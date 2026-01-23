One-time or recurring donations can be made at Ko-Fi

“If this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it.” ~ Hawk Newsome, president of New York BLM in a 2020 Fox News interview

Humans have always fought against one another. Civilizations rise and fall. But they were always local wars, one tribe against another, one nation against another.

And then came world wars and bombs that could destroy us all.

Still, it was never like it is now, and yes, I know people always say that. But no one can dispute how everything has changed since the coming of the internet and AI and how much trouble we now get into thanks to how we communicate.

Billions of people can glob onto a cause within seconds of hearing about it, even though that cause might have nothing to do with their everyday lives. We throw up our hands in despair, unable to believe what is happening. Everything we have built over the course of thousands of years is on the verge of falling apart, and it is happening at such a fast rate that it is impossible to keep up.

This is thanks to the Tech Gods and their Vast Machines.

Let’s take the look at the new martyrs the mad world of AI is creating.

Funny how we don’t hear much about Renee Good anymore. She was a pawn. After all, she was White, so she can’t be the face of martyrdom the way George Floyd was.

Even as true martyrs in Iran beg for help, fake whiners in the United States take over the news.

Even as a mass stabbing occurred in Antwerp, Belgium, where Kurds were protesting against Ahmed al-Sharaa’s terrorist regime in Syria. Around 300 people, including families with young children, were present at the protest.

Ys, the world is falling apart, while in the US, we are about to split at the seams. Those who are orchestrating this know we need our own martyrs. But we still aren’t at the point where the government shoots live bullets into crowds so they do the best they can.

Along with Mahmoud Khalil who is set to be deported to Algeria, Nekima Armstrong and others like her are set to be the new martyrs.

Nekima’s husband, Marques, is now busy promoting the narrative:

"We are making a statement, we are making a stand not just for the individuals here, not just our state, but for this entire nation. I want to encourage us to continue to stand up and peacefully protest. We cannot afford to take the bait," Armstrong added. "I repeat, we cannot afford to take the bait and be provoked into violence. That will give the people over in the administration the green light to unleash more hell upon our state."

He goes on to the comparison to Jesus, who willingly gave himself up to the soldiers to be crucified, as if his wife is the same.

Marques Armstrong said that “My wife wasn’t taken.”

“She gave herself up, tall, no crime. Y’all know who she is. She is fierce, she is strong, and she is powerful. That is how she stood. We have the videos to prove that, to dispel the lies and the twisting of the truth that this administration constantly does on a consistent basis. And for those of you who are following this group of liars, criminals, thieves, shame on you,” he said.

Federal authorities arrested Chauntyll Allen, leader of Black Lives Matter Twin Cities, left, agitator William Kelly, center, and Nekima Levy Armstrong, Racial Justice Network leader, right, after a mob invaded a St. Paul, Minnesota, church, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. Fox News© Department of Homeland Security

“Peacefully” he says. Yes, we saw the videos. You can watch them in my essay Terror at Cities Church. How many people invaded that church? The press said “dozens”. We saw what they did. We saw how they terrified those who had come to worship Jesus.

“And for those of you who are following this group of liars, criminals, thieves, shame on you,” he says.

Who is he referring to when he says, “this group of liars, criminals, thieves,” because it seems to me, he should be referring to himself. No, he is referring to the government, I suppose. Is our government guilty of lying, are there criminals amongst them, are there thieves? Most definitely.

However, for anyone who agrees with the government on this particular issue, that the rights of the people in that church were violated by these thugs, should all be ashamed of ourselves. You can no longer agree with anything the current president says or does. I know many people who now say, just as they did about antivaxxers during Covid, “If you’re MAGA, unfriend me.” And then they proceed to say the most dehumanizing and frightening things about anyone who voted for Trump, which works out to half of the country. I wrote about this danger in The Demonization of MAGA. Yes, the left needs to take accountability for inciting horrific hatred. And then the right reacted, and so it goes, to quote Kurt Vonnegut.

