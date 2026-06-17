We Are Now Living in JD Vance's Fantasyland

“Israel is the barrier preventing this rivalry from dividing the region between competing localized Islamic empires. Destroy or strategically paralyze Israel, and Tehran and Ankara no longer compete beneath an American ceiling. They compete over America’s ruins.” —Jose Lev Alvarez

You can listen to me read this essay here:

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In the video above, from the excellent JTV Channel , JD Vance terrifyingly arrogant ignorance is on full display. But it is ignorance with a purpose.

The American public has been primed for this ignorance. Actual history no longer matters. Actual facts no longer matter. What matters is shifting the entire western world from aligning with Israel to aligning with Qatar and the other Gulf States.

With this agreement, Iran gets sanctions relief, the release of frozen funds, the ability to export oil, and a $300 billion reconstruction fund.

What does the US get? A repeat of the same old promise Iran won’t develop a nuke.

And here is how disconnected Trump has become from reality:

“The current Iranian leadership are very rational people. They are nice to deal with, they are strong and smart people. They are not radicalized, and they are looking to help their country”.

Yes, he really said that.

Only an irrational person would call the mullahs of Iran “rational” and “nice to deal with”. Just like Vance, only a purposely irrational person would say something like this, knowing the American public are being primed by AI algorithms to accept it.

On Friday, JD Vance will have his photo op, signing the MOE with Iranian Speaker of the House, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf. He is the one lighting the American flag on fire in the video below.

This is the guy, along with all the other leaders, who Trump tells us is “not radicalized” and who is now going to behave very nicely:

As I have been saying for a while now, JD Vance is rising to the top, propelled there by his mentor, Peter Thiel and his best buddy, Tucker Carlson.

Those who kept telling me not to worry about this, that Carlson and his crowd were just fringe crazies, didn’t understand how this is all being engineered by those who control the media, control the algorithms—and it’s not “da Jooz”.

This deal with Iran is Vance’s deal and he is everywhere talking about it.

Check out these three clips from Megyn Kelly’s show.

In the clip below, Vance gregariously tells us to bow to the needs and wishes of Pakistan, Qatar and Iran. But forget those “neocon” Americans, they are the bad guys.

In the next clip, it’s always a great look for the supposedly most powerful nation on earth to go into a deal with the evilest regime on earth sounding so weak that they are already expecting Iran not to comply.

When I stood up to a mob of violent men in Luxor, Egypt and told them I was an American and they backed off, it was in part because they knew we had a strong president, Trump. If it had been Biden, after his disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, things might have gone very differently for me.

Now, I’m afraid those men would laugh in my face. I know very well that they only understand one thing: Strength. And Trump is now weak in their eyes.

Israel knows this very well. Israel is now standing alone against literally the greatest evil the West has ever faced, as the West invites the vampires into its midst with open arms. Truly, the West has been seduced by Islam, as I say in my book, The Seduction of Islam (in the editing phase).

In the last clip below, listen to Vance laugh when this is referred to as “the Vance deal” or the “Hillbilly deal”. He loves it because that’s what it is. It is his deal.

Yes, this is when they bring in Israel and Netanyahu and they will be doing this more blatantly than ever now. The demonization of Israel, which will extend to all Jews everywhere, has now officially begun at the governmental level.

No, Mr. Vance, those speaking out against this deal are not believing Iranian propaganda. They actually KNOW the region. They know what they are dealing with. You do not. You are an arrogant, ignorant fool who thinks he can outsmart an old evil that is extending its claws into the West and you are laughing and acting as if that evil is just a fantasy. You are the one living in a fantasy.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has remained concerningly silent. Anyone thinking he is going to swoop in and replace JD Vance as the next Republican presidential candidate is living in another type of dreamland.

Below is a video of what Marco Rubio had to say about Obama’s deal with Iran back in 2015:

Iran will immediately use the money it gets to build up its nuclear capabilities.

It will establish the most dominate military power in the region outside of the United States.

