Why did Tommy Robinson feel he had to apologize for what Aisha said?

You can read my remarks here:

0:00 -11:47

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After working so hard on my last essay, going through all the speeches of the debate and publishing Is the West Right to be Suspicious of Islam? I was absolutely shocked to see this video by Tommy Robinson.

Here is what he wrote on X to go with the video, starting with his apology in all caps:

I WAS NOT THREATENED - I APOLOGISE

Please take a moment to watch this and SHARE it.

I have to be honest with all of you as well as myself.

Aisha Khan said something very silly, however, it's been taken out of context and mischaracterized.

Listen to how kind he is to her in the clip. But then, he shares what she said and I’m sorry, but we all know what we see. Look at Tommy’s own face and the faces of his team members, like Lawrence Fox. Clearly, they did not misinterpret what she said. Nor did the audience, who applauds her raucously.

None of us watching the video misinterpreted it either.

As Ana responded to Tommy in the comments:

Tommy, you are beyond kind to worry. People reacted to her immature, smug and gloating sense of power. Her statement provoked a response.



Your 'apology' will be used against you. I hope she appreciates your concern and thinks more about what she said. It wasn't a threat, fair enough. It was a gleeful, unkind boast after being rude about you and your supporters. If she was nice in private, we didn't see that.

She is in a position of trust at Oxford Union. That should be used wisely, justly and prudently.

Absolutely correct that his apology will be used against him. I know how it works. Kindness is always seen as weakness.

Jonathan Sacerdoti knows this very well, too. In Dec 2024, he spoke at the union on the topic “This House Believes Israel is an Apartheid State Responsible for Genocide.” I wrote about it, just as I have done with this most recent debate. I believe these debates are extremely important, and I want people to be aware of them.

At that debate, Jonathan and his team members faced appalling attacks from the president and the audience. You will not find a more brilliant team than the one below and I encourage everyone to listen to their speeches in my essay, This House Believes Israel is an Apartheid State Responsible for Genocide”

Natasha Hausdorff, Yosef Haddad, Mosab Hassan Yusef, Jonathan Sacerdoti

I spend countless hours researching these topics. I don’t write about

In my Dec 2025 essay Oxford Union picks first Palestinian president amid controversy, I wrote about the ousting of Oxford Union president ‘sociopath’ George Abaraonye over horrific statements he made about Charlie Kirk after his murder, such as "Charlie Kirk got shot. Let's effing go" and "Charlie Kirk got shot LOL," and how the ‘first Palestinian’ Arwa Hanin Elrayess was chosen to take his place. She is the hysterical one who spoke at this most recent debate and whose claims of being from ‘Palestine’ are iffy.

Should Abaraonye have been excused because he was silly and didn’t really mean it the way it was obviously meant to be taken?

Then, there was the previous 2025 president Moosa Harraj, who made “history” as the first president who was of Pakistani origin. There was some controversy surrounding his election but I won’t go into that here.

The president before him was Egyptian Ebrahim Osman-Mowafy. He was president in 2024, at the time of the debate, “This House Believes Israel is an Apartheid State Responsible for Genocide”. He was another one who revealed his hatred with great gusto.

At that debate, Jonathan said:

“We are here to confront lies that masquerade as truth.” This the challenge that we are constantly facing, lies that masquerade as truth and it takes enormous courage to expose them, because it would seem people want to believe the lies.

A few months before that debate, Mowafy had been pressured to step down due to screenshots revealing a stream of deeply offensive language, including racist slurs and homophobic abuse directed at fellow students.

The remarks were made in a group chat called “The Empire.” In the most damning exchange, Osman-Mowafy used a vile racial epithet to describe a black friend, claiming the term was used in a ‘friendly’ manner. Other messages contain homophobic language, with one text crudely stating, “I’m not gay but...” before making a discriminatory remark. (4)

The fact that news reports couldn’t even repeat what he said shows how bad it must have been.

He was ousted at that time. But guess what? He was reinstated after he and…

… three Oxford Union ex-presidents of color – Michael Akolade-Ayodeji, Ahmad Nawaz, and Adam Roble – signed a letter to the Union’s Senior Officers and Trustees alleging that recent Union procedures to remove candidates from their elected positions have been “disproportionately targeting individuals from non-traditional backgrounds.” The letter comes after Osman-Mowafy was disqualified from the role of President-elect in proceedings he alleges were “steeped in nothing but racism, islamophobia and persistent bias.” (5)

The audacity of making this claim when the very reason he was ousted was due to his own racist and homophobic statements is unbelievable!

This is how it always goes. Lies upon lies. No one ever apologizes for their lies. They don’t have to because they are always the victims, not the people they are attacking.

Isn’t this what Hamas did? Attacked Israel, murdered raped and kidnapped innocent men, women, children and babies, and then cried victim when Israel attacked them back.

This is why it is especially frustrating that Tommy Robinson feels he is the one who has to apologize now.

We will never know the behind-the-scenes drama that led to Tommy’s apology. Okay, fine, stand up for her because she is young and can make a mistake, but even that makes me scratch my head.

Isn’t she the one who made the comment? Shouldn’t she be the one apologizing and setting the record straight. Shouldn’t she be apologizing to Tommy and his “hooligans” as she called them? Notice she didn’t call the mob outside hooligans; they were merely a “crowd.”

Tommy could have then made a little video saying how brave she was to do that and letting everyone know he didn’t think she threatened him, she’s a great kid, just like his daughter, etc.

And okay, the mob outside weren’t Muslims, but Tommy isn’t telling us anything we don’t already know. We already know that the majority of these crowds are the ridiculous woke mostly white useful idiots. But who are they useful idiots for? Hamas, the Muslim Brotherhood, dissidents on college campuses like Mahmoud Khalil and then there’s Tucker Carlson, Hasan Piker, the list goes on and on. All telling lies to incite hatred against Jews, to cause unrest, while praising the jihadist “freedom fighters.”

I appreciate that Muslims no doubt worry in Britan that hatred is going to turn on them. I’m sure Tommy doesn’t want to be the cause of that. I make sure that this is clear in my essays, too. I would defend the girl wearing a hijab as much as I would defend a Jew, wearing a kippa. I have no tolerance for derogatory words used against Muslims in the comment section of my essays.

But it would seem Aisha was the one encouraging violence, whether she meant it or not. I reiterate that she is the one who should apologize. Especially considering the vile history of previous Muslim presidents spewing hatred and being excused for it.

This was so odd and unexpected, I just had to share it and am very curious what you all think.

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