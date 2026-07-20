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The United States has called for the release of Ghazal Marzban , a Catholic convert from Islam who has been sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison in Iran for charges linked to her Christian faith.

Marzban, a law graduate, was previously barred from taking her bar examinations and faced government harassment after converting to Catholicism. State intelligence forces confiscated her Bible and other Christian literature during their January raid. Her husband, who also converted to Christianity, suffers from Parkinson's disease. The family has faced continuous state-imposed obstacles in accessing the medication required for his treatment. In late May 2026, she engaged in a week-long hunger strike to protest her lengthy sentence and the conditions surrounding her conviction. In January 2025, Ghazal was detained in Tehran’s Evin Prison after being sentenced to six months’ imprisonment and 74 lashes. The charges against her included “propaganda against the regime” and “appearing in public without a hijab”. Ghazal, a Christian convert from Islam, had initially been arrested in November 2024 while participating in protests against government oppression

It is despicable that Western female journalists recently poured into Tehran for Ayatollah Khamenei’s funeral and praised him as a hero and a martyr. They never mentioned that he is responsible for the imprisonment, torture and death of thousands of young Iranians like Ghazal Marzban.

Bushra Shaikh, who resides in the UK, is one such journalist. Women like her and others, (Ana Kasparian comes to mind), kowtow to jihadists who rape, torture and murder women for refusing to submit to their oppressive cult of Islam.

These western women praise the “freedom” of women in Iran to wear what they please and how they choose to wear the chador. They never mention the women of the “morality police” in Iran, that can be seen harassing and tackling unveiled women in the streets and forcing them into unmarked cars. Some of these women are never seen again.

You can watch these black crows questioning a woman HERE She is even wearing a veil, but it’s not enough.

I suppose Bushra and Ana would have been equally silent about Nazi concentration camp guards such as Irma Grese. Labeled the “Hyena of Auschwitz”, she unleashed a torrent of lethal sadism upon the inmates, which reportedly included physical, emotional, and even sexual abuse. This is what happens to women behind the gates of Tehran’s Evin Prison.

You can read Mahvash Sabet’s account of her time in the prison HERE, which she described as “the Heart of Hell.”