He goes on to talk about how they will build up a military capable of destroying us. And now, we are rewarding them with billions upon billions to continue doing this.

Rubio understands the Islamic mindset and their apocalyptic world view and that is why he will be put aside. Islam demands death or subjugation from all infidels. It will NEVER change.

What is this all about? Greed? Personal gain? How did it come to this level of corruption. Yes, it is corruption.

People who hoped for better from Trump still don’t want to accept that it is corruption on a massive scale. He has been bought by our enemies. I understand that it’s a lot to grasp all at once. That Trump isn’t merely naive and hopeful or that this is still some sort of “3-D Chess”. It isn’t. And I will lose another 100 subscribers for saying that.

Take a look at our new best friends, the fabulously wealthy slave owners of Qatar.

It won’t matter that this blows the lie that “Jews profit from trade and expand their financial influence under the auspices of the colonial projects" or “Jews rule the world” or “Jews control the media”. Those lies will still thrive and spread and grow even stronger.

As Stella Escobedo says, everywhere, just look on the football fields and basketball courts, we see ads for Qatari and Emirati Airways, everywhere we are being seduced by their wealth and all the shiny toys. We see plainly how the Arab rich oil countries are buying out the United States.

Dr. Walid Phares, Foreign Policy Expert, Co-Sec. Gen. of the Transatlantic Parliamentary Group, tells us how these types of politicized investments are the most dangerous.

Mark Levin voices his concerns, which I wrote about in my last piece, Jews, Start Packing Your Bags:

To name only one issue among others, there is no way most Americans, let alone Israelis and the Lebanese, can abide a deal in which Hezbollah, which has brutally murdered hundreds of our fellow citizens, is essentially protected by our government in alliance with the Iranian regime, and free to continue to kill Americans, Israelis, and others as the most potent terror weapon of the Iranian regime not only survives but is immunized. And since Israel is the only country that actually fights this enemy with its soldiers and airmen, and whose citizens are in the direct line of fire from missile and drone attacks, nobody in their right mind will tolerate this. No amount of berating our ally or pressuring the PM, which is shocking, changes anything. I want to underscore Hezbollah has killed our people and we've done next to nothing to deal with it. In and of itself, that is shameful.

From an excellent article by Jose Lev Alvarez:

Iran and Turkey now wage the Middle East’s defining Islamic power struggle. Tehran leads the revolutionary Shiite model: missiles, terrorist groups, nuclear brinkmanship, and permanent disorder. Ankara offers a Sunni imperial alternative: drones, bases, commercial corridors, political Islam, and the restoration of nostalgic Ottoman strategic depth. They cooperate when useful, but from Syria and Iraq to the Caucasus, each seeks the space the other occupies. Qatar and Saudi Arabia remain quieter contestants. Doha uses money, media, mediation, and Islamist relationships to purchase influence disproportionate to its size. Riyadh uses oil, religious prestige, reconstruction capital, and access to Washington. Both would prefer to replace Turkey as the organizing center of Sunni power, but neither yet matches Ankara’s combination of military reach, ideological machinery, and geographic position. Israel is the barrier preventing this rivalry from dividing the region between competing localized Islamic empires. Jerusalem severs Iran’s corridor to the Mediterranean, frustrates Turkish dominance of Syria and the eastern Mediterranean, and gives Greece, Cyprus, Azerbaijan, Egypt, and the moderate Persian Gulf monarchies an alternative security pole. Destroy or strategically paralyze Israel, and Tehran and Ankara no longer compete beneath an American ceiling. They compete over America’s ruins.

How has the United States forgotten what all good parents know: You do not get rewarded for bad behavior. The straits of Hurmuz were open when Iran had sanctions and its assets frozen. Now they will be paid to do what they already did for free.

Years to come, Trump will be remembered as the Neville Chamberlain of our time for his appeasement of the enemy.

There is no Winston Churchill. There is only someone far worse than Chamberlain: JD Vance.

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