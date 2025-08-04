Thank you to everyone who became a paid subscriber during the July sale and there were a lot of you! I was going to raise the price to $7 per month, $70 for the year, as that is even lower than what most Susbtackers charge now, but I decided to keep it at $6 per month, $60 for the year. If you value my work and believe it should be shared to a wider audience, please consider becoming a free or especially a subscriber.

Tonight, on Break Free Mondays: “What does recognizing a State of Palestine ACTUALLY mean?”

Keir Starmer has said that unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire in Gaza, stops building settlements in the West Bank and commits to a two-state solution they will declare Palestine a state. Essentially threatening Israel if it does not comply with their demands.

Essentially these Western nations threaten Israel, as if it must obey them. Even as, at the same time, Hamas releases horrific videos and photos of hostage Evyatar David starving in a tunnel and digging his own grave.

British attorney Malcolm Shaw KC, who defended Israel at the International Court of Justice in the Hague against South Africa’s accusation that the Jewish state is perpetrating genocide against the Palestinians, responded to Keir Starmer's announcement that, “Recognition will be seen as a prize for precipitating the war on Oct 7 2023 with its attendant rapes and massacres.”

Mr. Shaw also argues that the Palestinian territories “do not currently satisfy” the criteria for a state.

So, what exactly IS a state and does “Palestine” qualify?

We discuss this and more tonight.