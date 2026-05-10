Break Free Media

Break Free Media

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Debkin's avatar
Debkin
1hEdited

How about just the fist and how about good old bronze it can last a really long time. The statue at its best is beyond tacky and at its worst is exactly what statues shouldn’t be- the worship of men. Trump is a mixed figure. He’s surprised me in the worst ways with conspiracies and lawfare (no I don’t think he stood alone these are plagues in Washington) but in good ways stating and doing the unpopular or less popular bc he believes in it. It’s a mortal weakness to be so sensitive to flattery and criticism. It doesn’t seem to be insecurity as much as narcissistic habit reaction. He seems to view any vulnerability as a pathological weakness. Attacking Iran was debatable and should be debated. Bunker busting their nuclear program for me was not. I’d like to see the administration have some clear goals regarding Iran. Israel Gaza is a hot mess because like every operation they haven’t decapitated Hamas. It’s entirely bs this can’t be done. It doesn’t mean you kill every Hamas soldier. It means you make it difficult for them to function cohesively. Yes they could regroup but this doesn’t happen overnight. One of two things is true. Gazans are mostly in with Hamas or they aren’t. If the first is true and there’s no defeat what motivation is there for change for coexistence. You’re reinforcing the intransigence about one country only. There are so many problems that people don’t want to engage with. The PA is a joke. And a fascist kleptocracy that funds and rewards terror. How does this mingle with an even more fascist genocidal theocracy. You have western funded indoctrination from the youngest of ages. Denazification didn’t go as well as people think. It took losing and another generation and another. But imagine prevailing then allowing radical nazi indoctrination in schools. No one is honest except the people saying kill all the Jews. There’s a malign fantasy that is ignorant of history ignorant of ends incapable of consistency where Jews are cast as irredeemably evil Zionists and any measures taken against them are deemed valid. No discussion of ends or resolution. Just of sadistic orgies and cosplaying protest deeming oneself as the saintly oppressed truth teller. The keffiyeh college crowd IS the gold statue.

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1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Allen Baldwin's avatar
Allen Baldwin
40m

The right and left both have their problematic idiots. The left seems to have more in office and more in general but we both have them. No one, outside some of those problematic idiots, is worshipping this silly statue. It's on house property. We have statues to prominent man everywhere.

It would be helpful if Trump took advice since he obviously isn't the marketing genius he thinks he is. There is much I would rather he didn't do but he has done some of the most essential things that need doing to turn our country from the brink of something terrible, possibly non recoverable like Europe is flirting with.

We will never have a perfect candidate but we must do better. Yet let's not fail to rejoice we didn't get Harris and all the filth she would have brought with her that would be more like Sodom and Gomorrah than a golden calf.

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