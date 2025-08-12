You can listen to me read this essay here:

1× 0:00 -10:35

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

President Trump has signed an executive order declaring a crime emergency in Washington, D. C., tapping a never before used provision of D. C.’s Home Rule Act to Federalize the police department, taking direct control of it for 30 days.

One-time or recurring donations can also be made at Buy Me a Coffee

I am taking the next four days or so to work on my book so I won’t be posting much during that time.

Trump has complained that our capital is one of the most dangerous cities in the world. Statistics show that the crime rate in Washington, D. C. is 67.25 per 1,000, highlighting that it has one of the highest crime rates in America.

However, according to data released by the DC Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) on August 11, violent crime is down 26% compared to the same period in 2024.

That’s pretty good, but considering D.C. still has one of the highest crime rates in the country, that is also pretty terrifying, if you really think about it.

Of course, it isn’t just that there are “bad” people doing bad things. There are reasons why people become so desperate. The flow of drugs into our country, the way our youth have drugs sold to them on every street corner and online, the danger of these drugs, the way drugs are pushed on everyone, not just illegally, but legally, and the weakness and depression that our dependency as a nation on drugs has caused is a huge part of the problem that most people don’t really want to acknowledge.

Not to mention the desperation as we see the middle class shrinking, the stress caused by mountains of credit card debts, and how the populace is encouraged by constant ads on our devices to get into more and more debt and become more and more dependent upon the companies and the kingpins from whom we buy the products we are told we simply can’t live without.

I am all for keeping our city streets safe. But we don’t want to turn into a nation of police states—although in many ways, we already are. How much further down this road can we go to total surveillance?

I think one thing we can all agree on is that we want our borders secure. I have no words to express how much I hate the drugs that pour into our country and the damage they do to our youth. Of the danger we face from terrorists entering our country.

But for our own people, I walked through Harlem recently and this is what it looks like, and what so many of our inner cities look like. It’s so sad:

When Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was asked how long National Guard troops could be there, he said, “I don’t know. Weeks, months, what will it take? That’s the president’s call.”

The Trump administration is evaluating plans that would establish a “Domestic Civil Disturbance Quick Reaction Force” composed of hundreds of National Guard troops tasked with rapidly deploying into American cities facing protests or other unrest, according to internal Pentagon documents. I would like to know how they define “unrest.” Is it anyone who disagrees, goes out and protests against the current government? I want to be safe, but I also want to maintain my freedom.

The plan calls for 600 troops to be on standby at all times so they can deploy in as little as one hour, the documents say. They would be split into two groups of 300 and stationed at military bases in Alabama and Arizona, with purview of regions east and west of the Mississippi River, respectively.

Walk around New York and it already looks like a city under siege. For a city that not long ago lauded defunding the police, police are everywhere.

I’ve been on the underground and the trains quite a bit lately and this is what you see in the train and subway stations:

But once you’re on the train or the underground there is no security and anything can happen. In fact, that’s where people are the most vulnerable. Basically, you are a sitting duck. Still, as far as I am concerned, the presence of security at entrances and in the stations is reassuring. I am all for it.

As Donald Trump “takes over D.C.,” he has also threatened to arrest Zohran Mamdani, to deport him and even to take over New York City if he wins the general election in November.

“As President of the United States, I’m not going to let this Communist Lunatic destroy New York. Rest assured, I hold all the levers, and have all the cards,” Trump wrote in an ominous message on his Truth Social site Wednesday morning. “I’ll save New York City, and make it ′Hot′ and ′Great′ again, just like I did with the Good Ol’ USA!”

Mamdani might put on a bold face to the public in view of those threats. But he has been busy walking back statements he made in 2020 to defund the police. Just to recall those statements:

"We don’t need an investigation to know that the NYPD is racist, anti-queer & a major threat to public safety. What we need is to #DefundTheNYPD," he wrote on X that year.

"There is no negotiating with an institution this wicked & corrupt," he wrote, “"Defund it. Dismantle it. End the cycle of violence."

Mamdani additionally wrote that a "socialist city council" is needed to defund the police, as well as said that doing so would lead to "queer liberation."

But politicians don’t get anywhere if they can’t blow with the wind. Mamdani now says, “I am not defunding the police. I am not running to defund the police.” He described himself as a “candidate who is not fixed in time, one that learns and one that leads, and part of that means admitting as I have grown.”

However, never forget that on the campaign trail, Mamdani delivered a different message on law enforcement, stating that he plans to keep the NYPD headcount the same, but slash the department's overtime spending. He says he also plans to create a “Department of Community Safety,” which would be tasked with responding to mental health crises and combating homelessness. This will cost roughly $1 billion, reportedly.

He says he wants officers to respond to “serious crimes” and leave less serious crimes to… who? Mental health “experts?” Perhaps he needs to go out on the beat with officers and see how situations can change within seconds, from benign to violent. Why not have officers who have mental health training and the physical abilities to deal with violence and carry a gun? Perhaps even have special units that are highly trained in both. Doesn’t that make more sense.

But as I pointed out in my last essay about Mamdani, he views domestic violence as a “less serious crime.” In fact, he compares it to 'jaywalking.’ In one interview, at about the 13-minute mark of the podcast, you can hear Mamdani say neither domestic violence nor jaywalking is a reason to call the police. Both are far better handled by "people trained to deal with those specific situations", as opposed to an "individual with a gun."

I don’t think that a person like Mamdani changes this kind of mindset, just because he is now running for office and so he starts saying something different in order to get votes. This is what he believes, deeply, inside of his mind and heart. This is what he says when he is speaking honestly and passionately without any reason to lie for the sake of votes.

Mamdani is a wealthy, privileged mama’s boy, who has no idea what he is talking about when it comes to ordinary citizens and their daily struggles. He has never had a real job. He has been a rapper and was employed on a film by his mother. Yet he runs on a platform claiming he “cares” about working class people. I mean, this is so crazy that this man could possibly run New York City.

Into the ground.

As for Trump’s plan to take care of out-of-control crime on the streets of our capital city—and beyond—what do you think?

Leave a comment

Share