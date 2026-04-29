Break Free Media

Break Free Media

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Alan Jurek's avatar
Alan Jurek
18h

Thanks Karen, we need more to speak out AND act as you do against the evil, twisted , misogynistic cult that is Islam.

Today in the UK we saw yet another arson attack against the Jewish community in Golders Green, London and a knife attack against two Jews.

We need an army of Karens to send them packing!

Am Yisrael Chai.

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6 replies by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek and others
R.M. Patterson's avatar
R.M. Patterson
19h

I listen with concern, for the spread of continued horrors of Islam. Your corrage and life experiences have been to OUR benefit as you know& have lived the darkest part of Islam. Thank you & be safe!

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1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
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