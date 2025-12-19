Break Free Media

Break Free Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Schecter's avatar
Stephen Schecter
6m

There is not in the end much difference between Nazism and Communism. Both were variants of socialism and both led to horrific totalitarianism. The United States had its heyday in the half century following WW2 which was also the heady for Jews in America. Indeed, perhaps it was the Jewish embrace of America that made it so splendid. Now the elites of both parties have descended into some crazy ideological slugfest with Jew hatred being their common link. NYC and Seattle both have Nazi Muslim-loving self-described socialists for mayors, which says something worrisome about the country every bit as much as the ignorant credentialed celebrities and non-celebrities baying for Israeli blood to flow after the October 7 Palestinian sex-crazed bloodbath and slaughter of innocent Israeli citizens, whose only "crime" was living in Israel, the Jewish homeland, and hoping for peace with their neighbours.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Johnny Dollar's avatar
Johnny Dollar
8m

From the beginning : Vance = Technocracy Money 💰 Backing ! And it’s moving that way . The whole Kirk / wife movement ( how they met , her family , east Europe activities , Turning point finances etc etc , is like jazz : Zappa once said , jazz is not dead it just smells funny ! Vance for president ( eventually ) was on the table ( according to some ) right at the beginning ( with a sinister plan ) good job I’m Apolitical & a science fiction story lover !!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Karen Alaine Hunt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture