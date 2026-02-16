Break Free Media

Jane Stuart
2h

This "plan" boggles my mind, and it did so as soon as it was proposed. I am not a Middle East expert but even I know that the countries who would be involved are enemies of Israel to one extent or other. That upon their arrival the Israelis would become sitting ducks. What I cannot understand is why people in Trump's cabinet did not caution him, explain why, and argue vigorously against it as folly. For example, it is impossible to imagine that Marco Rubio did not raise objections. If there is no turning back, then my hope is that Netanyahu will object, that Trump's idea is a plan too far and would completely compromise Israel's security and Netanyahu make it clear it is his line in the sand. If that angers Trump, so be it. Israel's security is paramount.

2 replies by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek and others
j p m
3h

Turkish troops are the biggest danger. A significant military and nearby to Israel. If one of their Hamas protecting "peacekeepers" gets accidently killed in Gaza, Erdogan might freak out and put his nation at risk for Allah by starting an unnecessary war.

1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
12 more comments...

