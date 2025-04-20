You can listen to me read this Easter essay here:

I am a Pitbull. I do NOT give up (not ever) when it comes to defending the truth.

Speaking of pitbulls, here's my illustration of Dagwood Barley, from my children’s book “A Picnic with the Barleys,” bravely rushing off to save Cordelia who stole Prunella’s parasol and ran away into the deep, dark bog. And yes, I know he's a mouse, not a pitbull, but you get the idea.

Once a pitbull bites, he doesn't let go no matter what. Make your choice and don't let go.

A couple of days ago, I wrote an in-depth analysis of the “debate” between Douglas Murray and Dave Smith in The Death of Reason.

Hannah Arendt said that mass leaders’ propaganda is marked by its extreme contempt for facts. What has transpired since that debate, with the masses deriding Douglas Murray for daring to insist that facts matter more than feelings, has certainly proven her point.

As Konstantin Kisin calls it, in “podcastikan,” things are really heating up.

You know that Douglas Murray is working for the CIA, right?

He’s an agent of Mossad.

The IDF.

The JEWS.

Besides, he's GAY.

The plan is to bring down Joe Rogan!

Apparently, the intelligence community / military industrial complex put a “hit” on Rogan. But they won't succeed. He’s the “people’s podcaster!”

On this day of all days, we are reminded that we MUST defend the truth against this out-of-control insanity.

The tomb is empty, you say. People will nod their heads indulgently, yeah, right, okay. Or, they will make fun of you, or become aggressive and berate you, even attack you. In some countries, they will imprison or kill you for such a claim. And this is happening. I pray for Christians in countries like Nigeria where they fear for their lives, especially today.

Last week, following Palm Sunday celebrations, Islamic Fulani extremists slaughtered at least 54 Christians in a village in Nigeria. Local leaders called the attack “a targeted act of genocide against the Christian community.”

If we are followers of Jesus (and I know not all of you are, but this is Easter Sunday so indulge me) then we stand up for what we believe, whatever the cost.

This goes for the latest lies being spread about Hitler and World War II, the hatred of Jews, and the calls for the destruction of Israel. The voices are growing louder and more insistent every day, and they are most often the voices of people who claim to be Christians. We MUST stand up against this confusion, this evil with the same fervor that we defend our faith.

The question is, do we have that fervor, do we have that commitment? Or do we shrug our shoulders, yawn lazily, and say, oh, come on, it will all go away.

It won’t go away. We cannot let the voices of derision drown out the voices of reason.

As I suspected, Douglas Murray has confirmed that the deal was that he could NOT go on the Joe Rogan Experience unless he agreed to debate Dave Smith. When the internet exploded in a frenzy after the debate, Murray responded with this short piece in the New York Post:

Last week I seemed to break the internet.

I went back on the Joe Rogan podcast to talk about my new book, “On Democracies and Death Cults: Israel and the Future of Civilization,” which is available at all good bookstores and on Audible, since you ask.

I’ve been on Joe’s podcast a number of times before and have always enjoyed it.

Joe is a master of his art.

A lot of people think they can talk casually but interestingly for hours.

That’s mainly because Joe makes it look so easy.

But this time, I went on with a question.

Having not spoken to Joe since the wars in Ukraine and Israel started, I had become increasingly irked that the guests he has had on have been almost entirely anti-Ukraine and anti-Israel.

Many of the latter in particular are not just vindictively and maliciously anti-Israel but have been spewing claims that are demonstrably false.

Many are also people who are simply in no way expert at what they are talking about.

Attacks on Israel

One of these is a comedian who goes by the name of Dave Smith.

Claiming some Jewish ancestry, he has spent the 18 months since Oct. 7, 2023, being very unfunny indeed.

Specifically, he has decided to spend his time going around the podcast world sounding off about Israel.

In the process, he largely cites people like him — people who have many views but no obvious expertise.

People like Darryl Cooper, who says he isn’t a historian yet has been invited onto some of the world’s biggest podcasts as “a historian.”

One of Cooper’s many ahistorical claims is that Winston Churchill was the chief villain of World War II.

On these and many other occasions, Cooper has simply lied about history.

When invited to debate the world’s foremost living expert on Churchill last year, he declined, saying that he didn’t know enough to go against such a figure.

Yet still Cooper gets invited on show after show to throw out falsehoods that he can’t even back up.

And on which his online interviewers seem happy not to challenge him.

Another such figure from the world of comedy who is changing his shape to fit the time is Rogan guest Ian Carroll.

This is someone who, when he last went on Rogan’s podcast, very carefully tried to minimize the evil of Adolf Hitler.

Outrageously and completely falsely, Carroll claimed that in the 1930s, Hitler had kept his antisemitism down.

A provably false claim that Rogan did nothing to counter.

All these men have also been palling around online with Holocaust deniers and proud antisemites like Jake Shields.

My bout on Rogan

Two weeks ago, Rogan had his mate Dave Smith on yet again for a long podcast.

But for my return to the show, the deal was that I could come on only if Dave Smith was — once again — in the studio.

As if Joe didn’t want to be unaccompanied.

Or that Joe thought it was I — of all his guests — who must be challenged.

I like a debate as much as the next Scotsman.

But what resulted was more than a debate.

It seems to have led to some kind of podcast-world meltdown.

The first reason was that from the outset, I challenged Joe on his choice of guests and why he had been giving a platform to only one side of a debate — and a very conspiratorial one at that.

He and Smith were immediately defensive.

But the real problem came when I raised the issue of expertise.

Because as I said then, and have said often, we have lived through a period when the “experts” have gotten an awful lot of things wrong.

From the COVID lab leak to the Hunter Biden laptop, we have lived through years after which distrust of experts has become inevitable.

Yet that doesn’t mean that expertise does not exist.

It does not mean that a comedian can simply hold himself out as a Middle East expert and should be listened to as if he has any body of work.

It does not mean that someone who says they are not a historian but who practices false history should be cited as a historian.

This point seemed to rile both Smith and Rogan.

It appears to have riled their audiences even more.

Because many people seem to think that what I mean is that they are not allowed to have an opinion.

That is wrong.

I think they are.

It’s just that there should be a price to pay for spreading bulls–t.

And part of that price is that you should be called out.

Have you been there?

If I had gone on Rogan’s podcast and held myself out as an expert in MMA fighting, I suspect he would have noticed.

If I had kept making mistake after mistake and shown ignorance piled upon ignorance, I think he’d say, “Hey, you don’t seem to be very knowledgeable about this.”

And he’d be right.

So why is it hard to grasp that something similar applies in other areas?

In bigger rings and more important fights.

Having spent most of the last 18 months in Israel, Gaza, Lebanon and Ukraine, I don’t think I know everything.

But I think I know a darn sight more than someone like comic Smith, who admitted he’d never even been to the region he spends all his time talking about.

“Oh, so you have to go to a country to comment on it, do you,” said part of the internet.

Again the answer is obviously not.

But if it is your job, or you’re making it your job, then probably yes.

If I filed columns for this paper pretending to be an expert on countries I’d never been to, I would expect my readers to complain.

As they should.

If I filed columns about a war zone from the safety of West Palm Beach, I think it would be fraud.

Journalism has had its own meltdown in recent years.

But it doesn’t mean that we don’t have standards.

Much though that might amaze some people.

What the standards are in the new media — especially on podcasts — is still being worked out.

But there must be some.

Otherwise the new media will lead people into errors and evils far greater than the old media could ever dream of.

THE END OF DOUGLAS MURRAY’S RESPONSE.

Here’s what I have to say:

I think it’s incredibly important to completely discredit people like Dave Smith and Darryl Cooper. Be tough about it, don’t hold back! And hold Joe Rogan accountable. I would like to see what he chooses to do from here on out.

Of course, Dave Smith is going to play the victim. He claims Murray is spewing lies about him.

Yes, here is his 51-minute response to Douglas Murray’s short article, which actually was focused on a much bigger topic than just Dave Smith, but that, of course went way over his head.

