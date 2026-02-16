You can listen to me read this essay here:

It takes a strong delusion to believe that Trump’s “Peace Plan” is anything but the greatest threat Israel has ever faced.

“Because, even because they have seduced my people, saying, Peace; and there was no peace.” Ezekial 13:10

Hamas is inflicting a reign of terror on Gaza, even as world leaders celebrate peace. Israel must never be seduced by this false peace.

Israel was pressured by the Trump administration to pull back from completely destroying Hamas. Time after time this has happened to Isarel. This most recent ceasefire has allowed powerful clans to rise up only to be brutally crushed by Hamas. I’ve written about this previously in my essay about clan leader Abu Shabab.

As one example of the crackdown, in mid-October, members of Hamas forced eight men to kneel in a crowded street in Gaza City before shooting them dead. Hamas said it was in retaliation for the killing of several Hamas militants during the war.

Just today, I learned from Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib that Hamas has abducted Adel Asfour, father of anti-Hamas activist Mustafa Asfour, as a way of pressuring him into ending his activism against the Islamist terror group, despite living in Belgium, not Gaza.

Alkhatib goes on to say, “Hamas is doing the same with many families of Gazans who are abroad to inflict maximum cost upon those who even think of criticizing Hamas. This has been done dozens of times in the past few weeks alone.”

Mind you, these clans aren’t much better than Hamas. Given the chance, they would tear Gaza, Samaria and Judea apart in their battle over who controls the territory.



As for Hamas, it has no intention of disarming or giving up control. As always happens when there is a ceasefire, it is using this opportunity to rebuild its power.

Yet, somehow, Trump’s “Technocrats” committee and outside ‘peacekeeping forces’ are miraculously going to change Hamas’s and the majority of the Gazan population’s determination to destroy Israel, as well as fix the internal strife between clans.

Trump’s Technocratic Committee is filled with terrorists

You can find a list of the powerful clan members, many with terrorist ties to Hamas, the PA and Fatah, HERE. After two decades of absolute Hamas control over all governance mechanisms in the Strip, thousands of officials in the public apparatus remain loyal to Hamas, and in all probability the committee will struggle to enforce its authority.

Sami Nisman

Sami Nisman, holder of the security portfolio, does not deny ties to terrorist organizations. He is distrusted and hated by Hamas, whose military court accused him of being a wanted spy and sentenced him to 15 years in prison in 2016. (al-Sayyad channel, January 15, 2026).

Nisman has vowed to protect the Palestinian people, maintain public order and the rule of law, out of commitment to the blood of the “martyrs" and the suffering of the wounded.

Iyad Abu Zneit

Official PA TV commentator Iyad Abu Zneit is another leader who makes no secret of his desire for the destruction of Israel and the ethnic cleansing of every Jew:

“We [Palestinians] are first of all Canaanites, and therefore we have been in this land for many years... The Israelis are the ones who need to return to the lands they came from, lands throughout the world. Israel by its very nature is a foreign element. They established a state and afterwards brought residents to it.”

[Official PA TV, Nov. 14, 2023]

Bassem Naim

Hamas is dictating what the international peace keeping force can and cannot do. According to Bassem Naim, a Hamas spokesperson and former government minister, the peacekeeping force should “have no role in interfering in Palestinian internal affairs, whether civil, security, or political.”

Bassem Naim was one of the targets of Israel’s attempted strike on top leaders in Doha. In a statement from Qatar, he warned, “Those who harm us during the operation in Gaza City will also harm the hostages, living and dead.”

Mossad unveils network of Hamas terror operations across Europe, November 19, 2025. Pictured: Muhammad Naim and his father, Bassem Naim. (credit: PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE)

Muhammad Naim, the son of Bassem Naim

In November 2025, coordinated counterterrorism raids across Europe uncovered a significant Hamas network preparing attacks against Israeli and Jewish civilians. One of the pivotal discoveries was a weapons hideout in Vienna containing pistols and explosive materials belonging to Hamas operative Muhammad Naim, the son of Bassem Naim.

Muslim nations will send ‘stabilization forces.’

Muslim Nations sending ‘stabilization’ forces’ when they refuse to acknowledge that Israel even exists is an absurdity.

INDONESIA:

Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim nation by population, is readying the deployment of around 8,000 personnel to Gaza. The total figure of personnel across all nations anticipated to be involved in the ISF was approximately 20,000.

While Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has said some nice things about Israel, he refuses to recognize Israel’s existence: “Indonesia has stated that once Israel recognizes Palestine, Indonesia is ready to recognize Israel and open the diplomatic relationship.”

Israel DOES exist and Palestine does not. So, this is the usual diplomatic doublespeak and worth nothing.

There are 245 million Muslims in Indonesia. I know from the experience of living in a Muslim nation that no matter how moderate the government wants to appear; it is the clerics who rule the people and they follow Allah’s command to kill every Jew. The one cause uniting Muslim factions in Indonesia (and across the world) is hatred of Israel and support for the ‘Palestinian Cause.’

What happens if members of Indonesia’s ‘peacekeeping’ force are killed in crossfire and Israel is blamed. 245 million Indonesian Muslims are going to demand revenge.

