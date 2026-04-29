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I have been thinking about this lately quite a lot lately. Words are powerful, now more than ever when they are broadcast across the world within seconds, influencing mobs towards hatred of “the other.” We don’t want to fall into the same trap of hatred and violence when that is what we are fighting against.

For that reason, I want to say something that is deeply on my heart.

Walking through Bab Bou Jeloud, or the Blue Gate, and entering the Old Medina, Fes, Morocco.

It isn’t “multiculturalism” that is the problem. It is the CULT OF ISLAM that is the problem. It is the Cult of Islam that is determined to bring about a worldwide Caliphate.

I enjoy walking through Chinatown in Los Angeles. As a child, I have wonderful memories of downtown Olvera Street, eating delicious Mexican food and watching the glassblowers make delicate animals and choosing one to buy with the money my parents had given me.

I traveled the world as a child, and I came to love the different cultures that I encountered.

1967, our trusty bright red VW van that took us to every country in western Europe except Portugal, every Eastern European country except Albania, and Egypt, Morocco, Turkey, and more.

Every time we entered a new country, my dad would say, “there’s something about this country!” in the happiest voice and my mom agreed because each place had its own fascinating and unique culture to be discovered, even the places where we found ourselves in the most danger.

Although I had to escape out of Egypt a few years ago, the Middle East is still my favorite part of the world. It saddens me that it is now too dangerous for me to return to Luxor. My love of the place and the culture isn’t lessened by the evil the religion caused. Besides Luxor, I love the chaotic streets of Fes, the majesty of Istanbul. The beauty of the colors, the winding streets of the Medina, the mysterious swishing of robes. There are reasons beyond religion to wear flowing robes in the desert that make practical sense. It is religion, not culture that made it oppressive for women.

In New York, there are Italian, Jewish, Irish neighborhoods. People came as immigrants and worked hard and were proud to become American, yet they still kept their cultures and their traditions alive. This makes a city vibrant and interesting.

When I lived in London, I was SO happy to go to Indian restaurants because the English food was so boring.

We can certainly benefit from each other’s cultures. It’s a fanatical cultish RELIGION that is the problem. People try to defend Islam by blaming culture for all the problems that arise. They do this with FGM. But it is the religion, the orders of imams that keep it alive, not culture. Blaming culture is a deceitful excuse, and we need to know how to argue against it and be very clear on what is evil and what is not.

Culture NEVER has as powerful a hold on people as religion. It is religion that makes violent actions justified if one says, “God ordered me to do it.”

It is the religion of Islam, the very words of Mohammed, the most successful cult leader in history, that inspire jihadists to stab innocent people in the streets with the promise they will avoid hell and go directly to Jannah and their stable of virgins. It is not culture that gives a blessing to strapping bombs on children so they can go into a crowded marketplace and yell “Allahu Akbar!” as they blow themselves up and their parents cry with pride and joy.

This is NOT culture. It is the result of the ravings of the lunatic Mohammed, a demonically possessed man who must surely have made the most horrific deal with the Devil that any cult leader has ever made. There is no other explanation for the success of Islam and the blindness people have towards it.

I stand with my Jewish brothers and sisters against the rising hatred that is happening in the West. Everyone who reads my writing knows this.

But let me be clear. I would NEVER want to see a woman in a hijab attacked in the streets by a mob because she is Muslim. I read comments on some of my essays from people saying horrific things like, “kill the muggies.” I WILL NEVER SUPPORT THIS. It grieves me that people turn to this simplistic emotionalism without realizing they, too, are being manipulated to have hearts filled with hate.

Doing my program My World Project with children in Village Tissardmines, Sahara Desert, with these two wonderful teachers who helped me.

Make no mistake. I am a fighter. And when I say that I don’t only mean it figuratively, I mean it literally. Which is not the norm for the vast majority of women. So, I come from a bit of a different perspective than most other women. For this reason, as I have always said, I will fight as hard to save the life of a Muslim from a hate filled mob as I would a Jew or a Christian or anyone else.

I already stood in the gate in Luxor, as a buffer between a mob of men and the woman they wanted to attack, so these are not just words. I follow my words up with actions.

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