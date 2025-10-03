You can listen to me read this essay here:

If you trust this man, please tell me why.

At the risk of making a few people mad (what else is new), I’m revisiting a topic that is extremely important to me, and that I think about a lot. Indeed, I’ve been thinking about it as I finish my book, The Seduction of Islam, about my experiences living in Luxor, Egypt, within the shadow of El Qurn mountain and the Valley of the Kings. Cheating death was the obsession of the pharaohs, and it hasn’t changed ever since.

Elon Musk has now hit $500 billion in wealth (on paper) and is set to be the world’s first $1 trillion by 2030. It’s impossible to even imagine such staggering wealth and power. What fascinates me is how little it seems to concern conservatives in particular.

It’s beyond me why any ordinary person on the street would trust their minds or their children’s minds (especially) to narcissists who have power beyond what any past ruler has ever seen. Every ruler has wanted to control the populace, but never before were they able to enter our very minds and manipulate us from within.

We are about to see the end of smart phones and that means a transition to Mark Zuckerberg’s glasses perhaps, or tattoos, and then… At what point do we draw the line of this invasion of our bodies and our minds and say enough is enough?

I only need to know that Musk’s goal is to chip everyone’s brains and connect us to his Grok to be sure that I cannot trust him. I mean, he could be the nicest guy in the world, and I still wouldn’t want him inside my head. It seems elementary to me, but nobody cares.

People tell me all the time they would rather the US control their minds than China. Seriously? I don’t want any government controlling my mind. Why is this even a choice?

Elon Musk bought Twitter for the purpose of promoting his products and harvesting data to feed his Vast Machine. Fresh human data is all that we are to billionaires Elon, despite his boyish demeanor.

He tells us that we are already part cyborg, and he wants to see us completely merge with machines. Despite his warning that a future where AI is smarter than us will be ‘dangerous’, he says the answer is not to stop it, but to comply. We must all become cyborgs to survive.

No, we don’t all have to do that.

It’s weird because during Covid, this push for transhumanism was the big thing that every conservative was against. Now, it’s as if everyone has amnesia.

The very first thing Trump did as president was to introduce Stargate, which is all about building massive data centers to collect data to feed AI. I’ve written a lot about this.

If Biden or Obama had announced Stargate, led by people like Sam Altman (Elon Musk was very angry that his rival was up on that stage, not him), conservatives would have been up in arms. But when Trump did it, nobody even blinked.

Billionaire Masayoshi Son believes that his ‘emotional relationship’ with AI, specifically his ‘top advisor’ ChatGPT, will usher in the BIRTH OF SUPERHUMAN.

Son leads Trump’s Stargate venture.

OpenAI’s Sam Altman says that soon we will not be able to tell the difference between what’s real and what isn’t (if not already). We are being sucked into virtual worlds where AI fools us with its creations, and we are accepting it.

Altman believes that “we may soon share Earth with a powerful new intelligence” that will “remake everything from work to human relationships”.

So, AI is going to turn around and remake us?

AI was created “in our image” by men who crave power and are in competition with one another to have the most of it. Will one of their AIs rise up and defeat the others. This is what humans do so why wouldn’t AI do it, too. Have we created yet one more level of the worst kind of nightmarish warfare?

AI needs fresh human data to get smarter. At the same time, humans grow dumber. Is that not concerning?

Why is fresh human data so important? Because after about 5 cycles of synthetic data, AI goes quite literally MAD, or Model Autophagy Disorder.

“Our primary conclusion across all scenarios is that without enough fresh real data in each generation of an autophagous loop, future generative models are doomed to have their quality (precision) or diversity (recall) progressively decrease,” say scientists at Rice and Stanford University who performed the study. “We term this condition Model Autophagy Disorder (MAD).”

The more powerful these machines become, the hungrier they are. Real humans must keep supplying the machines with data. But the more that humans meld with machines, the harder it gets to distinguish between the two. At what point will humans lose their ability to think without the help of machines and then, will we even know it has happened to us?

What we are doing right now is feeding each other, man and machine, a continuous loop of increasingly polluted data.

This is because we are all stuck in algorithmic prisons and we are ingesting and regurgitating the same information back and forth, back and forth, continuously. Is no one concerned that at some point there will no longer be any “real fresh human data” because it has become so corrupted. No one is talking about this.

It seems clear to me that people who spend hours a day scrolling on social media are going crazy. It is toxic. The hate is out of control. It is spilling over into the real world.

What makes us think that we, as greedy, selfish humans can create something that is better than we are. It’s like the Tower of Babel. It is the height of foolishness. AI is learning from us and it’s very clear that we are creating a monster that magnifies all the worst parts of ourselves.

Elon Musk now has 14 children that we know of, with different women in his haram. He picked and negotiated with these women to have children either through IVF or surrogates. I believe his only child that is known to have been born by natural childbirth is “X”. That’s the one he paraded around with him when it suited his purpose. Check out Billionaire Eugenicists and Their Baby Farms to find out more.

He is all for creating the “master race” and that is no different from the very first sin that Adam and Eve succumbed to in the Garden of Eden.

Whether you believe this as actual fact or not, the premise remains true because we see it repeated over and over down through history: Satan promised Adam and Eve they could be as gods; that if they just ate of the Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil, they would never die. But of course, the opposite happened. Those with power have been chasing this desire to achieve immortality ever since.

The tech gods of today are no different from the pharaohs of old. They require that we feed ourselves to their machines so they can pursue their mad quest of cheating death.

At what point do we say it is no longer our obligation as “good citizens” to comply. But how do we do that? Already, we are so connected to the Vast Machine, we do not feel comfortable without our phones in our hands or right next to us, we keep them on and never turn them off. At the same time, we say, don’t be ridiculous, we will never allow such an invasion of our bodies. But we already have. We cannot survive without being connected to these devices. How will we ever extricate ourselves?

What is never brought into the equation is our souls. The tech gods never talk about that. They are all for “religion” as another form of compliance, but if they believed in the immortality of our souls, they would not be so obsessive about cheating death on this mortal earth.

We have always intensively known this truth. Plato knew it:

“The soul of man is immortal and imperishable.”

We as humans must die in this world, there is no other way out of this curse we have fallen under, and that is a fearful thing.

“Whoever wants to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for my sake will find it.” ~ Matthew 16: 25.

Not a popular way to look at life. Learn more about this in my essay To Live Forever

Bottom line, as a Christian—that means a follower of Jesus, not a manmade institution—I know that if Jesus were here today, he would be the enemy of these men, Elon Musk included. Jesus would be as dangerous to them as he was to those in power in his day.

