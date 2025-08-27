Watch: Karen Hunt & Genocide against Christians
380 million Christians today face torture and death for saying these five words: “I believe in Jesus Christ.”
I did this interview a couple of days ago with Mike Ryan. I am at about 10 minutes in and it’s for 20 minutes. This goes along with the piece that I just wrote, In My Own Defense.
Let me know what you think!
Break Free Media is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thanks so much for sharing this and you were great (not surprising).
Great tosee you on The World News Today.... Someone on THIS Side for a change