MALAYSIA

Malaysia, a country of 22.4 million Muslims, has expressed interest in sending troops. Maylasia refuses to acknowledge that Israel exists, while at the same time “fully supporting the rights of the Palestinians and advocating the establishment of a Palestinian state based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

If members of their military are killed, 22.4 million Muslims will demand revenge.

PAKISTAN:

Pakistan is another country that refuses to recognize that Israel exists but has offered to send troops. Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan stated in April 2025: “We caution against any attempts to misrepresent Pakistan’s unwavering and historic commitment to the “Palestinian cause.”

TURKEY:

Turkey, a nation that would love nothing more than to see the destruction of Israel, has offered to send forces. In September 2024, Erdogan called Israel a “terrorist state” and Hamas a "liberation group."

In July 2024, he said that Turkey may enter Israel to help the “Palestinian cause.” Israel would have to be insane to allow such a thing to happen.

What is the Palestinian cause ?

The Palestinian cause was NEVER a one state solution. It was always “from the river to the sea",” meaning the destruction of Israel.

Israel must never accept this “peacekeeping” force, led by Turkey, that dreams of fulfilling the will of Allah, to destroy Israel and kill every Jew.

On January 29, senior Hamas official Moussa Abu Marzouk told Qatar’s Al Jazeera network that under no formulation did Hamas agree to surrender what he called the “weapons of resistance.”

Hamas’s military wing is estimated to include around 30,000 militants. Not all of them will be expelled from the Strip. Many are expected to remain in civilian clothing, continue receiving salaries from the organization, and operate covertly.

Hamas’ ideology didn’t originate from Hamas. It originated in the Quran:

Gaza’s civilians still support Hamas and its ideology. That ideology didn’t originate from Hamas. It is the very foundation of the Qur’an and comes directly from Allah through so-called visions received by Mohammed. The Palestinian Authority and Fatah support the same religious ideology. Again, just in case anyone forgot, the heart of Islam centers around the destruction of Israel and the death of every Jew. Muslims are commanded to possess all of ‘Palestine’ under the authority of the Islamic Caliphate, with Jerusalem as its religious center.

Hamas is growing stronger, not weaker:

Has Hamas suddenly had a change of heart, and it now cares about the plight of Gazans? Of course not. Hamas continues to grow stronger due to the massive flow of humanitarian aid trucks entering the Strip each day, as well as an ongoing smuggling industry operated through civilian contractors.

This includes the smuggling of cigarettes, tobacco, agricultural products, mobile phones, and dual-use materials that can be used to manufacture explosive devices.

With the Rafah crossing opened, Hamas’s power is expected to increase further. Hamas imposes taxes on every shipment entering Gaza, generating revenue that it channels into military buildup.

Top Leaders in Gaza vow Israel’s destruction:

Ali al-Amoudi

According to Hamas sources, freed prisoner Ali al-Amoudi, a member of the political bureau and former head of the movement’s media department, has assumed the role of acting head of Hamas’ political bureau in Gaza. Al-Amoudi was tasked, along with several figures close to Sinwar, with managing the movement’s affairs in the Palestinian enclave, most of whom are based in Khan Younis in southern Gaza. Al-Amoudi, who was released as part of the Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange deal in 2011, has become the central figure in managing the impoverished territory. He was among those very close to Sinwar during their imprisonment in Israeli jails and after their release, accompanying him frequently to meetings and events. The sources say that al-Amoudi is currently leading what can be described as a “revolution” within Hamas in Gaza. The sources said that the “state of chaos” prevailing at the political level within Hamas in the Gaza Strip contrasts with a state of stability within the military wing, which continues to reorganize systematically.

Izz al-Din al-Haddad

Izz al-Din al-Haddad, the new leader of al-Qassam Brigades, is known as the “Ghost of al-Qassam” because of his low profile.

An unnamed released Israeli hostage said that he met Haddad five times in Gaza, even sleeping in the same apartment as him. In their first meeting in March 2024, Haddad insisted on speaking in Hebrew and told the hostage and others with him that he was responsible for all of the captives. Haddad then showed them photos of hostages he had on his phone.

Thanks to the United States, the biblical prophecy will be fulfilled: all nations of the world will come against Israel.

“And it shall come to pass in that day, that I will seek to destroy all the nations that come against Jerusalem.

And I will pour upon the house of David, and upon the inhabitants of Jerusalem, the spirit of grace and of supplications: and they shall look upon me whom they have pierced, and they shall mourn for him, as one mourneth for his only son, and shall be in bitterness for him, as one that is in bitterness for his firstborn.” Zechariah 12:9-11

God will bring salvation to Israel and pour out wrath against all who come against Israel.

For now, the only thing holding the Muslim nations’ tenuous alliance with Israel together is a shared concern over Iran. That shared concern also includes such powerful Gulf States as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE.

Mark my words, once the threat of Iran is gone, all of these nations will turn on Israel, along with all other nations of the world. The threat of Hamas and Iran is one thing. The threat of multiple Islamic states armed to the teeth on Israel’s doorstep is a danger Israel cannot allow.

If that happens, it will be thanks to the United States, and God help us because when God says FOREVERMORE, that is what He means:

“As for Me, this is My covenant with them,” says the LORD. “My Spirit will not depart from you, and My words that I have put in your mouth will not depart from your mouth or from the mouths of your children and grandchildren, from now on and forevermore,” says the LORD. - Isaiah 59: 21-22

