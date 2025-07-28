Break Free Mondays are for paid subscribers. There are just a few days left in July to take advantage of my paid subscriptions’ sale. $5 a month or $50 for the year or $150 for founding members. As a paid subscriber, you can access Break Free Mondays, my weekly discourse on a topic of interest. Please join us!

Tonight, on Break Free Mondays, 7 PM ET, I am discussing the propaganda war.

We will be looking at the New York Times photo that went viral of the Palestinian child Muhammad Zakariya Ayyoub al-Matouq being held by his mother in Gaza City on July 21, 2025. What does this photo tell us about the claims of starvation in Gaza?

We will compare the war in Gaza to the war in Yemen, where more than 2.7 million children are acutely malnourished and 49 per cent of children under the age of five suffer from stunting or chronic malnutrition; and more than half of the population needs lifesaving support.

More than any other war in history, this war in Gaza has been fought not just with guns, but with words and pictures. Those words and pictures reach billions of people in a matter of seconds. If they are false, by the time the truth comes out, it doesn’t matter, the damage has been done.

I have not been feeling well today, so this will be an essay with audio instead of the video. But this will work out well because I am including some important videos for you to look at that relate to this story. Thank you to everyone for your encouragement and support.