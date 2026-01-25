Break Free Media

Break Free Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allen Z's avatar
Allen Z
2hEdited

This entire exercise is beyond ridiculous. To the point where I initially thought the futuristic, seaside ultra-modern visual of the development at the top of your post was meant to be your way of mocking the project by you creating a ChatGPT. Then I watch the Jared Kushner you tube and see that your visual was actually copied from the Kushner video. What shall we call the new mega-development? Sharia Heights By the Sea.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Dog's avatar
Dog
2h

Meaningful talk by your Dad.

So much can be said about this, but in summary it's the pre-positioning for a major assault on Israel.

It's hard to believe that trump and his boys are so ignorant, but they might be. More likely they are blinded by greed and ego. A hammer sees everything as a nail. An egomaniac real estate developer and his real estate minions see a development opportunity and don't see the words literally written in the quran or spoken by the arab leaders on this fake panel.

Nevertheless, if, IF ever there is construction there, I'll bet it won't get far beyond a small demonstration neighborhood. I'll also bet if such a neighborhood is constructed, it will be the launching point for missiles and attacks on Israel to taunt them into destroying it in self defense and earning the hate of the world.

I think Netanyahu is wrong to be on the board. Israel might feel it gives them a voice. It won't. Every time he votes against the arab consensus Israel will be blamed for not wanting the gazans to have a home and peace. At least if Israel boycotted it, they would be making a stand for strength. Unfortunately, Israel is beholden to the US so there likely was no choice but to join the board. They are damned if the do and damned if they don't. And as your Dad said in prayer in his talk "...we see Israel being set up to accept this false peace..."

I've seen talking heads claim this is the donald and "the art of the deal" in action. Bullshit. Give me the might of the US and I can make deals too. Having military and economic firepower greater than everyone else behind you does not make you a deal maker it makes you a bully and bully donald knowingly or unknowingly is perpetuating war, especially of the islamic kind.

Wait for it... next, the donald will stop Israel from asserting sovereignty over Judea and Samaria despite that being among the most ancient regions of Israel. He will probably try and reestablish pairing it with gaza and forcing Israel to let it go, even with Jewish communities there and especially since there is a plan taking hold to move 1 million Jews there, particularly new arrivals to Israel.

Everyday, as Iranians are dying, the US is dragging its feet while islamists globally position themselves for jihad. The chorus grows louder chanting that Israel is putting the US up to attacking and that the US shouldn't fight Israel's wars and that Israel wants to take Iran. That subterfuge, as Iran's paid subversives dismantle another piece of the US from the inside, hour by hour.

The bifurcation of morals is nearly complete. Once it is finished there is only one outcome, global war of good vs. evil. It won't be divided by country, rather house by house. So anyone that doesn't know where they stand and what they will do will perish quickly.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karen Alaine Hunt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture