BREAK FREE MONDAYS, tomorrow at 7 PM ET, I have some thoughts heavy on my heart that I would like to share with my paid subscribers. Other than that, I plan on devoting the coming week completely to my book.

But this, I just had to write.

You can listen to me read this essay here:

1× 0:00 -22:14

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

If you believe my essays have value, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. And please, especially share and like this essay so that the algorithms promoting evil do not win.

One-time or recurring donations can be made at Ko-Fi

Tyler Robinson and his roommate Lance Twiggs

First of all, let’s get it out of the way that although Tyler Robinson’s family was Republican, he most certainly veered farther to the left. The sad thing is that this seems to be all people care about now, proving that “my side” didn’t do it.

I have news for you. There is no side when it comes to evil. Evil preys on the weaknesses of us all. I have said it a million times and I will say it a million more, we are being pushed towards extremism on both sides. The death of Charlie Kirk represents a turning point in American history, and it is a bit eerie that his organization is named Turning Point, USA. We will see violence and hatred of “the other” reach untold heights as Americans turn with ever greater frenzy upon their enemy, which could very well be their own neighbor or child or parent. Sorry, to start with such a negative beginning, but I have been writing about this for a long time and people keep on insisting it isn’t going to happen. But it is happening right now.

It is now known that Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, was living with a transgender partner, Lance S. Twigg, who was in the process of transitioning from male to female. Andy Ngo has written an excellent article on this, Unmasking Luna, where he reports:

In November 2024, Twiggs posted about his anxiety with injecting cross-sex hormones. Replying to a thread on injection pain, he wrote: “seriously. sometimes it’s just muscle memory, sometimes i gotta get buzzed on something so i’m not too anxious about it.”

As a self-professed evangelical Christian, Kirk criticized the goals of the “LGBTQ agenda,” expressed opposition to same-sex marriages and spoke out against gender-reassignment surgeries and procedures. But he spoke about these issues with kindness and understanding. I recently watched a video of Charlie speaking with a young man who was questioning his transition from male to female. Mostly, Charlie encouraged the young man to reach his own conclusions in a kind and sympathetic manner.

Now, there are some videos where Charlie Kirk does not say things in the nicest way. I am going to address that in my video talk Monday evening. One thing we should all remember is that he was just 31 years old. If any of us looks back on our lives, without being in the spotlight constantly, there are things we have all said that could have been expressed better. But as the Bible says, “to whom much is given, much is required” and as Christians, we should never make fun of people, never curse, and always do our best to speak in the manner that Jesus would speak. Tomorrow I will also be posting a video of my dad’s that really expresses this.

Surely, it cannot be a coincidence that Charlie was struck in the neck by a single bullet shortly after being posed a question on his “American Comeback” college speaking tour about transgender mass shooters.

“Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?” asked attendee Hunter Kozak.

“Too many,” Kirk responded.

“Do you know how many mass shooters there have been in America over the last 10 years?” Kozak followed up.

“Counting or not counting gang violence?” the Turning Point USA founder sought to clarify.

Kirk was shot immediately after.

Both Tyler Robinson and Lance Twiggs had an addiction to video games. So did Desmond Holly, the 16-year-old student who opened fire at his Colorado high school, wounding two classmates and then turning the gun on himself. He was believed to have been "radicalized by some extremist network,” but we have yet to know what those networks are. He had been active on an online forum where users watch videos of killings and violence, mixed in with content on white supremacism and antisemitism.

Both of these heinous shootings happened on September 10, 2025.

Tyler and Lance were adult men in their twenties who no doubt had been playing violent video games since a young age. I often find men who are obsessed with video games to be emotionally stunted, they often don’t seem to have fully grown out of childhood. They live in fantasylands and don’t really enjoy going out into the real world. These are often nerdy kids who are sadly made fun of in school.

Many factors come into play that people don’t want to address. Antidepressants are handed out to solve problems of troubled young men, when they really don’ solve anything.

BMJ makes it clear that “Antidepressants increase the risk of suicide, violence and homicide at all ages.”

