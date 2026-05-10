You can listen to me read this essay here:

0:00 -12:45

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY! I hope you are all having a wonderful day. I was going to write something about Mother’s Day but then I saw this, and I thought, everyone will be writing about Mother’s Day, I need to write about this!

Don’t forget tomorrow my BREAK FREE MONDAYS discourse will be about the America First movement, the pastors behind it and how they want to bring in the “Christian” version of Sharia Law, and how both left and right are throwing Jews under the bus as concessions to the far left and far right in hopes to win the next election. (Also, does the Talmud really say Jesus is boiling in excrement?)

One-time or recurring donations can also be made at Ko-Fi

So, here goes.

There is now a 22-foot bronze figure, covered in gold leaf, depicting Trump raising his fist in the gesture he made after surviving an assassination attempt in 2024.

Titled “Don Colossus,” the statue was unveiled Wednesday at Trump National Doral, the president’s golf course in Miami, Florida.

I have no wish to belittle that incredible moment. And, no, I don’t think crazies like Candace Owens are right that the attempt on his life was fake or engineered or whatever, and I do think he showed enormous courage. What I have always admired about Trump is that he NEVER gives up.

HOWEVER, Trump needs better spiritual advisors because this golden statue was a terrible idea.

Critics of President Trump are comparing the statue to the golden calf worshiped by the Israelites as they waited for Moses to descend Mount Sinai with the Ten Commandments. When Moses saw their disobedience, he smashed the commandments in anger.

I’ve been reading through the Old Testament and how the prophets of God guided the Kings of Israel and did not hesitate to call out their foolishness and warn of the consequences of their sins. The kings didn’t always like it—who likes having their failings pointed out to them, especially a king. King Jehoiakim comes to mind. He refused to listen to the counsel of Prophet Jeremiah because his message threatened the king’s self-image and political agenda. Jehoiakim preferred listening to his fake prophets who told him what he wanted to hear.

It takes enormous courage for a prophet of God to tell a world leader what they DON’T want to hear. Especially when that leader is President Trump, the most powerful leader of all time and a man who is extremely susceptible to flattery.

Trump’s spiritual advisors are mostly in the evangelical camp. I have defended attacks by the Christian Nationalist/America First crowd against evangelicals. As I have mentioned in previous essays, there are 600 million evangelicals worldwide compared to 15 million Jews and most of both groups are Zionists. Do the math and it’s not hard to figure out why those who hate Israel and Jews want to demonize evangelicals.

Catholics have taken this as a “golden” opportunity to attack evangelical supporters of Trump, and I have to agree with them.

Although I must clarify that I don’t believe any follower of Jesus should kneel and pray before images or statues of Jesus or saints, as Catholics do. That doesn’t mean I reject my Catholic brothers and sisters, but I have to express my concern about that.

On the other hand, I condemn these televangelist/prosperity preachers as my father, Dave Hunt, did before me, for putting success in this world above Jesus’s message of taking up the cross and following him. They are causing great harm.

Jesus said words that Christian often want to forget or say doesn’t really apply to them:

“And ye shall be hated of all men for my name’s sake…”

“If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross daily, and follow me. For whosoever will save his life shall lose it: but whosoever will lose his life for my sake, the same shall save it. For what is a man advantaged, if he gain the whole world, and lose himself, or be cast away?”

Listen to my dad’s powerful sermon warning of these times in which we are living when, “Many false prophets shall arise and shall deceive many.”

You cannot have it both ways. You cannot crave the success of this world and claim to be a follower of Jesus.

Sure, God can give us success, but only for his glory. And when success comes, that is the time to be most vigilant. That is when we are most susceptible to downfall.

Everyone, even an atheist, prays when a great catastrophe befalls them and they think they are about to die. But when we live in mansions and fly in private jets and think we’re invincible, that’s when we forget our frailty and who we have to thank for every blessing. How much more must a powerful leader be tempted than the rest of us.

When it comes to spiritual advisors, I think Trump’s simply ignorant. He doesn’t know the Bible. He probably doesn’t know anything about Jeremiah or the real job of a prophet. He chooses “spiritual advisors” instead of Prophets of God, based on material success, not spiritual truth.

Let’s look at two of them, Mark Burns, mentioned in Trump’s thank you message in the video above, and Paula White-Cain.

Trump’s spiritual advisor, televangelist Mark Burns

After a chance meeting with President Trump, televangelist Mark Burns snagged a prime speaking spot at the Republican National Convention and a Time Magazine story where Burns was labeled as Trump’s top pastor. Burns was at the unveiling of the golden statue and defended it against attacks labeling it a biblical idol.

Like so many of these prosperity preachers, Burns’ history of climbing to the top is shady. In 2025, Burns had more than $1 million in debts outstanding from his failed 2024 congressional bid. Besides workers on his campaign not being paid, two former employees — Daniel and Earnelle Johnson — were bringing him to court, accusing him of not paying them for years of labor as they traveled the country together to build Burns’ burgeoning international televangelism empire, known as the NOW Television Network. (1)

Trump’s spiritual advisor, televangelist Paula White-Cain

White House faith advisor Paula White-Cain takes every opportunity to flatter the president. She starts by rightly saying he is a defender of the Christian faith and freedom for everyone to practice their own faith, which is as it should be. But then she descends into flattery, comparing the assassination attempts on Trump to Jesus’ death and resurrection. Basically, she’s encouraging the President of the United States to think of himself as God. Never a good idea.

Tell me if this “prayer” for Trump’s victory doesn’t sound more like calling up demons. It goes on for an interminable 1:45 and ends with gibberish that’s supposed to be speaking in tongues. It’s just bizarre to watch the guy walking back and forth behind her, completely unperturbed by what’s going on:

The video below has been wiped from YouTube, but it’s still on X. There she is, demonstrating her grifting abilities. If you give her $1,000 before Easter, she promises you’ll receive "seven supernatural blessings.": "God will assign an angel to you, be an enemy of your enemies, give you prosperity, take sickness away, give you long life, increase your success, and give you a year of blessing."

Yes, God will give you all of that if you give money to HER.

Trump Merch includes Bibles

Financial disclosures show in 2025, Trump made approximately $600 million from Bibles, cryptocurrency, fragrances, sneakers, watches, you name it. Okay, that’s the American way, right? I may not be crazy about it, but I can’t say Trump doesn’t have a right to do it. Except for the Bibles. Why Bibles?

I draw the line at Bibles. And golden statues. At least his Christian advisors should say no, not a good idea. But they don’t. We now have a gold statue of Trump applauded by modern-day evangelical pastors who are the descendants of the despicable televangelists of yesterday, like Robert Schuller with his “Crystal Cathedral”, Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker, Jimmy Swaggart, Jerry Falwell.

Such bids for money are never without controversy.

The statue was kept under wraps amid payment disputes, involving the group of cryptocurrency entrepreneurs and Trump supporters who had funded it. Apparently, it was funded by “6,000 patriots.” Couldn’t they have funded something that benefited the community rather than this monstrosity.

I dread to think what will be next. In the meantime, Democrats are having a field day and who can blame them.

“Freaks, liars, charlatans, grifters, criminals – anything but Christians. All of them,” groused political strategist Jeff Timmer. Timmer is a former Republican who compares Trump to Mussolini.

I think comparisons of Trump to Mussolini go way too far. What I do think is that no matter if the next president is Democrat or Republican, left or right, he could well be worse than Mussolini.

Keep praying. Keep speaking out. Do what you can to stop this runaway train.

Share

Leave a comment