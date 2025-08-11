From the cover of Tech Agnostic

Join me this at 7 pm ET this evening for our “Break Free Mondays” discourse. I will be discussing “Tech Gods & Gurus.”

We will encounter some of Silicon Valley’s craziest, most dystopian religious zealots and their ideas.

There’s Way of the Future, an official AI-worshipping religion created by Anthony Levandowski

Or Praxis, a community envisioned by Peter Thiel, who wrote in 2009: “I no longer believe that freedom and democracy are compatible.”

How about Mormon Transhumanism. “In my mind they’re the same thing,” says philosopher, theologian, and tech commentator Lincoln Cannon about the traditional Christian notion of resurrection of the dead and the coming technological “singularity.”

Or how about we just stick to the Ten Commandments, given by God to Moses, and the basis of our Western Judeo-Christian faith. It’s simple. It’s straightforward. Does anyone really think they can improve on it?

Oh, but I mispoke. I should not say “Judeo” because somehow we must not acknowldge that part any longer. The entire foundation of our Western faith and culture is breaking apart.

We are now supposed to embrace something new and exciting. A new dawn. A new Golden Age of Technology.

The tech gods obviously know better than little people like me and you. Never mind that they are greedy, narcissistic and completely out of touch with reality. But what is reality anymore anyway?

I hope you will join me this evening. In order to do so, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

