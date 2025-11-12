You can listen to me read this report here:

It’s time for a deep dive into what Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, actually says, not what the media says he says

Israeli Minister Shikli brought Tommy Robinson to the Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem

I want to first make it clear that I have concerns. I have been saying for a long time that people are being pushed towards extremism and there are plenty of extremists that follow Tommy. He has over a million followers on X, so it is bound to happen.

It even happens to me on Break Free Media. I get people saying horrible things in the comments that I would never agree with. But again, this is the polarizing world we live in and not everyone is going to be nice—fewer and fewer people are, in fact.

We are all living in algorithmic prisons now and that is what is most concerning because we are rushing towards a time when we will be forced to choose between two extremes—actually, it is already happening.

I have previously explained it like this: if someone goes to prison, and they are White, they may not be a white supremacist on the outside, but on the inside, they will have no choice but to align with white supremacists in order to survive. If they are Latino, they may not belong to a gang, but they will have to align with one, such as MS-13, and so it goes, if you are Black, Chinese, whatever. It is the rare person who can navigate their way through prison and remain free of affiliation.

I will never align with either extreme. I am hated on both sides, for the simple reason that I stand with Jews and with Israel. Either side would imprison me given have the chance.

That is what they tried to do to Tommy Robinson.

As a rising leader, Tommy just went to court and was found not guilty of terrorist charges. He was charged with this offense at a border crossing after refusing to give officers the PIN to his phone.

What I always hear from people about Tommy is, oh, he is a horrible person, why do you listen to him!

To say a controversial public figure, someone you do not know, is “a horrible person” is just a meaningless emotional response, it gives no facts. What I care about is why the government finds him so dangerous and what it is that he actually says and does that makes him so dangerous.

As a journalist, I hope I have the courage to react exactly as Tommy did when he was arrested, by defying the police.

I applaud the verdict. Why? Because he is innocent of the charge of terrorism. I applaud Elon Musk for paying for Tommy’s defense—although I won’t get into the motivations that I think Musk has for doing it.

Yes, Tommy purposely draws attention to himself. He can do this, actually for the sake of ordinary citizens, so that what happens to him doesn’t happen to them.

Every ordinary citizen should recognize the value of this. The fact that he was cleared of charges will discourage police from stopping YOU or your family member or friend and being forced to hand over your phone or submit to a search, for no reason other than you gave “vague replies” and were “not making eye contact”, which was why the police say they stopped Tommy.

You can read about how the media spins this to make Tommy look as bad as possible in this Independent article. Just to be accurate, this article and others repeatedly stated that he had £13,000 and €1,900 on him and was driving a “silver Bentley SUV” when he was stopped at the Channel Tunnel, heading to the Spanish tourist hotspot of Benidorm.

However, he was not charged with anything in relation to those specifics, so why continually bring them up. Obviously, to insinuate that he is a terrorist involved in shady activities.

I knew plenty of people in Egypt who traveled to and from Egypt with as much cash as they could manage, sometimes even hiding it, which was not a good idea. A friend of mine who moved from the UK to a Central American country to escape antisemitism had to deal with the problem of how to get her money out of the UK and it wasn’t easy. So, we can leave all of that speculation aside.

Before I share some short videos related to his trip to Israel, let’s start with this old BBC interview with Tommy Robinson.

You will notice his working-class accent. If you are American, this won’t mean much to you. Having lived in the UK for seven years, I know how much people who talk like this are looked down on by the “proper” British upper class. Immediately, it is a strike against him. He is uncultured and uneducated and therefore, not worth listening to.

Add to it that he has been to prison multiple times and that seals his fate. I’ve been around a lot of people who have been in and out of prison, so this is not a big deal to me. I know so many people who got caught in the system and it took years, but they finally got out of it and went on to do amazing things.

With that introduction, listen to what Tommy has to say about why he left the English Defense League and tell me if he sounds like a racist. He battled for four years to keep racism out of the organization, and he felt betrayed when he came out of prison to find those elements had been let in:

As a little aside, but extremely relevant, a big story right now is that BBC’s director-general Tim Davie and chief executive of BBC News Deborah Turness have both resigned after being exposed for allowing doctored clips of President Trump to be broadcast from their flagship “investigative” program.

Watch the video below, posted by Tommy Robinson, to see how they edited Trump’s Jan 6th speech to make it appear he was inciting crowds to violence, when he wasn’t.

Once again, I don’t really care if you love or hate Trump or if you think what happened on January 6th was an insurrection or not. That is not relevant here. What matters is that the BBC cannot be trusted to tell the truth. We have seen that over and over with their reporting on Israel. When I see falsehoods such as this, it makes me wonder what else they are lying about. It should make anyone who believes there was an insurrection want to go back and research further, because maybe there are other things that were lied about.

