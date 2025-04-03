Gazan Uday al-Rabbay was tortured and killed by Hamas militants

Last Friday, 22-year-old Uday al-Rabbay was tortured and killed by Hamas militants after he criticized the group publicly and participated in anti-Hamas protests in Gaza.

Below is the horrific footage of what happened to al-Rabbay:

“They took him, they kept torturing him,” his brother Hassan told CNN. “They then called me and said: come get your brother.” “He was still alive” when the militants returned him, Hassan said. Rabie was only wearing underwear and the fighters had him “tied by the neck with a rope, and were dragging him, beating him,” Hassan added. “They handed him over to me, and told me, in these words: This is the fate of everyone who disrespects Al-Qassam Brigades and speaks ill of them,” Hassan said. Hassan said he collected his injured brother and took him to a nearby hospital. Footage shared on social media showed Rabie lying on a hospital bed, covered in large cuts and bruises that stretched along his arms, back and feet. Hassan confirmed the authenticity of the video, and said the man on the bed was indeed his brother. Rabie died shortly after being taken to the hospital, he said.

Mourners turned his funeral into a protest against Hamas, chanting: "Hamas out, out!" while his family opened fire during the funeral, vowing to avenge his death.

Shockingly (or perhaps not shockingly) this was Saeed Ziyad, Al Jazeera’s political analyst, response to the protests, seemingly approving of what happened to al-Rabbay:

"Anyone who opposes or protests [Hamas] should be treated not as a political rival, but as a traitor and be dealt with under the Palestinian revolutionary law.”

In case people don’t know, Ziyad is referring to Hamas’s 2007 coup in Gaza, which saw dozens of Palestinian Authority personnel slaughtered by Hamas terrorists in their battle to remain the sole ruler in the Gaza Strip.

During one of his appearances on Al Jazeera last week, Ziyad said that the Palestinians only choice is to remain steadfast and fighting with the “body parts and flesh of their children.” Anti-Hamas protestors in Gaza responded with signs such as this one, saying, “Don’t bring up our children’s flesh – speak about your own children’s flesh, Saeed Ziyad!”

Gazans are taking the law into their own hands.

On Tuesday, a prominent Gaza family executed a Hamas terrorist in broad daylight after the gunman shot dead one of their relatives while he was waiting in line for flour.

Members of the Abu Samra clan — a noted family in central Gaza — admitted to killing the Hamas operative after he gunned down their relative, Abdulrahman Sha’aban Abu Samra, earlier in the day, the Times of Israel reported.

This is the reality of life in Gaza. It’s hard to imagine living in such extreme conditions. Few of us would have the courage to speak out, knowing what awaited us by doing so. But where would we be without such courageous voices. These are the true martyrs—not the ones with explosives strapped to their bodies who then kill themselves and take as many innocent lives along with them.

Protestors like al-Rabbay know what will happen to them. But they speak out anyway and their courage emboldens others to follow their example.

Since the massacre of Oct 7, 2023, protestors at Colombia and other elite U. S. universities speak out as if they are fighting for some noble cause and facing danger by doing so. Routinely, they complain that their rights are being “violated.” It’s just laughable. Now we have Mahmoud Khalil held up as some kind of martyr because he sided—not with those opposing Hamas—but with the terrorists!

These fair-weather protestors on college campuses know nothing of true convictions. If they faced actual persecution, they would lose all their righteous resolve. Just as Khalil now claims he was never associated with Hamas. How quickly his faith abandoned him—and he isn’t even being tortured, he is just being detained.

So, what’s going on in Gaza? Why the sudden surge of protests in the streets against Hamas.

I wish I could say it was about a change of heart, and no doubt for some it is, but mostly, I’m afraid it’s about seeking revenge among various Islamic groups, as with the Gazan family killing a Hamas police office. It’s about a weakened Hamas creating opportunity for rivals to jostle for power.

Palestinian apologists try to blame it all on outside agitators.

According to Khalil Shikaki, director of the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research:

While some view these demonstrations as a genuine popular uprising against Hamas which could undermine the Palestinian movement’s control over Gaza, the Islamist group sees them as a desperate attempt by its external enemies to use local agents to create a false impression that a revolt to its rule is underway. Both assertions are partially correct and partially wrong. The resumption of the war, accompanied this time by the threat of expulsion, shifted Gazans' sentiments toward Hamas. However, high levels of national and religious loyalty—and few political alternatives—limit the choices at hand for Palestinians.

The underlying rivalry between Fatah and Hamas is now on full display.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah party seeks to prove its condemnation of terrorism and willingness to work with Israel by vowing not to “allow Hamas, which sacrificed the interests of the Palestinian people for Iran and caused destruction in the Gaza Strip, to replicate its actions in the West Bank.” In his statement, Abbas called out not just Hamas, but also Tehran, which he accused of bankrolling the various armed groups throughout the West Bank, particularly the so-called Jenin Brigade.

