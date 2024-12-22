You can listen to me read this article here:

1× 0:00 -13:17

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

One-time or recurring donations can be made at Ko-Fi

Sahara Desert, Morocco

“Extremism is so easy. You've got your position, and that's it. It doesn't take much thought. And when you go far enough to the right you meet the same idiots coming round from the left.” Clint Eastwood

After having written The Islamic States of America, I think it’s time I make a few things clear about why I write about Islam.

I do not write about Islam to incite hatred toward Muslims. I write to inform people about the dangers of Islam. Warning against Islam is not the same as hating Muslims.

I am a follower of Jesus, and he has commanded me to love not to hate. I love Jesus. I love his teachings. I pray every day to be more like Jesus. So, although I know it is inevitable, it disturbs me when I see comments denigrating others or expressing violence towards others, be they Jews, Muslims, Christians, atheists, anyone. I have never in my writing expressed hatred or violence towards anyone and I never will.

I know that there are many Muslim families in America that just want to live in peace. It's tragic because three years ago, Muslims and Christians were united against the woke agenda in schools and I wrote about that. But that alliance was not allowed to stand, and people have purposely been torn apart, based on religion, on politics, on anything and everything that they disagree on. This is because we must all be kept in our separate boxes and the algorithms have taken over the job of ensuring that this happens.

When I write about Islam, I am stating facts that need to be said. I wish moderate Muslims would listen to me, and if I could find a way to reach them, I would. But I know from personal experience it isn’t easy to change anyone’s mind when it comes to religion. And I have never felt comfortable telling other people what they should believe. I can share my faith, but I leave it in God’s hands how he touches other people’s hearts. The best way of sharing my faith is to live by what I believe. To not just talk but to act, to not be a hypocrite.

On the other hand, it also takes courage to speak out. Most people won’t do it because they do not like confrontation. I don’t mind; I’m not easily offended. What if everyone just stayed silent? I can't do that. I lived under Sharia law, and I lived through dangers the vast majority of people in the West know nothing about. I faced the truth of how evil Islam is, and a lot of people aren’t willing to go so far as to say that, but I do. I’m well aware that making such a sweeping statement about a religion is going to offend a lot of people. I’m not one to make sweeping statements as a rule, but in this case, it is valid.

Of course, moderate Muslims can live good lives, however, I would argue, they are not real Muslims, they are not living by what Mohammed actually taught. If you compare the teachings of Jesus with the teachings of Mohammed, you have no choice but to reach the conclusion that even an atheist like Richard Dawkins has reached, as he now calls himself a “cultural Christian”.

"If I had to choose between Christianity and Islam, I'd choose Christianity every single time," he said. "It seems to me to be a fundamentally decent religion, in a way that I think Islam is not."

If Catholicism or Mormonism or Hinduism or any other religion (and as I have said, I don’t really consider Islam a religion, it is more of a cult) was taking over the world the way Islam is, I would be writing and warning about that. And the people who follow those religions would get mad at me and accuse me of inciting against Mormons or Catholics or whomever in the same way they are accusing me of inciting against Muslims. But none of those religions are the threat. None of them command their followers at the very core of the religion to build a Caliphate on this earth and kill everyone who does not convert.

You can find out more about it in The Coming Caliphate.

"The world has been divided into two camps and two trenches…the camp of Islam and faith, and the camp of kufr (disbelief) and hypocrisy.” ~ ISIS leader Abu al-Baghdadi

I have written about the dangers of Christians building such a kingdom on earth (the “Christ is King” movement)—and some people were deeply offended by that, too. (I have included links to those essays at the end.)

If Christians ever did what Muslims are doing, if these Christian nationalists ever got their way to build Christ’s kingdom on earth, it would be just as bad as the Islamic Caliphate. And if moderate Christians remained silent and did not speak out against it, I would criticize them the same way I criticize moderate Muslims. I will always speak out. And trust me, I know very well how much trouble it gets me into and even danger sometimes. But I still do it.

I am a firm believer in the separation of church and state. I do not want to live in a country ruled by Sharia law. I want to live in a country founded on Christian principles, where all people are free to worship as they please. I am not sure why anyone in the West would argue with that.

