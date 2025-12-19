You can listen to me read this essay here:

I’m curious who you think should be the next president of the United States. Is it possible to heal this nation or are we too far gone?

Kicking off Turning Point USA’s first national conference since her husband was fatally shot in September, Erika Kirk said to big cheers that the organization she now leads is “going to get my husband’s friend JD Vance elected for 48 in the most resounding way possible.”

On that same stage, Ben Shapiro and Tucker Carlson both spoke from opposite sides of this battle. Ben masterfully said what needed to be said, tearing Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson apart.

The fact that TPUSA continues to give Tucker Carlson a platform tells us everything we need to know about the direction it has decided to go. Now that Erika Kirk has endorsed Vance, we also know which one, Ben or Tucker, who will be leaving the TPUSA stage.

And then there’s the TPUSA catfight between Erika Kirk and Candace Owens, which feels icky, creepy. Yuck. This is the new form of Reality TV, or a new form of WWE, with both sides fueling the drama to make more money and gain more followers because that’s how it must be done in this online toxic world. I mention this because it’s important to call it out. But I refuse to write about it. To do so would be like wading through manure.

The topic of the next president, however, is of some importance to consider. And it’s possible that TPUSA will have a hand in that if it doesn’t implode in the meantime.

When asked about JD Vance a couple of months ago, this is what Ben Shapiro had to say:

I think everybody’s sort of tapping JD Vance on the shoulder as the heir apparent, and maybe that’s true. I mean, just statistically speaking, the vice president is very frequently the next nominee of the party. But the idea that JD can somehow just pick up the Trump coalition and then carry it across the finish line, that is almost never true in politics. It was not true for Hillary Clinton about Barack Obama. It was really not true about George H.W. Bush about Ronald Reagan.

Every politician has to have their own coalition. And there are some uneasy seams inside, for example, the JD Vance coalition between sort of the [Peter] Thiel libertarians and the Tucker isolationists, and kind of big government’s Appalachia types.

You know, so it’s going to be hard, I think, for the Republican Party to replace somebody like Trump in the same way it’s been impossible for the Democrats to replace someone like Barack Obama, which means, as you say, we’re going to need to go back to some first principles and decide what are our actual ideas. It can’t just be, we don’t like the Democrats. It’s got to be like, what are we actually about here?

And that’s the question, isn’t it. What are conservatives actually about here? As a Jew, I wonder if Ben is worried. He’s smart enough and perceptive enough to be. Now that he’s been clear about Candace and Tucker, I wonder if and when he will say what needs to be said about JD Vance. I suppose that will happen the day he can no longer stomach what is happening with TPUSA. I hope he doesn’t simply wait until he is pushed out.

We all know why Tucker Carlson wants Vance to ascend to the throne. Both men hold the same extremist Christian Nationalist views. (Honestly, every time Tucker claims to be a Christian, I want to throw up) They are building an unholy alliance with Islam against Israel, against Jews and against anyone who stands with Israel and with Jews. Vance et al would like to see their own Christian brand of Sharia law enforced, where everyone must obey morality laws or face the consequences. This was never what Jesus taught and if you read your Bible, you will know that this is a sign of the last days:

“For there shall arise false Christs, and false prophets, and shall shew great signs and wonders; insomuch that, if it were possible, they shall deceive the very elect.” Matthew 24: 24

If this happens, Jews, especially those in the public eye like Ben Shapiro, had better pack their bags for Israel. And Christians who refuse to condemn Zionism and replace their “Judeo-Christian” values with the single word “Christian,” will find themselves persecuted and imprisoned. I hope Israel will take us, too.

As I’ve said a number of times, I will never forget when I was maybe twelve years old, my social studies teacher saying it would not be communism that would destroy America, it would be Nazism. For some reason, despite everyone thinking at the time that communism was the greatest danger, what he said rang true and I never forgot it.

I’m watching my teacher’s prediction come to pass before my eyes. He’s probably long gone. I wish I could remember his name. I wish I could have talked to him more about it when I got older.

Certainly, communism infected our educational system, and we see the results on college campuses, the absolute ignorance about history and the frenzied calls for “intifada” without understanding that they are calling for their own deaths.

However, the meteoric rise of the far-right is just as troubling. Especially as the two sides have joined forces with Islam in the one thing they have in common: hatred of Israel and Jews. So, perhaps it doesn’t really matter which side wins, it’s all the same now.

I am quite aware that I carry on about Israel. There are plenty of other flash points in the world, pretty much everywhere now. But I grew up reading the Bible and I cannot forget its warning that EVERY nation, that includes the United States, will turn against Israel in the last days.

America is the last free nation on earth. I know this because I lived under communism in the 1980s and under sharia law just five years ago. Whatever problems the United States has, and it has many, this great nation has kept evil at bay. When America falls, the rest of the world goes with it.

Yes, the rise and fall of nations has been the story of humanity. But all the wars of the past pale in comparison to our ability to destroy every living creature on earth. All the efforts of the past to control the populace pale in comparison to the Tower of Babel that has now been built. A construction that reaches to the exosphere, so that every person on earth can be monitored and controlled, herded into the confinement of a hive mind. These two “achievements” will be our downfall.

Desiring to become Gods, as the Serpent promised in the Garden, we have lost connection to our true Creator. I am beginning to think that the anti-Christ will be an AI savior.

I’m curious what my readers and listeners think about all of this. Who would you like to see as the next president of the United States. Or will it even matter.

