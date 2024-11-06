Amazing. Miraculous. Historical.

“We overcame obstacles like nobody thought possible. It's a political victory like nobody's ever seen before that will allow us to make America great again. Every citizen I will fight for you and your families.” Trump’s victory speech right now.

“USA! USA! USA! USA! USA! USA!” chants the crowd.

The MSM still don't get it. The “intellectuals” will never get it.

America isn't California and New York.

America is those “fly over states”, the salt-of-the-earth hard-working folk from Middle America that are sick and tired of being told how ashamed they should be of themselves by Hollywood celebrities, academics and elites.

The people of America have something that’s worth more than a degree from Harvard. It's called common sense. The people have spoken.

Power to the people.

I pray God gives Trump wisdom.