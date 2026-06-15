Welcome of BREAK FREE MONDAYS, my Monday discourses for paid subscribers. Today, I am making the audio version of this essay open to everyone as the topic of the Iran war and this so-called peace deal is too important to put behind a paywall.

You can listen to me read this essay here:

0:00 -19:11

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Trump’s latest “peace deal” with Iran signals a critical turning point in US-Israel relations:

Trump is once again slapping Israel on the wrist. Israel cannot afford to listen. It continues to root out Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon, warning it will hit Tehran with “all our might” if the clerical regime attacks.

Trump is once again telling Hezbollah to behave themselves, as if they will listen. I guess Trump forgot what Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah declared “…the Lebanon resistance will fight without restraints, without rules and without limits. Nowhere in Israel will be safe.”

Or maybe he does remember and it just doesn’t matter anymore. Israel eliminated Nasrallah but he became a martyr in the West, with The New York Times, Washington Post, The New Yorker, and Associated Press praising him as a “powerful orator,” “father figure,” “moral compass,” and “iconic leader”.

If Trump thinks he can control any Islamic Middle Eastern State, he is living in a delusional world, surrounded by yes-men too terrified to tell him the truth.

Here is his bombastic statement from June 3rd, announcing his peace deal: