You can listen to me read this essay here:

1× 0:00 -11:34

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

If you enjoy my essays and believe they have value, please become a subscriber. Thousands of people read these essays, but few hit the “like” button and share. Please do so—it only takes a second and it’s the most important way to fight this battle of words online. Thank you!

One-time or recurring donations can also be made at Ko-Fi

A Palestinian fighter from the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, gestures inside an underground tunnel in Gaza in this August 18, 2014 file photo. Reuters

Hold on a minute now. Did I just read that right? Did the Wall Street Journal report that “ heavily armed Hamas fighters seized the Jordanian Field Hospital complex in Gaza City”?

I’m confused. I thought claims that Hamas uses hospitals as battlegrounds and command posts were all fake Israeli propaganda.

But now that the IDF is gone and the media doesn’t have anything to demonize Israel about, I guess they can tell the truth. I guess it’s okay if Hamas and rivals battle it out in hospitals. No big deal.

Khaled Meshal, one of Hamas’s most senior officials, said in an interview that the militant group “expects to play a decisive role in the enclave when the war is over.”

Hmm, wasn’t part of the peace deal that Hamas should disarm? So confusing.

Back to the hospital … as Mohammad from the powerful Doghmosh clan said, “Hamas ordered other Palestinians out of the hospital at gunpoint and took over the facility and surrounding neighborhood.”

“They took full control there,” he said. “They’ve brought their forces back in an extreme way.”

Hamas had previously turned a building on the hospital grounds into a base of operations and used a tunnel running adjacent to the medical center, which began operations in 2009.

“Hamas’s internal fortifications, they remain as they were,” Ahmad Doghmosh said. “When the Israelis withdrew from the area, Hamas came in right away.”

Members of the Doghmosh clan now confirm what the Israeli military have said all along—that Hamas fighters control hospitals as bases of operations, using doctors, the injured and sick civilians as shields against Israeli strikes. Israel’s military has taken journalists to see tunnels inside or near hospital compounds, including Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City and the European Hospital in Khan Younis.

In early October, Israel’s military took journalists to the Jordanian Field Hospital to show them a tunnel with an underground rocket production site that opened next to a small building for Hamas personnel behind the hospital.

But still, those who hate Israel on both the left and the right, insisted that it was all “fake news”.

So, are these clans from Gaza lying too. As I continually ask my dear arrogant friends, when will they stop claiming they know what they’re talking about and start listening to people who actually live there!

But no. The propagandists work overtime, as this Oct 13th post shows, to claim it’s all lies :

These lies have been relentless. They started almost immediately after October 7, 2023. Israel was not to be believed. Of course, Hamas, was telling the truth.

In what insane world does the West believe jihadists instead of those who are fighting against them.

In November 2023, Syrian Girl, posted this:

I should just say, Syrian Girl has been one of the most prolific deceivers, adored especially by men because she is so cute, and by everyone who hates Israel and Jews. I have seen her on interviews so, yes, this person does exist.

Here is more outrageousness, from April 29, 2025:

Really? Israel just goes around blowing up hospitals for no reason. Israel just goes around committing genocide because that’s what it loves to do.

No. That’s what Hamas does.

Israeli soldiers exiting a tunnel in 2023 that was operated by Hamas. The militant group remained hunkered down in its tunnel network across the Gaza Strip.Credit...Tamir Kalifa for The New York Times

Guess what, Israel is the good guy. Hamas is the bad guy. Why is that so hard to understand?

Gaza has many ancient clans. Each clan can have thousands of members. How the clans relate to one another is a complex matter that goes back hundreds if not a thousand years. But of this I can assure you; they are all dangerous. Just like Hamas, they hate Christians and Hindus and atheists because the Quran commands that they do. They especially hate Jews because the Quran commands that they do. They vow to destroy Israel because the Quran commands that they do.

This doesn’t mean they won’t play nice with Israel in order to gain a stronger position. Israel understands this. People outside of the Middle East do not.

It is one of the interesting dynamics that I’m writing about in my book The Seduction of Islam. In Luxor, powerful families going back hundreds of years control everything on the west bank. A few of the men I knew recited their names to me. They don’t just have a first, middle and last name like we do. They keep the names of every one of their ancestors and just keep adding them on. The recitation can take a while. I was amazed at how they remember all those names and their histories. It helped me understand how deep the ties go, how impossible it is to separate these families from old traditions, loyalties and hatreds.

In Gaza, Hamas asserted control over rival clans for many years. The IDF weakened Hamas’s control and now the clans are rising up. Israel sometimes backs a clan as a counterweight against Hamas. Israel is then blamed for this, just as it was blamed for supporting Hamas as a counterweight against the Palestinian Authority.

But what else is Israel supposed to do with such hateful neighbors except hope they will balance each other out rather than turn that hatred on Israel. This is no different from the advice given in The Art of War, that every businessman is supposed to read. If a CEO wants to maintain power, he appoints two people beneath him and pits them against one another. That way, they are too busy trying to take each other out and prove their loyalty to the CEO, rather than trying to bring down the CEO and replace him. Of course, there is always the danger they will team up against the CEO. But that’s the cutthroat world in which we live.

Much of the world hates a strong Jew or a strong Jewish nation. They can’t bear it that Israel has now established itself as a superpower.

Jews should grovel. It truly sickened me wondering how much of the world would cheer if Israel were actually overrun by jihadists who committed a real genocide, from the river to the sea, as they continually vow to do. I fear the cheers would be deafening. Or perhaps they would say, oh those poor Jews, but honestly, they deserved it.

We now have another “peace deal” that, besides the release of the hostages (which cannot be praised enough) only seems to benefit leaders who hate Israel but nevertheless got together for a photo-op in Hurghada, Egypt to pat each other on the back and give Trump a standing ovation.

Was it any wonder that Bibi Netanyahu did not attend that meeting with these traitors and fair-weather friends. Why would he?

The ink of the peace deal was barely dry when Hamas started executing rivals in the streets.

Apparently, Trump at first said, as part of the peace deal, that Hamas should have the job of “restoring order” as if that would be a great idea. He now says, “If Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not the Deal, we will have no choice but to go in and kill them.”

How many times does Hamas have to commit the most horrific atrocities, blatantly, for all the world to see, before Israel (and the US too?) finally, once and for all, “goes in and kills them.”

And don’t forget that thousands of terrorists have been released back into the world from Israeli prisons. Each one knows he has a bullseye on his head. Israel will hunt them down and kill them, too. And that is as it should be.

And, yes, I can still hate war and say that.

Leave a comment

Share