Dr Peter R. Breggin, a Harvard-trained psychiatrist and former full-time consultant at the National Institute of Mental Health, warned that problems for Sandy Hook shooter, Adam Lanza likely began with “getting tangled up” with psychiatric medicine. Writing in Ethical Human Sciences and Services, a peer-reviewed scholarly journal, in 2003, Breggin concluded SSRI drugs could be a factor in suicide, violence, and other forms of extremely abnormal behavior.

According to British psychiatrist Dr David Healy, founder of RxISK.org, an independent website for researching and reporting on prescription drugs, 90% of school shootings over more than a decade have been linked to SSRIs.

These warnings go back more than twenty years, yet experts cited by legacy media today continue to insist that prescription medications, have nothing to do with violent school shootings. Of course, the makers of these drugs will find experts to refute the destructive effects these drugs have on users.

Video games are one factor that we ignore at our peril. They keep getting closer to reality. Or maybe it’s the other way around. It’s hard to tell anymore. Video games are a big part of most children’s lives and have been for years. Despite having age restrictions, most kids are so computer savvy, they can access almost anything on the internet and their parents never have a clue. In other essays I have discussed how young people are quite capable of accessing the Dark and Deep webs and the disturbing perversions they find there, any kind of sex act, violence, drugs, you name it. Nobody really wants to think about this. Parents will insist, not my child.

In my essay The Lost Girls and Boys, I write about this danger and parents’ refusal to see it. I quote Jonathan Haidt, author of The Anxious Generation, who said:

“Gen Z became the first generation in history to go through puberty with a portal in their pockets that called them away from the people nearby and into an alternative universe that was exciting, addictive, unstable, and… unsuitable for children and adolescents.”

Tyler Robinson had a gamer account which has a picture of Kermit the Frog for its profile, had played 2,148 hours of games on Steam with ‘ten years of service’ according to the gaming platform. He left behind ammunition with references to video games. One of the most notable references was the input code for the Helldivers 2 500kg Bomb Stratagem, which was found on shell casings linked to him.

This code is associated with the game's in-game enemies, often referred to as Fascists, and is a well-known input code used in Helldivers 2.

Some of the other phrases inscribed on the bullet casings reportedly include, as reported by Andy Ngo:

Gov. Cox’s remarks now confirm that Antifa phrases were indeed found. According to Cox, one cartridge was inscribed with: “Hey fascist! Catch!” Another read: “Oh bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao, ciao, ciao.” The latter are lyrics from the World War II-era Italian resistance folk song that has been adopted by Antifa as an unofficial anthem. It is frequently sung or played at their rallies, and the song’s title is featured on their signs and slogans. In 2019, Washington state Antifa gunman Willem van Spronsen wrapped up his manifesto with “Bella ciao” before attacking an ICE facility in Tacoma with a rifle and incendiary devices. He was shot dead while trying to ignite a propane tank close to the building and has since been glorified by Antifa as a hero and martyr.

Other inscriptions were: "If you read this you are gay lmao" and "Notices Bulges 'OwO What's This?'" (a reference to another meme relating to the furry community).

This is a whole other topic that I won’t get into too deeply here, but it can be disturbing. It is said the Twiggs identified as a furry. A username associated with the alleged assassin has an account on FurAffinity.net, a site catering to people with a proclivity for humanoid animal illustrations and dressing up in fur suits.

Many of the cartoon animal characters pictured on the site are in sexualized poses. Demographically, the furry fandom is comprised predominantly of white males in their teens to mid-twenties and they like to play video games. Furries are seven times more likely than the general population to identify as transgender and about five times more likely to identify as non-heterosexual.

Tyler and Lance allegedly used the social media site, Discord to play and chat about video games.

The legacy media continues to insist that there is no link between boys playing violent video games and then acting it out in real life, the same sort of claims they make about antidepressants. But my common sense tells me that there has got to be. Of course, it is a small number who take their fantasies into reality. But there are millions more young men who are being desensitized to violence, and you cannot tell me that spending hours upon hours killing people in increasingly realistic video games does not affect a person mentally in the most negative way.

