I reserved judgment on the death of Renee Nicole Good until I had more information. It’s hard to verify videos because so much of what we see now is fake. And of course, the minute this tragedy occurred, the internet was flooded with videos.

Below is Rebecca Good and her wife Renee Nicole Good, who was killed in a confrontation with ICE officers in Minneapolis.

Below is video obtained by Alpha News from cellphone footage showing the perspective of a federal agent at the center of the ICE-involved shooting. I would just add that you should notice, neither of these women is fearful. I have no doubt if they really thought something bad was going to happen to them, you wouldn’t see them acting as they do on camera. They are enjoying themselves immensely—until something terrible happens.

As the officer orders the driver, Renee Nicole Good, out of her car, her partner Rebecca Good, who is outside of the vehicle and filming, mocks the officer, gleefully catching it all on film.

Renee also mocks the officer, calling him “dude” and refusing to get out of the vehicle.

Her partner continues to mock him, encouraging a reaction by saying, “You wanna come at us,” motioning for him to come and get her.

“Come on big boy,” she says. You know she wants a violent reaction so she can get a viral video.

When the officer again orders Renee to get out of the car, she continues to ignore him, as does Rebecca. In fact, Rebecca gets into the car and tells Renee to:

"DRIVE! DRIVE!"

Worst. Advice. Ever.

Moments later, Rebecca can be heard sobbing in despair, “it’s my fault.”

Should Rebecca be held accountable? Renee obeyed the command of her wife, not the officer. Maybe that was the type of relationship they had. Rebecca was in charge and Renee always followed her advice. If Rebecca hadn’t enticed Rene to disobey the law, she would be alive today. No question about that. What a tragedy.

Here is the clearest video of what happened that I could find, slowed down:

Below is thoughtful commentary by Deborah Corso that she posted along with the video above:

I will say her name. The death of Renee Nicole Good was an utterly preventable tragedy.



●Ms Good is instructed to get out of the vehicle

●The LEO directly left of the vehicle has his left hand on the door, right hand on the handle trying to open it.

●Ms. Good does not comply with instructions to get out of the vehicle

● That LEO then reaches into the vehicle and attempts to grab the steering wheel to stop her

●Ms Good STILL does not comply

●Ms Good shifts into drive and accelerates

●LEO in front of vehicle draws and fires



Things I can’t see or hear? What Ms. Good was doing, placement of her hands or what she said to LEO.



But I do see what is obvious, that Ms. Good is dead because she failed to comply with LEO.



And I do know this: When LEO tells you to get out of your car? You comply. You remain polite. You do not attempt to flee. You do not begin to accelerate- particularly with LEO standing in front of your large vehicle.



This is a tragic and utterly unnecessary loss of life. And what is also unnecessary, and disgusting is those of you attempting to escalate unrest.

What would you do if you were an officer and someone was driving their SUV right at you? I’m not convinced that shooting the driver would make it less likely that the SUV would run into me because then, the vehicle is out of control, and it can go anywhere. But I don’t know that for a fact. I have not seen the view of the officer, from his perspective.

There has to be an investigation, and it has to be a fair. Except that so often, it isn’t. Especially now, when everyone is a journalist and everything is being filmed, and altered, and people form opinions before they have all the facts.

In fact, nobody cares about the facts. They care about the sensation.

I don’t believe this officer was itching to kill someone that day. Under intense pressure, he had to make a split-second life and death decision. I’ve no doubt that the last thing he wanted was to kill someone while being filmed by a crowd of hostile protestors, not to mention the cameras of other officers.

Both of these women thought it was a lark to taunt ICE officers. The toxic frenzy of social media and everyone’s hope of being a star for five minutes has turned people into exaggerated versions of themselves—the worst versions that they would not otherwise be if social media didn’t exist. Knowing that maybe this time they might get that viral video where millions of people will click on their content turns people crazy. I don’t think that officers should be expected to die for the sake of agitators who want to get viral videos.

I have two nephews who are police officers and you would not believe what they put up with on a daily basis. Every time they walk out the door, their wives don’t know if they will come back alive or in a casket.

I contrast this with what is happening in Iran right now.

I love these two images. (I hope they are real, but if not, they capture the essence of the uprising)

Thousands of people are courageously taking to the streets and protesting in the face of torture and death. The government has turned off their ability to report on the internet. Nobody is protesting for the sake of viral videos, they know they face death.

Then, I think back to the Arab Spring uprising in Egypt

Writer Mona Eltahawy had both her arms broken by police and she and others were sexually assaulted for hours. There were at least five deaths and over 1,500 were injured in 2011 in “one day of revolt.”

The distinction cannot be clearer. Nobody goes out to protest in Iran or Egypt for fun. They know the consequences, that the military has been ordered to torture and kill them and there is a good possibility they could die for their bravery.

Officers (even ICE officer, as much as they have been demonized) take their job seriously. It isn’t a lark. They don’t kiss their wives and kids goodbye in the morning, knowing their assignment is to beat up, kill or sexually assault protestors. We don’t do that in American, at least not yet.

In America, one simple action greatly helps the situation. When an officer orders you to stop or get out of your car or whatever, do it. And don’t drive at an officer who is standing in front of you with a gun.

