Break Free Media

Break Free Media

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Dhianna's avatar
Dhianna
18h

Her little BS speech after the shootings in Manchester was one for the books, "We must make it safe for Jewish people to pray," yet she doesn't believe Jews deserve their own state. She is such a sorry individual.

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Eva's avatar
Eva
18h

She’s not a ‘moderate moslem’.

She said herself that her religion defines everything she does.

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1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
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