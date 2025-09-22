You can listen to me read this essay here:

There was a private funeral for Charlie Kirk and I am sure it was very different from what we watched today. It was the real thing, for family and close friends. But Charlie Kirk impacted millions of lives, he was instrumental in Donald Trump growing his popularity amongst youth and being elected president. And so, it is quite natural that this public event would occur.

But this was more than just a necessary public acknowledgment. What happened today was an unprecedented moment in American history. We will see its impact over the coming months and years and the question is what that impact will be.

I am tying all of this back to what Erika Kirk said, “you have no idea what you’ve unleashed” and what she meant by it. The most obvious answer can be seen at her husband’s remembrance ceremony today.

"If you believe in faith, family and freedom, then you are with us, no matter your past, no matter your political background, this movement is your home." ~ said Donald Trump Jr.

When Charlie was asked how he wanted to be remembered, he always said he wanted to be remembered for his faith. He didn’t say he wanted to be remembered for creating a Christian political party that would take over the country. However, he was very political. He did want to see a Christian nation, but what exactly does that mean. I do wonder if he would approve of what could now potentially be “unleashed.”

Charlie’s faith was used on that stage to further the political agenda of those in power. Of course it was, as I said, any political power would use this moment to their advantage. What is deeply concerning is that it was used by those who want to grow their power once Donald Trump is gone. I am not even going to get into what that might look like here because people’s emotions are too raw and this is not the time for that. Further down, I will talk about what Charlie’s death meant for ordinary Christians and that is what is most important.

Here is the ceremony, broadcasted live.

The most beautiful part is the tribute to Charlie, narrated by his wife. The message is of hope, of debate instead of violence and winning with ideas, not intimidation.

And then there is the other purpose of this ceremony, which is the furtherance of the Christian Nationalist political party.

Listen to what Tucker Carlson had to say. For anyone who says disregard him as irrelevant, this is ignoring the fact that there he was, at the center of this ceremony. He starts his speech with what he says his favorite story from the Bible, ever:

Jesus shows up and he starts talking about the people in power and he starts doing the worst thing that you can do, which is telling the truth about people and they hate it. And they become obsessed with making him stop. This guy’s got to stop talking. We’ve got to shut this guy up. And I can just sort of picture this scene in a lamplit room with a bunch of guys sitting around eating hummus, thinking about what do we do about this guy telling the truth about us, we must make his stop talking! And there’s always one guy with the great idea and I can just hear him say, I’ve got a great idea, why don’t we just kill him. That’ll shut him up. That’ll fix the problem!

At which point Tucker erupts into his maniacal laughter. And then he goes on with a very nice talk about what it means to be a Christian. But that doesn’t matter, because he has got his message across to billions of people, at this unprecedented event in modern American political history: That the Jews killed Jesus to stop him telling the truth—about them.

Tucker Carlson just took his message of demonizing Jews about as mainstream as anyone can. And if you don’t understand what a big deal that is, in the worst possible way, then I don’t know what to say anymore.

Is this what Erika Kirk wanted to unleash? I do not know her, so I can’t say. Despite that and despite her now being the CEO of TPUSA, did she vet every single word of every single speaker? I highly doubt it. But the question is, does she agree or disagree with what Tucker said. I mean, look, he was the keynote speaker at the last TPUSA convention. And despite what he said there, he was still chosen to be one of the speakers at this unprecedented event.

So, more than anything or anyone, I am thinking about and praying for Erika Kirk right now. I cannot imagine how she will navigate through the powerful people who are seeking to influence her and how she will make the right decisions moving forward. If she doesn’t make the right decisions in the eyes of the political powers that be, I wonder how long she will remain CEO, or if she is already just a figurehead.

With that, I want to talk a bit about the reaction I got from the left to my essay with the title quoting Erika Kirk saying, “You have no idea what you’ve unleashed,” I posted it on my Facebook page as I always post my essays there.

There is a real power struggle going on and neither side is going to give up and it is probably going to get very ugly. And as I have been saying, the left and the right (not even the far-left and the far-right anymore) are coming together with Islam on this one point of agreement: extermination of Jews and the destruction of Israel.