People will then say, get rid of religion all together! People will say religion is the cause of all our problems. I get comments like that all the time. And yes, manmade religion has been the cause of much evil and violence. It will always go sideways because the more powerful an institution becomes, the more corrupt it becomes. This is a basic flaw of humanity in our fallen state.

But much as people might argue against it, the fact is, we are not just physical beings. We are spiritual beings, and like I said at the end of my last essay, if you take away a person’s faith in one thing, it will be filled by faith in something else. We live by faith on this planet. We do not KNOW anything, not really. But that is another complex topic to be dealt with another day.

The Middle East happens to be my favorite part of the world, and I have spent a lot of time there, besides living in Luxor. I've been to Israel, stayed with Jewish friends in Tel Aviv and traveled with them to Jerusalem where we spent the night in the home of their Arab friends. I spent a glorious month in the Sahara Desert on a fellowship, doing a program that I started called My World Project, connecting kids in a school at village Tissadarmine with Hoopa kids in California.

That is called real life, and I can say, most people don’t go to the trouble to live like that. The Sahara Desert in the winter can be a cold and cruel place. But it is filled with beauty and wonder, and I love it. I cannot tell you how close I got to my Creator walking those dunes, looking up at the star-filled night sky. In Tissardmine, I spent time with those children and their wonderful teachers, two men who were so kind and really loved those kids. Their message that they wanted the Hoopa children to know was that they prayed for peace.

Within every corrupt institution, and that includes all religions, there are wonderful individuals who are shining lights in the darkness, like those two teachers at that village school. I have experienced this many times in my life. When I started InsideOUT Writers in juvenile hall, I didn't like the probation department, I saw the corruption in the entire system, but within that system I met some of the most wonderful people I have ever known who made such a difference in the lives of those children. They really cared. They fought against the system. They were brave and stood up against injustice. That's what matters.

I loved living in Luxor in so many ways. I didn't want to leave but I had no choice. I miss the girls in my boxing class. I can't say there are many people there that I miss, because they were so corrupt in their thinking and this was the result of indoctrination from Islam, where they came to believe they were justified in the way they treated “infidels”. I would have liked it to be different. I had no choice but to reach the conclusion that I really couldn’t trust anyone.

The Colosse of Memnon

I miss the temples, the Valley of the Kings, the Nile. It breaks my heart that I can never return to Luxor, but the fact is, I would be killed if I did. And the reason I would be killed is because of Islam. Because the religion makes it okay for me to be killed. There is a perversion of morality that exists within Islam that cannot be taken out of it because it comes from the Prophet Mohammed himself.

There are many women in Luxor who have made the choice to remain silent. So, they are able to live there in relative peace. I could not remain silent at the injustices that I saw. I have received criticism for even going there in the first place. But what if I had not gone? I literally saved a woman's life when no one else would do anything, either because they were too filled with hate, or they were too afraid. What would have happened to her if I hadn’t been there.

So, I practice what I preach and speak with authority because of the life I have lived. I am not a religious person, as I have said many times. I am a follower of Jesus. I know I can never live up to that standard, but it is what I aspire to every day. My faith is what gave me strength to stand up in Luxor. In fact, it was in Luxor that I renewed my faith in Jesus. One cannot fault Jesus's teachings. Mohammed, on the other hand, I would never tell my children to live by his example. Never.

So, in conclusion, if you look at my body of work, I have written over 400 essays on myriad topics. It is on my heart to write about Islam because I have lived with the dangers of Islam and nothing is more relevant right now (except AI/technology is the other important topic, another new "god") and I would be remiss if I did not write about it.

In case you haven't read it:

The Perfect Storm, Part I

“What happens when the West has been divided by fear and hatred of "the other", the world falls apart, and both sides are given a common scapegoat upon which to unleash their rage.”

Christian Nationalism and "Christ is King", The Perfect Storm, Part II

“When conservative Evangelical and Catholic leaders join with the far left in calling for the destruction of Israel, we have the perfect storm.”

Fascism and the Rise of Christian Nationalism

“Extremism is so easy. You've got your position, and that's it. It doesn't take much thought. And when you go far enough to the right you meet the same idiots coming round from the left.” Clint Eastwood

Leave a comment

Share