You don’t need to waste your time watching this, but for context, I have to put it here so you can if you want. Just as I pointed out in my previous essay, Dave Smith says that the only people who thought Douglas Murray won the “debate” were “people with Jewish flags and Hebrew letters” on their Twitter profiles. This is a horrific statement, meaning anyone who supports Jews and Israel and almost all the 14 million Jews in the world— except for those who, like Smith, call for the destruction of Israel, which essentially means the extermination of the 7 million Jews that make Israel their home, because that’s what would happen if Israel laid down its arms.

This was exactly the same response Darryl Cooper, which I quoted in my last essay:

Two kinds of people watched the Dave Smith vs Murray “debate”: 1) hardcore Zionists who’d say Murray won no matter what, and 2) the entire rest of the world, who were so put off by Murray that it’s negatively affected their opinion of British people in general.

Dave Smith aligns Murray with the “corporate media,” because, as I mentioned in The Death of Reason, if he can discredit Murray as an “expert” he thinks no one on the conservative side will listen to him ever again. I hold out that most conservatives are a lot smarter than that— and liberals, too, and on this one point I would hope that both sides can come together—in defense of Israel and Jews. I do pray that this is what will unite all good people in the end.

Smith gushes about the new “podcast media.” Ugh. But NO. This is not some sort of internet battle between corporate media and podcast media. It is a spiritual battle between TRUTH and LIES. It has NOTHING to do with who is platforming what on social media or how many “likes” one side gets. It has to do with the difference between reason and ignorance, and how those who follow con men like Smith and Cooper CHOOSE ignorance over truth.

For Dave Smith, obviously, if millions agree with him then it must be true. And he makes it very clear, as I suspected, that he and Joe Rogan are on the same side and they had every intention of ganging up on Murray, like kids on the schoolyard.

Where do we go from here? The only place I can go, especially today, is back to Jesus. This is getting way too dark. Way too many people who call themselves Christians are being swayed by these lies.

Jesus told the truth—He is the Way, the Truth, and the Life. As a result, what happened? He was reviled and rejected of men. A man of sorrows and acquainted with grief. He was crucified.

Jesus was NOT a cool dude. He didn’t get rich off of conning people. He was humble. It wasn’t the powerful or the celebrities who loved him. It was the poor, the sick, those cast off from society.

At the same time, Jesus was no ordinary man. He was the Son of God. He had nothing to prove to anyone. He couldn’t have cared less what those rich and powerful people thought of him.

Truth is rarely popular, but Murray has managed to make it so, at least for those who value reason. But who knows how long it will last. Murray can stay or he can fade away, he can be elevated for speaking out so bravely, and rightly so, or he can be brought down just as quickly, because that’s what often happens. He is just a man, after all. But the Truth never changes. It can never be taken away.

Tomorrow Douglas Murray could get so full of himself that he goes off the rails, too. I don’t think he will, but I just don’t want people to put their trust in a man and then be disappointed, as so often happens.

I put my trust in Jesus. Having grown up in the conservative Christian world, being exposed first-hand to preachers who became successful and were worshiped and lost sight of who should really be worshiped, I’ve seen it happen more times than I care to count, where a man gets put on a pedestal and then is knocked off.

I am forever grateful for Douglas Murray’s voice, and I pray he stays on the right path, because we need him desperately. Please pray for him! I am praying for him this Easter Sunday.

I write so many essays; I put my heart and soul into them. And I have no desire to beat people over the head with my faith. But as an undercurrent of everything I write, I am a follower of Jesus. I’m so thankful that Jesus saved my soul. I cannot ever express in words how wonderful it is to know that Jesus died on the cross for MY sins and rose on the third day, as we celebrate today. Praise God.

You don’t have to agree with me. I am not trying to convince anyone of anything. I’m just sharing my joy in the midst of all this confusion.

If you have a spirit of desiring to know the truth, I love you for it! That’s what we need more of, honest truth seekers. I don’t have all the answers, I’m just an ordinary human being like everyone else. Even so, I will always defend the truth, no matter what.

Happy Easter! Jesus is Risen!

And yes, Dagwood saved Cordelia and brought her home!

