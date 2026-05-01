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Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, declares the terrorism threat level in the UK has been raised to SEVERE.

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Mahood is the most senior Muslim politician in Britain. I’m sorry to have to say this, but I cannot think of a bigger oxymoron than a Muslim in charge of Jews’ safety.

As a Muslim, Mahmood, of all people, should know where the threats are coming from so why doesn’t she say so? Instead, she promises “a significant increase in investment to protect our Jewish communities.”

Protect them against WHAT??? She never says.

Instead, she says, “WE NEED TO TEACH OUR CHILDREN NOT TO STAB JEWS!” As if it is a problem with BRITISH SOCIETY. As if, watch out, British children are being taught in some nebulous place to stab Jews in the street.

No, British children aren’t being taught to stab Jews. It is Islam teaches Muslims to stab Jews!

Allah’s Messenger (ﷺ) said, “The Hour will not be established until you fight with the Jews, and the stone behind which a Jew will be hiding will say. “O Muslim! There is a Jew hiding behind me, so kill him.” — Sahih al-Bukhari 2926In-book reference: Book 56, Hadith 139

This means that the worldwide Caliphate that every Muslim looks forward to cannot be fulfilled until every Jew is killed.

Shabana Mahmood contradicts her own religion when she claims that she takes a stand against antisemitism as a “practicing Muslim.” She says it is “in line with her faith”. More oxymorons. But it is okay for her to lie to infidels about it. The Quran says she can if it furthers the cause of Islam.

As a “moderate”, she will never admit that Islam actually calls for the death of every Jew, even if she, herself doesn’t want every Jew dead.

Why?

Because it is HARAM for a Muslim to criticize Islam. To do so will get her killed by the very jihadists she refuses to acknowledge are the problem.

And this is why Muslims, even so-called moderate ones such as Shabana Mahmood should NEVER be in positions of power in Western countries. They cannot be honest about the dangers of Islam. They will ALWAYS blame someone or something else. When it comes down to the wire, they will ALWAYS defend Islam, not the western nation they are supposed to represent.

Unless the UK addresses ISLAM as the root cause of terrorism against Jews—and all other infidels—they can put as many plain clothes officers as they want on the streets of Golders Green, as they have said they will do, and it will only keep getting worse.

Does anyone actually think jihadists will be deterred by more security? The very definition of a jihadist is a devout Muslim who wants to die for Allah and take as many infidels as possible along with him. That way they don’t have to go to hell like every other Muslim, to be tortured by their flesh continually being burned from their bodies until Allah decides they have suffered enough and can now go to paradise.

Jihadists go straight to paradise, and their very own porn movie come true with their slave virgins who perform any sexual act they want, each time becoming virgins over and over again.

This is the sick religion of Islam. And yet, people will get offended, and say, no, it isn’t really like that.

Yes. It is.