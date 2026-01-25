Everyone will want to live in the Gazan Utopia. Illustration from Jared Kushner's actual plan.

In the video below, Jared Kushner presents a Gazan utopia that looks like something out of a Jetson’s cartoon.

There are so many problems with this plan, where to start?

First, I had to laugh with a mixture of amusement and disgust, at how blithely he calls this futuristic Gaza the “Riviera of the Middle East” with high-rise buildings and luxury amenities. He boasts that Gulf States can easily build it “in as little as three years.”

Well, of course they can, thanks to slave labor. Under the Islamic kafala system, workers from poor countries like India and Bangladesh have their passports taken from them and are forced to work under inhumane conditions.

In Saudi Arabia, more than 21,000 laborers have died and 100,000 have gone missing since construction started on Mohammed bin Salman’s “Vision 2030” utopian project started in 2017.

Is that what they are going to do in Gaza? It’s absurd.

Representatives of these nations like Pakistan, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Qatar, Jordan, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia pretend concern over the rights of Palestinians when they are guilty of violating the rights of literally millions of people every day. These tyrannical regimes hang people in the public square and imprison and torture those who criticize them. In 2025, Saudi Arabia set a new record, executing 356 people. These are not murderers. Authorities executed 98 people for charges solely related to hashish. (1)

Maybe the world ignores reality, but Israel would be foolish to forget that every surrounding Arab Muslim nation has vowed since Israel’s birth to destroy it and to kill every Jew. After all, this is commanded in the Qur’an.

There could be no more disastrous outcome to this war than Israel not only having Hamas next door, but every surrounding Muslim Arab nation breathing down its neck, too, all in the name of “keeping the peace.”

Need I remind Kushner of his father-in-law’s recent $142 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia, "the largest defense cooperation agreement" Washington has ever done.

Or, that Trump invited the new president of Syria, terrorist al-Sharaa, to the White House. As I said in A Vampire Came to Call, my essay on Yahya Sinwar, no matter how seductive a vampire appears to be, do NOT invite him into your house.

Next, I’m publishing an article about how ISIS is rising once again (which I warned about), all because of this alliance between Erdogan and al-Sharaa.

It’s a bit backwards to make all these promises when no one on this “Board of Peace” has offered a plan to actually get rid of Hamas.

But then, maybe that’s because that never was the plan.

Back in December 2025, NPR reported:

While the U.S. did not disclose which countries attended, Italy, Egypt, Indonesia, Azerbaijan and Turkey are among those being considered to contribute troops. Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at the Doha Forum this month that Turkey can “play a leading role” in sending troops into Gaza, but said military personnel should be deployed as peacekeepers along a border zone between parts of Gaza controlled by Hamas and Israel — not to take part in disarming Hamas. “We shouldn’t expect from the ISF work that has not been completed by Israeli security forces,” Fidan said.

The nerve to chide Israel for not completing the task of ridding Gaza of Hamas, when every time it tried to do so, the world cried “genocide.” I’m still waiting for the cries of genocide for what’s happening in Iran right now—or any number of other countries.

Is Israel supposed to be reassured when a man like Ali Shaath has been chosen by Trump to lead Gaza?

Here is Ali Shaath, praising Trump’s plan in 2026 at the WEF, and making fun of it in 2025, talking about ‘red freedom’, ‘blood red hands.’ A brilliant compilation put together by Jonathan Sacerdoti that shows the duplicity of these Arab Muslim leaders.

Below is the full speech from 2025, if you care to listen:

The equally brilliant Hillel Neuer, Executive Director of UN Watch, put together the video below as a reminder of how these tyrannical leaders have demonized Israel’s efforts to protect itself. It’s a good reminder of how we got here over the past three years.

After murderous regimes told lies at the UN, and Macron, Starmer & Charles Michel tried to appease them, Hillel Neuer took the floor, and I quote from his speech below:

“Today I come before the United Nations to address a stark reality: Our moral compass is faltering. The West, once a bastion of justice now hesitates when good triumphs over evil. This is not a battle over land; this is a battle of civilization against tyranny. To criminalize Israel’s right to self-defense is a grave injustice. We must stand for the right of every nation to protect its people from terror.”