In 2024, 3.42 billion people played video games — a 4.5% increase over 2023. Global game revenue for 2024 was forecast at $187.7 billion.

Roughly 97% of youngsters are busy with games, and 85% of them prefer playing violent games.

Additionally, the amount of time spent playing video games was associated with lower academic grades in college.

A survey conducted by a high school stated that exposure to violence in video games is directly related to their behavior and thoughts and increases as time passes.

Out of the 3,034 students who responded, there was a greater number of kids involved in playing violent games and who showed a great tendency for negative behavior.

According to a study, more than 50% of all video games rated by the ESRB contain violence, including 90% of those rated as approved for kids under ten years of age.

Here are some classic video games, going all the way back to the 1980s, that have been influencing children and still do today.

Since 1996 Harvester’s plot line has an amnesiac player-character Steve Mason coerced by a mysterious organization into performing tasks that result in increasingly brutal violence.

As one of the very first horror-themed video games, Texas Chainsaw Massacre puts the player in the role of Leatherface, tasked with chasing down and murdering victims. The game has scenes such as a character's head getting split open and another where a character's scalp is removed to reveal their brain underneath.

Grand Theft Auto gamers immerse themselves in the underworld, where stealing cars (beating hookers in order to get your money back after having sex with them) and killing police officers are the way to win.

In Carmaggedon, killing all the pedestrians in a level was an alternative way to beat each race, meaning the game rewards the player for following their violent urges.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's gamers have the option to slaughter innocent civilians in an airport (in order to avoid exposing yourself as an undercover agent).

Mortal Combat has been around since 1992 and is more popular now than ever. In 2019 the franchise was listed as worth $12 billion. According to Game Rant:

At least one Mortal Kombat 11 developer has been diagnosed with PTSD after working on the game. This person, who chose to remain anonymous, had to spend large portions of their day constantly watching violent and gory animations. This person was also surrounded by "bloody real-life research material" that the animators referred to when recreating gore in Mortal Kombat 11. "I'd have these extremely graphic dreams, very violent," he said. "I kind of just stopped wanting to go to sleep, so I'd just keep myself awake for days at a time, to avoid sleeping."

If a developer suffers in this way, imagine what hours upon hours of playing these games does to an impressionable young mind.

The whole idea with these games is to make violence fun, to make it a game. It’s something that happens on a screen. You are in control. You can inflict violence on anyone and it’s perfectly acceptable. All you need to care about is winning.

Even warfare is turning into a game, with drones and “slaughterbots” that can kill without any connection to a human being. No one is responsible anymore for the violence.

The vile hatred that is being spewed online against Charlie Kirk is disturbing. His death is most certainly a Turning Point in America’s history. We cannot go back from here. The algorithmic prisons have nicely put us in these separate worlds from whence we turn on our enemies. Because Charlie Kirk dared to go outside of virtual reality and into the real world and engage young people face to face in debate, he was a grave threat to those who control the algorithms. He took us outside of the echo chambers, essentially the prisons, that social media has put us into.

It is interesting because we now see interaction happening again between sides on social media like we haven’t seen since Covid did its best to separate us. As I write this, I am getting message after message on Facebook because I dared to write the truth about Tyler Robinson’s partner being trans. Usually, when I post my essays on Facebook, I get crickets. I haven’t looked at many of the comments yet, but I am sure many are not pleasant. I have been in this situation more than once in my life, so it comes as no surprise—actually I am constantly in this situation!

The hatred being spewed, I have to say, especially against Christians who profess the old-fashioned values that Charlie Kirk held dear (how dare he) is unprecedented. But somehow, I do not think his voice has been silenced.

Leave a comment

Share

You can find out more about transgenderism, transhumanism and technology in my section of that here, where I have many essays and videos on the topic. Also, you can find out more about video games and warfare in my essay Killer Robots, Video Games & Artificial Wombs.