as a nation state of the Jewish people. (I will be publishing an essay about Mamdani and his wife tomorrow. You can listen to him say this here.)

The idea that the Palestinian Authority could ever control the entire region of the “West Bank” (Judea and Samaria) and Gaza is a made-up story for Westerners who do not understand the region. Please don’t listen to me, listen to the leaders of the region. Everyone knows this. The people of the region hate the PA because it collaborates with Israel. The vast majority do not want peace with Israel. So, this proposal is truly extraordinary.

Sheikh Jaabari announced:

…his intention to "cut off the PA" because "It doesn't represent the Palestinians." He explained that clans governed their localities for centuries before "the Israeli state decided for us. It brought the PLO and told the Palestinians: Take this." The 1993 Oslo Accord installed Yasser Arafat's PLO in the West Bank after the organization had been exiled to Tunisia following expulsion from Jordan and Lebanon. The sheikh employed an Arabic proverb to criticize the Palestinian Authority's legitimacy: "Only the village's calves plow its land. This means that a person who lives for decades outside – what does he know about where the springs of water in Hebron are located? The only thing you – the PLO – know about Hebron is collecting taxes."

Despite what the media tells you about Israeli settlers, as another sheikh explained, emphasizing their desperate circumstances:

Former Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat, now Israel’s economy minister, Oct. 6, 2021. Photo: nir elias/Reuters

"We want the world to hear our pain. The PA steals everything. They even steal our water. We don't have water to drink." The sheikhs credit Israeli Economy Minister Nir Barkat with arranging for the mayor of Israeli settlement Kiryat Arba to construct a water pipe connecting to central Hebron, demonstrating the practical cooperation already occurring. The Wall Street Journal reported that the sheikhs generally maintain good relations with Israeli settlers and noted that many Palestinians previously earned substantial incomes in the settlements. The plan breaks from the Oslo Accords' territorial division scheme, potentially allowing both the Hebron sheikhs and settlers to gain territory from Area C's open land. Settler leader Yossi Dagan, who heads the Samaria regional council, confirmed his support for the plan and his collaboration in its development. "His father was a courageous leader who put his people first, and the son is the same," Dagan said about Sheikh Jaabari, noting their 13-year relationship. The sheikhs have also met with Israel Ganz, who leads the settlement council, and with whom Barkat has worked on potential territorial maps.

Where did this concept originate? Not in the minds of Western propagandists:

The emirates solution concept originated with Mordechai Kedar, an Arab culture scholar at Bar-Ilan University who brought Sheikh Jaabari to Barkat five years ago. Kedar has promoted the idea of Palestinian emirates for 20 years, envisioning the West Bank's seven culturally distinct cities governed individually by their leading clans. He first met Sheikh Jaabari's father, Sheikh Abu Khader, 11 years ago.

Kedar noted that successful Arab states – Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE's seven emirates – "are each controlled by one family. Al-Sabah owns Kuwait. Al-Thani owns Qatar. Al-Saud owns Saudi Arabia.”

"Organizations like the PLO and Hamas try to construct their legitimacy on Jew-hatred and hatred of Israel. But the clans are legitimate by definition," Kedar explained. "They don't need an external enemy to frighten everybody to come under the aegis of an illegitimate ruler."

But it isn’t that easy. There are many complications:

The Palestinian Authority has been crucial for combating West Bank terrorism and has internally opposed the sheikhs' plan. Concerns include potential violence or chaos in other West Bank cities where sheikhs lack preparation, and the IDF has also raised concerns. Retired Major General Gadi Shamni, who commanded IDF Central Command from 2007-09, expressed skepticism about clan-based governance. "How do you deal with dozens of different families, each of them armed, each under its own control?" he asked. "The IDF would be caught in the crossfire – it would be a mess, a disaster." Shamni rejected the notion that "the national aspirations of Palestinians will disappear and you can deal with each tribe separately.

In the media, you will only hear about clashes between Israeli settlers and Palestinians. You will never hear about the real war going on between the clans and the PA and Hamas.

Israeli security forces stand guard as Israeli settlers tour the Palestinian side of the old city and market of He... Credit: AFP/HAZEM BADER

The solution for Hebron sounds great, each clan in control, but the clans fight amongst themselves. How to bring peace between these clans.

Palestinian clans heads in Gaza

Upon hearing of Abu Sanad’s (Sheikh Jaabari) proposal, was this greeted as a reasonable idea by the other clans? No. It created an uproar throughout the entire region. In fact, within hours of Abu Sanad’s announcement becoming public, his extended family issued a strong statement denouncing the move. They said he in no way represents them and he is being given far more legitimacy than he deserves.

Some noted that the individuals behind the initiative have no real status or influence in the city, adding that al-Jaabari currently lives in Jerusalem. "This is a move advancing the interests of external actors, not the will of the local public," they stressed. While the Palestinian Authority has so far remained silent, political sources in Ramallah told Haaretz that the move represents "a dangerous and unrepresentative attempt to promote a tribal alternative leadership, driven by narrow economic interests and cooperation with clearly Israeli elements, instead of a legitimate national leadership."

I have explained a number of times how it seems like a positive move that those in Gaza and Judea and Sumaria (West Bank) are protesting against Hamas—and also against the PA, although it is not made as public because the media doesn’t want you to know about it. The media prefers to demonize Israeli settlers (and I am not saying they don’t deserve it sometimes; however, I am not sure how I would act if I were a Jewish father having to protect my family in such hostile territory).

The fact is, except for Abu Sanad’s one revolutionary proposal, the vast majority aren’t interested in making peace with Israel nor could they care less about the hostages being released. You will never hear them protesting about these things. You will never hear them demanding peace with Israel or the release of the hostages.

All of this infighting has nothing to do with the Jews. It has nothing to do with Israel, a tiny state that just wants to be recognized and left in peace.

It has to do with what Muslims have been doing since the time of Mohammed 1,400 years ago. Even at his death, the reason why there is such enmity between Sunni and Shia is because of the split that occurred and the struggle for power.

In the fantasy land of ‘Palestine’ there are families/clans that are fighting amongst themselves to see who can gain the most power to overthrow Hamas, now that it is weakened, and rule in its place. On the West Bank with the PA and the hated Mahmoud Abbas, it’s the same.

I don’t know how many times or how many ways it needs to be said. ‘Palestinians’ don’t want peace with Israel. They want to kill every Jew and destroy Israel. Some see they cannot achieve this right now and so they propose peace. But I assure you, if they could destroy Israel today, not only Gaza and the West Bank, but the surrounding Islamic states would do it because their religion demands it. For the moment, as was shown in Trump’s recent tour of Gulf States, many are aligned with the US and Israel because they have a common enemy: The Shia controlled nation of Iran.

Although it sounds promising on the face of it, I don’t really see how this particular region can follow the example of a nation like Saudi Arabia. There are too many clans within this tiny area vying for power, fueled by hatred of each other and hatred of Israel.

And honestly, what’s so great about how Saudi Arabia is being governed either? In my next essay on Mamdani and a related one, I will be going into this topic further.

