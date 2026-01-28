Break Free Media

Julia Levin
I agree with you, Karen. I find it incredible that supposedly well-educated, seemingly sane people really believe progressive politicians and others act in the interests of immigrant communities by encouraging their constituents to resist federal government in the most irresponsible way. How is it possibly making sense? Because no matter how one looks at the immigration or the actions of the Trump administration, what these activists did has not helped illegal immigrants - or anyone - in any way. Are people really so misguided that they don’t understand the manipulations of their politicians, or they do but hate the bad orange man so much they are willing to lose their lives fighting him? Or have people lost any meaning in their lives, faith, purpose, what have you, that they go out and do these foolish things under the pretense of justice?

Dog
I agree with your stance on all of this but one clarification:

When it comes to "carry" open or concealed, most professionals advise to carry a loaded gun with a bullet in the chamber for time savings on the draw, when milliseconds are critical. Extra magazines are the norm as well. It can be argued where 21 round magazines are legal, extras may not be necessary as opposed to states where only 10 round magazines are allowed and it takes two mags to equal one larger one.

That said, a person carrying and going into the fray intentionally, "against" better armed and in greater number federal agents, is tempting fate, even if they are legally carrying. But who ever accused these agitator/protestors of common sense?