I engage very little on Facebook, mostly just post my new essays and I get maybe one or two likes if any at all and rarely a single comment. It’s the same on X.

Well, this essay ignited an outpouring of rage against me. I noticed how many people immediately jumped to the worst possible interpretation of her statement.

“That sounds like a threat to me,” is what I was told.

Even though my subheading followed up with:

Not a single riot after Charlie Kirk's death. Not a single statue smashed. Not a single artwork defaced. Just a widow's cry against the hatred directed at her husband. Where is that hatred taking us?

In my essay, I compared Charlie’s death with that of George Floyd, where the result was hatred and riots.

For making such a comparison, I was called a racist, I was mocked, there were many laughing emojis, also about Charlie Kirk’s death and his wife’s comments.

Here is one response:

I think it’s funny how you guys sit here and post this but Charlie Kirk wasn’t killed by a police officer and he hasn’t faced racism for the last hundred plus years so when you post shit like this it shows your ignorance it shows your racism and it’s funny to me so so funny to see such hateful people comparing this to something so different you have no idea what has been ignited in me.

Obviously, it is violence.

This person then goes on to justify the riots and defacing of statues, calling me a racist for criticizing BLM, to which I responded that it was time to stop being manipulated by politicians. Every time elections roll around, black and brown communities are used by politicians; those communities are whipped up into a frenzy and they go out into the streets and destroy their own communities. After the election, what happens? Suddenly, no more inciting to riot. Except that now, the black and brown communities are even worse off than before because more of their own are in jail and more of their communities are destroyed due to their own violent acts.

It is like the Gazans who are manipulated, indoctrinated since birth to be in a constant state of hatred against Jews rather than spending their energy in a positive way, creating a better world for themselves.

And for both statements above, I will get accusations of racism, support for genocide and starvation in Gaza and the killing of babies and so forth.

Here is an excellent video by Ben Shapiro debunking the lies about Charlie and showing in full what he actually said in debates.

It doesn’t matter though. When I tried to tell the gentleman above to watch some of these videos, he said he’d seen enough videos that prove what a horrible person Charlie Kirk was, and then he went on a rant that included a lot of cursing.

So, what did Erika actually want to unleash?

Could it be possible that when Erika Kirk said, “You have no idea what you’ve unleashed,” she wasn’t talking about empowering a political party. She wasn’t making a war cry to violence. Could it be possible that she was talking about unleashing a revival, that she was talking about the basic message of Jesus’s love and that we are all sinners and we need to ask forgiveness and be saved and that many people would come to know that?

Forget the politicians. What have we seen from the ordinary people who are mourning Charlie’s death?

We have seen an outpouring of love, not hate. All I hear is people saying that they went back to church for the first time in years, they renewed their faith, they were inspired to a greater love for Jesus and for others. They started reading their Bibles I see love and sorrow, not hate and violence.

When the New York Times asked Erika today if she wanted her husband’s killer to face the death penalty, this is what she said:

“I’ll be honest. I told our lawyer, I want the government to decide this. I do not want that man’s blood on my ledger.”

The 36-year-old mother to Kirk’s two young children said she believes that if she did push for the death penalty, it could stop her from being with her late husband in heaven.

“Because when I get to heaven, and Jesus is like: ‘Uh, eye for an eye? Is that how we do it?’” she told the outlet. “And that keeps me from being in heaven, from being with Charlie?”

Since Kirk’s assassination, Erika Kirk said she has seen the Bible “in such technicolor.”

“To be so serene in saying, ‘Thy will be done. I surrender to it.’ Do I like it? No. That was the love of my life, my soul mate, my best friend,” she said. “But God’s plan is always greater than ours.”

I know many people will not understand this. Most people don’t want to bow to God’s plan. In fact, even the thought of it just makes them angrier. I will be interested to see where Erika Kirk takes Turning Point USA from here.

Charlie Kirk was an evangelical Christian, and I know many people, including my Jewish friends don’t understand the significance of this, but as such, he was one of the last powerful voices standing up for Israel, most importantly, among youth. Is there anyone who can step in and fill that void? I don’t think so. And that is a very chilling thought about what purpose his death has served.

If you want a further explanation about evangelical Christians and their support for Israel read Jesus wasn't a Jew (Huh?)