Since then, Fatah has been conducting an ongoing security operation in the Jenin refugee camp targeting Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and other armed terror groups that have gradually gained prominence in the northern West Bank.

But do not ever imagine that Fatah is any less committed to the destruction of Israel than its rival, Hamas. When Westerners, our own leaders included, talk about two states, Israel and Palestine, they are talking about a fantasy that can never be realized. And the blame for that can only lie with the ‘Palestinians’ themselves whose hatred of their own is only outdone by their hatred of Israel. Mahmoud Abbas might be backed by the United States, but he will never be backed by Gazans who consider him a traitor who sides with Israel.

Yassar Arafat, the father of Fatah, made it very clear in a March 29, 1970, interview with The Washington Post:

“The goal of our struggle is the end of Israel, and there can be no compromise,” and that it should be achieved “by any means necessary.”

With the 1990s’ Oslo peace process, Arafat and Fatah’s leadership promised to eschew terrorism. But it was all a lie. Arafat made it clear that he wasn’t interested in “two states” for “two peoples.” In a 1996 speech in Stockholm, he declared: “We plan to eliminate the State of Israel and establish a purely Palestinian state.”

We see this pattern over and over of broken promises and the West keeps on falling for it. Any “ceasefire” is a joke, including the ongoing talks taking place right now.

The war will never end because at the heart of Islam is the resolve to kill every Jew and destroy Israel.

Fatah feigns moderation; however, the minute it gains any kind of real power, it will return to its original goal of obliterating Israel. We see the same in Syria. Ahmed al-Sharaa and HTS pretend moderation, but they are nothing of the sort. Sharia Law has now been enshrined in the new Syrian Constitution. The United States poured resources into arming and training the Syrian rebels, giving little thought to the fact that they would become an even worse scourge, with terrible consequences for the Christians and other minorities in the country.

We should not forget that it was only weeks ago that we saw crowds of Gazans surging around the hostages, taunting and threatening them.

Hamas did its best to humiliate Israel in its staged production of the exchange of hostages for thousands of Gazan terrorists. The display when they released the Bibas babies in their coffins was worse than any horror movie. Surely, it couldn’t be real, but it was, with Gazan civilians cheering from the sidelines.

It was the same cheers and taunts Gazans proudly displayed on Oct 7, 2023, as hostages, both dead and alive were brought into Gaza and beaten and spit upon by civilians.

Do we now hear cries of remorse among the Gazan protestors? Do they demand Hamas return the remaining hostages to Israel? No.

Gazans aren’t sorry that they did not speak up sooner or that they were complicit—and still are—in hiding the hostages in their own homes. There is no change of heart in the Gazans hatred of Jews or their Islamic goal to obliterate Israel. Okay, not every Gazan feels that way, of course not. Not every Egyptian, not every Jordanian, not every Qatari, I could go on listing every Arab/Islamic nation. But most of them do and anyone who tries to argue otherwise is a fool.

Just yesterday, Jihad Watch reported that the International Union of Muslim Scholars declared ‘armed jihad against Israel obligatory for all Muslims.’

On the actual date of October 7, 2023, as Israel was still being savaged by Hamas, the Saudis, Qatar, and Iran blamed the “occupation” for the attack. Last month, the jihadist Syrian leader, Mohammad al-Jolani, received a delegation from the International Union of Muslim Scholars; and three months before that, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq and UN condemned Israel for a “dangerous land grab in Syria.” Saudi Arabia also issued a statement: The assaults carried out by the Israeli occupation government, including the seizure of the buffer zone in the Golan Heights, and the targeting of Syrian territory confirm Israel’s continued violation of the principles of international law and its determination to sabotage Syria’s chances of restoring its security, stability and territorial integrity. The gloves are coming off for the West… The International Union of Muslim Scholars is also calling for an “Islamic military alliance against Israel.”

Egypt’s alliance with Israel is eroding. It was always just for show anyway. Egypt, like every other Arab nation, uses Gazans for their own purposes, as a shield covering their own hatred of Israel.

Talk about a wall, here is the border between Egypt and Gaza:

But beneath that wall lie the tunnels. Egypt knew full well about those tunnels and the weapons being transported into Gaza to arm Hamas.

There is growing concern in Israel over Egypt’s military buildup near its borders in the Sinai Peninsula, which also neighbors the Gaza Strip.

The hatred toward Israel that exists in the Middle East is exploding in unprecedented ways across the world.

I would urge people to stop with the naivety, thinking somehow, with these protests, it’s different. It isn’t. It never is.

George Orwell warned:

We are all capable of believing things which we know to be untrue, and then, when we are finally proved wrong, impudently twisting the facts so as to show that we were right. Intellectually, it is possible to carry on this process for an indefinite time: the only check on it is that sooner or later a false belief bumps up against solid reality, usually on a battlefield.

It would seem that only when the battlefield comes to our homes, bangs on our doors, threatens our children that we wake up. But then, as it has always proved to be time and time again down through history, it is too late.

