Greta did such a great job saving the world from climate change, her publicity team has sent her off the save Palestine. Here she is on her dangerous mission, martini in hand, the obligatory keffiyeh draped around her shoulders.

She took off to great fanfare, with 11 human shields to protect her, among them are “Game of Thrones” actor Liam Cunningham, French Palestinian European Parliament member Rima Hassan, who has been barred from entering Israel, and Brazilian activist Thiago Avila.

“We are breaking the siege of Gaza by sea, but that’s part of a broader strategy of mobilizations that will also attempt to break the siege by land,” he said, referencing the upcoming “Global March to Gaza,” a protest initiative set to reach the Rafah crossing from Egypt in mid-June.

It will be interesting to see what happens since not once have I heard a peep of protest against Egypt or Jordan since they also blockade due to the threat of terrorism. Of one thing we can be sure, whatever happens, it will be Israel’s fault.

Nothing illustrates the delusion and hypocrisy of Western do-gooders’ towards the Israel-Gaza war more than this “humanitarian flotilla.”

According to news reports, Greta broke down in tears during a press conference, as she often does when speaking of meaningful topics:

“We are doing this because no matter what odds we are against, we have to keep trying, because the moment we stop trying is when we lose our humanity,” she said. “No matter how dangerous this mission is, it is nowhere near as dangerous as the silence of the entire world in the face of the lives being genocized [sic].” Israel strongly denies accusations of “genocide,” calling them a modern-day blood libel and part of a broader campaign to delegitimize the Jewish state. Officials maintain that the naval blockade, in place since 2007, is a necessary security measure to prevent weapons smuggling to Hamas, the terror group that rules Gaza.

I wonder what her Gaza tourist itinerary looks like. Will Hamas give her the elite tour of the tunnels, will they show off the bloodstained walls and recount which hostages died in which spot? Maye Geta and friends will take some selfies and toast with more martinis. Oh, wait, alcohol is haram.

A combination picture shows undated handout images of hostages Ori Danino, Carmel Gat, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Alexander Lobanov, and Almog Sarusi, who were kidnapped by Hamas during the October 7 attacks, and whose bodies have been found underground in the Rafah area of the Gaza Strip and returned to Israel

Will Hamas introduce these tourists to the remaining living hostages so they can take a few selfies? Perhaps interview some of the Gazan families about the bed and breakfast accommodations they have provided? Maybe other tourists might want to book a room.

We are told that the Madleen is on a “humanitarian mission”, carrying “limited… though symbolic” barrels of aid. Oh, I see, so it’s really just a publicity stunt. Israel has previously stopped such attempts and rightly so. The last thing Israel needs is for a flotilla full of celebrities to be struck by terrorists and blamed on Israel. Because we all know by now that EVERYTHING is Israel’s fault.

It is expected the little band of freedom fighters will reach their destination in about a week. In the meantime, those onboard are posting TikTok videos, swimming in the sea and having a marvelous time, all while preaching on how they are going to “Free Palestine.” You can watch one such video here.

It reminds me of similar situations during and after World War II.

In 1939, in a lead-up to the Holocaust, more than 900 Jewish passengers of the M.S. St. Louis were denied entry by immigration authorities in multiple countries.

As the M.S. St. Louis cruised off the coast of Miami in June 1939, its passengers could see the lights of the city glimmering…. hopes of landing would soon be dashed by immigration authorities, sending the ship back to Europe.

Even though threats of the Holocaust were clear, the ship was turned away first by Cuba, then by the United States and Canada. It was sent back to Europe, a death sentence for a third of the passengers who were subsequently murdered.

Refugees aboard the M.S. St. Louis. Here, they are seen arriving in Antwerp, Belgium after over a month at sea, during which they were denied entry to Cuba. Three Lions/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

hey

https://m.jpost.com/diaspora/article-856519?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAR4CRiao1zBc80pw3PTnUQqDuQb2xiGnk6zVe1AGkPb5mZxfwUxQV3OaFr5fTw_aem_Oua2YVyq_xowGb3EUo8xxw