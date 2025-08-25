Tonight, on BREAK FREE MONDAYS: "When It Comes to Peace, It's All About War"
Join my discourse this evening at 7 PM ET
After taking a week off to work on my book, “My Life Under Sharia Law,” I am happy to be back with BREAK FREE MONDAYS, happening tonight at 7 PM ET.
This evening, I thought I would focus on the war in Ukraine, which I haven’t done for a while. Considering the recent peace talks at the White House, there is a lot to cover.
Here is a short clip, where I talk about drones, a topic I find particularly fascinating:
To access the entire video, which also includes a written essay and links to related articles, please become a paid subscriber. Thank you!
Break Free Media is a reader-supported publication. Please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. Thank you.
One-time or recurring donations can also be made at Buy Me a Coffee
Go figure I thought they’d be testing stuff and sad this country supports it an playing all sides against one another for there own greed even at our own deaths will come to pass very sad . This is involved multiple country’s now all these Wars infected of greed and death around the World very sad.