As Tommy says about the BBC when he posted the above video:

This same program tried to manipulate a vile story about me, but we turned the tables and put them under the spotlight.

All I can say is, good for him.

Some might immediately accuse Tommy of being paid by the Israeli government or whatever.

I am sure the Israeli government is very happy with what he is doing. They are fighting a propaganda war, and they need people like Tommy to tell the truth—not propaganda. I doubt he is being paid by the Israeli government, but someone is footing the bill, how else did he put all of this together? I don’t care who paid for this trip. I’m glad someone did.

Let’s start with Jerusalem:

Here he is interviewing people who live in Jerusalem, most of them Muslims. At about the 4:25 mark, listen to his conversation with the Ethiopian Jewish woman. She says that people will not believe when she says that Israel is not a racist country. She encourages people to come to Israel to see for themselves.

And for anyone who says, oh, he just picked certain people out of the crowd and didn’t show the ones who hate Israel, you don’t know that. And let’s say he did do that. It’s about time the world heard from the many, many Arabs in Israel who actually LIKE living there because we have certainly heard plenty of the opposite.

The Muslim gentleman from Britain at about the 12:48 mark, I believe he was then banned from his mosque back home for daring to say nice things about Israel.

Inside an Israeli settlement.

This is so amazing. Listen to the people who actually live there for once. These settlements have been vilified by the media so the fact that Tommy went there and interviewed the people is so important.

Truth about the Church in Israel.

The Story They DON’T Want You to Hear: The Christian Truth in the Holy Land:

Tommy’s words in the video:

I’m standing in one of the most sacred places on earth-the Holy Land, at the home of Mary, the mother of Jesus.



This isn’t just a historic church; it’s a testament to the bedrock of Western civilization and the values that shaped our world.



The global elite want you to forget your roots, but here in this incredible church in Nazareth, the truth is undeniable.



I met Chinese Christians flying thousands of miles just to be here, seeking the freedom to practice a faith that their communist government hates.



Why? Because Christianity unites people, offers an identity, and is the heart of what built the greatest civilization the world has ever seen.



I also walk the streets of Jerusalem, where the narrative being pushed by the mainstream media is a complete lie.



It’s time to smash their narrative and bring you the unfiltered truth about history, faith, and the fight for our culture.



If you care about the truth, history, and what’s becoming of the West, you need to watch this now.

Visiting Dizengoff Square, Tel Aviv with Avi Yemini .

The reality of October 7 hits Tommy hard. Not just Jews, but many innocent people from other countries, Muslims, Druze, Bedouin, were targeted. The terrorists didn’t care; they just wanted to kill everyone.

Here Tommy speaks with ordinary Jews, religious and nonreligious about how they feel about the Israeli government.

Here he is at the Sea of Galilee with Shadi Khalloul, a prominent Israeli Christian and advocate for the Aramean Christian community.

In this exclusive and eye-opening discussion, Shadi Khalloul shares his unique perspective on life for Christians in Israel, the challenges they face, and the future of Christian heritage in the Middle East. He addresses critical topics often ignored by the mainstream media, offering a firsthand account of the realities on the ground in a region defined by complex conflicts.

Below, this man went undercover In Europe to document the Muslim Brotherhood’s secret plan to conquer the West:

Here Tommy interviews a survivor of Oct 7. This is so moving. I don’t want to say more than that.

Here’s Tommy overcome with emotion speaking about how we don’t understand the mindset of Hamas and how incredibly frustrating it is:

And just to remind people of the difference between living in free Israel where anyone can criticize the government—you see protests all the time—and Islamic states, here is what happens to women in Iran who protest wearing the hijab.

More than 120 protestors have been blinded by Iranian agents:

Lastly, I am sharing this video where “Lowkey EXPOSES Tommy Robinson’s Links to Israel”.

Oh dear, Tommy has links to Israel!

So wait, for some white supremacists, this is a betrayal, proving he isn’t one of them, right. While for others, it proves he is a Nazi because, you know, Jews are the new Nazis. He can’t win either way.

Notice that Tommy’s association with the EDL is brought up by Lowkey, as if he still belongs to the group. That takes us back to the beginning of my post, where Tommy explained WHY he cut off ties with the EDL, due to them bringing in racist elements.

But this guy lies and doesn’t mention the fact that Tommy is not associated with the EDL. He doesn’t care, he knows he is lying.

Tommy Robinson is doing some of the best reporting I have ever seen. He is telling the truth and that is what makes him dangerous. I pray he will stay focused on the truth and not let all of this attention go to his head and corrupt him. We see that happen way too often.

Keep telling the truth, Tommy.

