Break Free Media

Break Free Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
la chevalerie vit's avatar
la chevalerie vit
1h

The Goods were not doing a virtuous thing. There are reports of anti-ICE training. This is straight up subversion of federal government law enforcement operations.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek and others
Rose's avatar
Rose
14m

Great writing perspective. The Goods supposedly moved to Canada in 2024, so upset that Trump won the election. But decided life in the US was better after all and chose Minneapolis. Then decided to go out and join protests.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karen Alaine Hunt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture