After taking a week off to work on my book, “My Life Under Sharia Law,” I am happy to be back with BREAK FREE MONDAYS, happening tonight at 7 PM ET.

This evening, I thought I would focus on the war in Ukraine, which I haven’t done for a while. Considering the recent peace talks at the White House, there is a lot to cover.

Here is a short clip, where I talk about drones, a topic I find particularly fascinating:

To access the entire video, which also includes a written essay and links to related articles, please become a paid subscriber. Thank you!

One-time or recurring donations can also be made at Buy Me a Coffee