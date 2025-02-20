We Mourn with Israel
"The 2,000-year-old hope, To be a free people in our homeland, The land of Zion and Jerusalem." ~ Israel's national anthem, "Hatikvah", The Hope
Today we mourn with Israel as the bodies of Oded Lifshitz, Shiri Bibas, Ariel Bibas, and Kfir Bibas are returned in caskets.
This is the price Israel pays for daring to exist. This is the price Israel pays for daring to build a homeland, by daring to defend it, by defeating those who vow its destruction time after time.
Blood and tears.
I’ve said it countless times and I will say it countless more, this war is not about land. It never was. It was never about occupation. The idea of a “two-state” solution is an illusion.
It’s a religious and ideological war.
Down through history, the Jews have refused to be exterminated. Instead, they rebuilt their nation, a hope they never gave up on, no matter how far across the world they were scattered. Out of the baren desert they created a paradise, thriving rather than being erased.
This is why this conflict rages on, this is why the hate, the jealousy, the rage. The mere fact that Israel exists is an unforgivable offense for the Islamic world.
And so, once again, Isreal endures Hamas’s macabre hostage release show, this time with caskets.
Below, if you can endure it, is a bit of the Hamas ceremony.
Hamas paraded the caskets of this innocent mother, her two children and a grandfather across a stage, the usual crowd of cheering Gazan “civilians” surrounding them. Hamas placed stickers on the caskets stating “arrested” October 7th.
In what sick mind does the thought even occur that an 8-month-old baby can be “arrested? Or how about 83-year-old Oded Lifshitz, a great-grandfather, journalist and fluent Arabic speaker. Oded was a lifelong peace activist and would regularly transport patients from Gaza to receive medical care in hospitals across Israel.
Now, Oded comes home in a body bag, betrayed and murdered by the very people he tried to help.
Hamas says it was “the Zionists” fault that this grandfather, this mother and her two babies were killed. On the stage is a mural with Netanyahu portrayed as a vampire, drinking the blood of these children. “The war criminal Netanyahu and his Nazi army.”
Hamas claims it was Israel airstrikes that killed these hostages. First of all, we cannot trust what they say. Secondly, Israel would never do this, it is Hamas that gladly kills its own people. Thirdly, the way these innocent victims died is not the issue. The fact they were stolen from their homes and taken to hell by demons who cared nothing for their lives is the issue.
And of course, across the world, people continue to protest against Israel and agree with Hamas’ propaganda.
Israel receives the caskets of the four fallen hostages. There is a great difference between demons and those they attack and anyone who can’t see it is complicit with those demons.
Ceremony for the fallen.
Israelis singing the national anthem, “Hatikvah”, The Hope, as the four fallen hostages arrive at the forensic center in Tel Aviv.
“The 2,000-year-old hope
To be a free people in our homeland
The land of Zion and Jerusalem.”
On this day, we mourn, and we pray for the families who are suffering immeasurable sorrow, especially for Yarden Bibas, the husband of Shiri and father of Ariel and Kfir. He was released from captivity, but to what kind of life? Dear God, give him strength.
Give us all strength for what lies ahead.
Israel will release the cause of death soon, but here's the 99.9999999% proof airstrikes did not cause the deaths: it would have been a global scandal hamas could have infinitely exploited if Israel had bombed its own, especially a mother and infants. They would have immediately released that info and immediately returned the bodies as proof. There was no such event.
The defacing of the caskets is another proof of their savagery, but more, their lack of understanding of the general worldview for treatment of the dead. To the hamas excrement, it's one more exploitive opportunity and to their international demented followers, acceptable or deserved.
And don't be fooled that the bodies of the dead have been resting in caskets all this time.
They are goading their own annihilation once no more hostages can be rescued. That will be a good day.
I am thankful I am not G-d because today I feel anger and would execute vengeance. Praying for the families and for Israel.