There’s an ‘executive board’ featuring Steven Witkoff, Jared Kushner, former UK PM Tony Blair, and World Bank President Ajay Banga among others. There’s a ‘technocratic’ committee that’s just the PLO in a suit and a Gaza Executive Board that includes Turkey’s Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan who praised the leader of Hamas, a Qatari diplomat, and Sigrid Kaag, a former Dutch UN official married to a former PLO ambassador to Switzerland opposed to the Israeli government.

The entire thing is a farce because the areas that the new Gaza Board is supposed to control is currently controlled by Hamas.

And Hamas is not going to cede power to anyone except itself. So, the only way that this plays out is that, in the most likely scenario, the new ‘administration’ is (much like UNRWA) going to be a new face worn by Hamas. Since the system includes Hamas state sponsors like Turkey and Qatar, that is going to be the state of play. China and Russia had been hosting Hamas-PLO negotiations and the PLO ‘technocrats’ are going to put on a show of running things with Hamas actually running things.

Hamas has obviously not disarmed and it’s been pretty clear that it won’t disarm unless it’s to an army it controls. That means Qatar has to pull this bait and switch the way that it did in Afghanistan. And we’ve apparently learned nothing from it.

Meanwhile Witkoff and his useful idiots are throwing out more empty blather and acting like they accomplished something beyond acting as cutouts for Hamas and the allies of Hamas.

Lastly, let’s say this utopian Gaza really happens. If Gazans thought they lived in a prison before, wait until they see their new, biometric prison, backed by the UAE. From Mossad Commentary:

The United Arab Emirates is reportedly preparing to bankroll Gaza’s first so-called “planned community” on the outskirts of Rafah.

What’s being described:

• Entry conditioned on biometric registration and security vetting

• Emirati-backed education, healthcare, and basic services

• Digital shekel wallets designed to block Hamas funding channels

• Site approved by Israeli military planners

• Aligned with reconstruction concepts advanced by Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff under the US-led “Board of Peace.”

I want to remind everyone what life was actually like before October 7.



Back then, many voices described Gaza as an “open-air prison.” Israel was accused of controlling all the borders, denying Gaza a military, and restricting movement. Egypt was almost always left out of that conversation, despite sealing its border just as tightly, except for the smuggling tunnels that brought in weapons and concrete to build terror infrastructure.



But here’s the reality check.



Whatever people called an “open-air prison” before October 7 will be nothing compared to the restrictions, surveillance, and monitoring required for this proposed new town.



This won’t be secured like the Gaza–Israel border. It will be inside Gaza, with far more access points, far more vulnerabilities, and far higher security demands. Securing it will require tighter controls than anything that existed before the war.



And let’s be honest: this will generate constant complaints. Especially from those who are locked out.



In a society that glorifies “resistance,” violence, and uprisings, it’s hard to see how this arrangement lasts. You’re talking about a strip with roughly 1.5 million people, and a “model community” designed for maybe 20,000. No idea, but surly a small percentage.



That gap alone tells you everything you need to know.

Billions upon billions of dollars have already been sunk into Gaza, more than any other territory on earth, and no one complains about it.

Now they will sink more billions into another absurd effort, by setting up a farcical board that pretends to rule a territory that is still ruled by terrorists, while opening up the nation to further attack that fought so bravely against it.

As a senior US official told Axios, “This is our show, not [Netanyahu’s] show. We managed to do things in Gaza in recent months nobody thought was possible, and we are going to continue moving.”

Really?

What Trump’s team has accomplished—besides stopping Israel from finishing off Hamas—has been to push Israel out while inviting its enemies in.

All I can say is, good luck with that. As Jeremiah warned, saying, “Peace, peace; when there is no peace.”

The Bible foretells of a false peace in the last days. I’m ending with this talk by my dad, Dave Hunt, where he warns that the entire world will come against Israel and that is exactly what we are seeing now. I’ve shared this before and I will keep sharing it in the hope that more and more people will pay attention and watch it.

God bless you all. I’m looking out at a blizzard. It’s beautiful but I sure am thankful to be warm and cozy inside and able to write with such a magnificent view to inspire me. Now, back to my book….