In fact, it is being demanded of those people inside that church who experienced such a violation of their rights to bow down and worship at Nekima’s feet. What do they have to be ashamed about? Who set up Marques as the judge of all people who disagree with his “martyred” wife?

What comes after shame? We saw when our politicians bowed in submission. I bow to no man. Only God.

We saw the police bow in submission. My nephews are police officers. What they endured during the BLM protests was horrific.

I discovered in Luxor, Egypt that once you bow, it is only the beginning. It will never be enough.

From day one, you have to stand up and refuse to submit, even if it means death. Because that’s what the Devil is banking on. That only a few ever have the courage to not submit. That is what Mohammed banked on. That is what the Qur’an teaches. That is why you will never see Nekima Armstrong invading a mosque.

It is interesting that at the same time as Nekima Armstrong and her buddies have been arrested, Mahmoud Khalil is set to be deported at last. I am one hundred percent in favor of his deportation as I wrote about in The Mahmoud Khalil Controversy. Khalil acted as a spokesman for Columbia University Apartheid Divest or CUAD, an anti-Israel, pro-Hamas student group that supports terrorism in the United States and in the Middle East, and that praised the October 7 massacre as the pinnacle of revolutionary action.

Do NOT discount this manufactured extremism that is rising on both sides within the United States.

As Dumisani Washington stated:

I’ve said that Tucker Carlson is the nation’s most dangerous antisemite, taking that title from Louis Farrakhan. While this smiling picture of Obama and Farrakhan was 3 years before Obama became President, Trump’s smiling picture with Carlson is, in some ways, even worse.



Obama’s team (along with the media) had the sense to hide his picture until after he left office.

I have warned for a long time that we are being pushed towards extremism. Right now, today, because of what is going on in Minnesota, we could well be entering the final phase where the people of this nation are forced to choose which side they will fight on. Within the next three years those two sides will become so extreme that we could very well see a civil war breaking out.

Since Covid, this hatred has been manufactured online. We were imprisoned in our homes where most people became addicted to social media and venting their hatred without restraint.

Neighbors turning on neighbors inside virtual spaces will translate into the real world. People who lived peacefully next to one another, even though one family was Republican and the other family was Democrat, could well come to the place where they will be forced to fight one another.

There was never a reason for this to happen. Underneath all of the slop and the rhetoric inciting mobs to violence, the vast majority of people just want to live in peace.

But that is the case everywhere in the world. It is the case in Russia and Ukraine. It is the case in Northern Ireland and Ireland. It was the case in Yugoslavia and then, once that nation broke apart, old grievances that had been hidden for 100s of years were brought to the surface. The only place where I would say it is different is in the Middle East where hatred of Jews goes back to Abraham, but that is not a subject for now, I have dealt with that many times elsewhere.

EVERYONE doesn’t go out causing unrest. It’s always a minority, but they keep at it and keep at it, they dig and they dig. They instigate violence, they invade neighborhoods and sacred spaces until ordinary people have no choice but to join in.

Protestors invading Cities Church; Muslims praying inside iconic Washington DC church; Muslims praying outside Westminster Chapel

You would think in the United States we could get over our grievances that aren’t very old or well established. You would think it would be obvious that we are being conditioned to hate one another while accepting a literal invasion.

Our grievances don’t go back centuries as they do in other hot spots in the world. How did this happen so quickly? And really, when we break it down, what is it that makes us so angry with one another when we are the most privileged nation on earth?

In large part we can thank the tech gods and their machines for how this hatred has grown in record time. As AI develops, it is being fed by our data, and it is learning from our hatred. It then feeds that hatred back to us in endless loops of toxicity.

We cannot separate the rise of AI from the fall of humanity.

We are being taught to hate one another for literally no reason. We are being torn asunder by words inside fake worlds.

I remember in the early 2000s when my sons were teenagers. On our sofa on any given day their friends were Black, White, Latino, Persian, Jewish, nobody thought anything of skin color. I was really hopeful at that time that racism was on the way to disappearing in the United States.

