You can listen to me share this introduction here:

1× 0:00 -6:40

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

I wanted to share this talk of my father, Dave Hunt, which he gave not long before his death. This is the true message of Christ, this is what I could never run away from, I always came back because there was nothing else that made sense.

This is not one of his most dynamic talks, he was a brilliant public speaker. But it is one of his most heartfelt because he knew that soon he was going to leave this earth.

Even if you do not believe anything of what he says, please watch it because you are going to hear all kinds of lies about what it means to be a Christian and it’s important that everyone knows the truth. It’s easy to say you are a Christian, it is not easy to follow Jesus.

I decided to share this today due to the great controversy surrounding the death of Charlie Kirk and the outpouring of hatred against him. Our nation is in real danger.

Charlie Kirk was just 31 years old when he died. He didn’t have the opportunity to grow in grace, to become more tempered in his speech, as my father did. As it is, it is quite incredible what Charlie accomplished in such a short time. Videos are being circulated where he didn’t always say things in the right way, and I will talk more of that this evening. But anyone who can claim they have never said anything that they could have been said in a more loving manner, please cast the first stone.

If my dad was alive today, he would have counselled Charlie not to be tempted by the glory offered to him by some of those he platformed at his last Turning Point USA conference, like Tucker Carlson, who was the keynote speaker. A choice that did not bode well for the future of TPUSA.

I do believe Charlie was tempted to compromise what he knew was true biblically, not just on Israel but on the separation of church and state. In order to continue growing Turning Point USA into a great, political Christian Nationalist movement, I believe he would have had to make these compromises. We will never know what he would have decided, but I have a feeling we will now see TPUSA going more and more in a political direction.

This is another reason why I share this talk. Our kingdom is in heaven, not on this earth. We will be persecuted, just as Jesus was.

My dad was never political. He was not seduced by money or fame, and believe me, he had many opportunities to do so. I cannot think of anyone who represents what it means to be a Christian more than my father, who remained independent of anyone or any organization that ever tried to have influence over him.

That doesn’t mean he wasn’t successful. He sold over 4 million books and was booked sometimes 3 years in advance for his talks. But he lived a frugal life and used what money he had for good.

So, with that, I hope you will watch or listen to this one hour and then, every time you hear something crazy about Christianity, you can refer back to this. It is like I learned in martial arts, when you fear you are straying from what you know, you always go back to the basic katas, perform them, remind yourself, because without that foundation you lose your way. Go back to the teachings of Jesus. That is what matters in these confusing days.

This talk expresses the foundation of Christianity from a humble man who fearlessly spoke out against the most powerful prosperity preachers of his day, and they called him a heretic and hated him for it. I can assure you; he would be doing the same against people like Tucker Carlson today. We need his voice, and I pray his videos reach a wider audience as they once did when he was alive. I don’t know anyone who speaks more powerfully about Israel, Islam and what it means to be a Chrisian than my father.

When you speak the truth, people don’t love you, they don’t fawn over you and pat you on the back. They hate you; they despise you, they fear you, just as they did Jesus. This will become more so in the days ahead.

I should just add that I don’t agree with everything my dad said. I have a gay son, for example, and I do not see eye to eye with my dad on this. He died before he knew about his grandson, but I can assure you, that he would have loved him no differently had he known.

Share

Leave a comment