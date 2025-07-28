Break Free Media

Break Free Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JudyC's avatar
JudyC
16hEdited

For those who don’t know the back story on this widely distributed photo, I recommend this discussion. It’s appalling they are using this child! And even if people believe this propaganda, why isn’t the mother emaciated? Is she eating all the food and starving her child? Seriously, people have not a single discerning brain cell these days!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
BE's avatar
BE
11h

I hope you feel better soon!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Alaine Hunt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture