You can listen to me read this here:

1× 0:00 -5:15

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

One-time or recurring donations can be made at Ko-Fi.

Today we mourn with Israel as the bodies of Oded Lifshitz, Shiri Bibas, Ariel Bibas, and Kfir Bibas are returned in caskets.

This is the price Israel pays for daring to exist. This is the price Israel pays for daring to build a homeland, by daring to defend it, by defeating those who vow its destruction time after time.

Blood and tears.

I’ve said it countless times and I will say it countless more, this war is not about land. It never was. It was never about occupation. The idea of a “two-state” solution is an illusion.

It’s a religious and ideological war.

Down through history, the Jews have refused to be exterminated. Instead, they rebuilt their nation, a hope they never gave up on, no matter how far across the world they were scattered. Out of the baren desert they created a paradise, thriving rather than being erased.

This is why this conflict rages on, this is why the hate, the jealousy, the rage. The mere fact that Israel exists is an unforgivable offense for the Islamic world.

And so, once again, Isreal endures Hamas’s macabre hostage release show, this time with caskets.

Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas

Oded Lifshitz

Below, if you can endure it, is a bit of the Hamas ceremony.

emilyintelaviv A post shared by @emilyintelaviv

Hamas paraded the caskets of this innocent mother, her two children and a grandfather across a stage, the usual crowd of cheering Gazan “civilians” surrounding them. Hamas placed stickers on the caskets stating “arrested” October 7th.

In what sick mind does the thought even occur that an 8-month-old baby can be “arrested? Or how about 83-year-old Oded Lifshitz, a great-grandfather, journalist and fluent Arabic speaker. Oded was a lifelong peace activist and would regularly transport patients from Gaza to receive medical care in hospitals across Israel.

Now, Oded comes home in a body bag, betrayed and murdered by the very people he tried to help.

Hamas says it was “the Zionists” fault that this grandfather, this mother and her two babies were killed. On the stage is a mural with Netanyahu portrayed as a vampire, drinking the blood of these children. “The war criminal Netanyahu and his Nazi army.”

Hamas claims it was Israel airstrikes that killed these hostages. First of all, we cannot trust what they say. Secondly, Israel would never do this, it is Hamas that gladly kills its own people. Thirdly, the way these innocent victims died is not the issue. The fact they were stolen from their homes and taken to hell by demons who cared nothing for their lives is the issue.

And of course, across the world, people continue to protest against Israel and agree with Hamas’ propaganda.

Anti-Israel protesters in Boro Park, Brooklyn, February 18, 2025. (Luke Tress/Times of Israel)

Israel receives the caskets of the four fallen hostages. There is a great difference between demons and those they attack and anyone who can’t see it is complicit with those demons.

Ceremony for the fallen.

Israelis singing the national anthem, “Hatikvah”, The Hope, as the four fallen hostages arrive at the forensic center in Tel Aviv.

henmazzig A post shared by @henmazzig

“The 2,000-year-old hope

To be a free people in our homeland

The land of Zion and Jerusalem.”

On this day, we mourn, and we pray for the families who are suffering immeasurable sorrow, especially for Yarden Bibas, the husband of Shiri and father of Ariel and Kfir. He was released from captivity, but to what kind of life? Dear God, give him strength.

Give us all strength for what lies ahead.

Share

Leave a comment