But of course, that could not be allowed. The people could not be allowed to unite. We had to keep fighting against one another, we had to be kept busy so that the tech gods could gain unlimited power over us. The problem is that they have created something they know nothing about. Many of them are willing to do this because they believe that the only way for humanity to advance is for humanity to END and for us to either meld with machines or for machines to take over completely. Few of them will say this out loud, but this is why they do not stop their insane quest for Super Artificial Intelligence, even as at the same time, they know very well that if it continues, it will destroy us. Many of them believe in their narcissism that they are so special, they will be able to control the monsters they have created. In reality, these men are not very bright, they are boys who still want to win at the video games they played as children.

And that brings me to Yuval Noah Harari’s speech at the World Economic Forum this year. Yes, there were many speeches that deserve attention. I will get to Trump’s big peace plan for Gaza, which looks just like an AI illusion and has as much potential to succeed in the real world as any starry-eyed utopia a ten-year-old can build on his phone for himself to rule over as he lies on his bed in his room.

But nothing is more prophetic than Harari’s WEF warnings and I would encourage everyone to listen to his speech.

Yuval Noah Harari Warns AI Will Take Over Language, Law, and Power



Harari Says AI Is Not a Tool — It’s an Agent That Can Rule Humans



Everything Made of Words Will Be Taken Over” — Harari’s Stark AI Warning



“Will States Grant AI Legal Rights?” — Harari’s Chilling Question

Harari talks about the three great religions of the world, Christianity, Islam and Judaism, being religions of the Book. He asks, what happens to a religion of the book when the greatest expert on the holy book is an AI. What Harari is doing is saying we will dispense with the God of our books. AI will replace it. Harari ignores with anything to do with the spiritual world. You might ask, what does this have to do with the unrest going on in Minnesota and across the United States and in fact, the entire world. It has EVERYTHING to do with it. This is the age-old battle of humanity against its creator on steroids.

The very fact that the flash point now is an invasion of a church, the greatest symbol of freedom in the United States, and how the terrorists who did it now word themselves as martyrs, and how that twisting of truth is spread within seconds across the world, is the perfect example of this.

My dad, Christian author Dave Hunt, warned some 40 years ago that the masters of this earth (and no, it isn’t the Jooz), are once again uniting the world through language, to our own destruction. Remember how once long ago, humanity built the Tower of Babel to reach God, and God destroyed it, causing humanity to speak difference languages so they could no longer understand one another. This scattered them into smaller groups that could not conspire in their mad quest to “become God.”

I am not the biggest fan of Professor Noam Chomsky, but in this regard, he has something important to say. He was one of the leading experts on linguistics, believing it is language that makes us human.

“Language, he explains, is a ‘core capacity’ for humans, but ‘where it comes from, how it works; nobody knows’. Scholars Morten H. Christiansen and Simon Kirby even go so far as to label the evolution of languages as: ‘The hardest problem in science’.”

We are creating machines that are learning to communicate with words we are no longer in control of—how can we when we don’t even understand language, “the hardest problem in science.”

And here we are with the new Tower of Babel of AI. Once again, all the world speaks the same language. Can we say that ‘language’ is even our own anymore? How will we know when we are no longer in control of the words that come out of our own mouths? Will we be so busy fighting battles on the streets of our neighborhoods that we don’t anticipate the drones coming over our heads, not knowing who is controlling them?

I don’t believe that AI will ever be able to think in the complex nuanced way that humans do, thanks to how God created us. So, why would we give ourselves over to such a demon as AI? It is incomprehensible except as the Bible says:

“And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth but had pleasure in unrighteousness.” 2 Thessalonians 2:11-12

Humanity is damning itself by wanting to believe the lies.

Language is being overtaken by AI. We are no longer in control of the words that are spreading across the world. Words are sharper than any sword. This is the path we are on. Not words that unite uplift, leading us into light. But the words that divide and destroy, leading us into darkness.

