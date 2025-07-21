Break Free Media

Break Free Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barb's avatar
Barb
16h

I have never known how people can be so justifiably stupid re Luca E Majino.

Good for you Karen in suspending him/her.

I get the picture that he/she works for the other side.

There is no way I will EVER condemn what the Jews do. As many have said the real Jews are not in Israel, they are scattered worldwide. BUT, the Bible tells me that those who are against Israel/Jews/Jerusalem, I am against thee. God will avenge those He loves. It is NOT up to us to decipher who are the right or wrong Jews - leave that to the Lord who knows the heart of them whether it be true or false.

As I see it, a lot of this hatred of the Jews is just a distraction too. Keep everyone's eyes on the Jews and it takes them "off of me" attitude (they are the so called Elitists [money grabbing, power hungry Leechers], David Rockerfeller, Jacob de Rothchilds and his son Nathaniel, Baron Von Rothschild, Sir Evelyn de Rothschild, Nathan Warburg, George Soros, Paul Volcker, Bill and Melinda Gates, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Klaus Schwab, Larry Summers, Lloyd Blankfein, Ben Shalom, and so on). Lest the people come for us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Luca E Majno
1d
User was indefinitely suspended for this comment. Show
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek and others
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Alaine Hunt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture