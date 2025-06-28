You can listen to me read this short piece here:

I know I’m not posting anything for the next week (after today!), as I am working on my book, but this relates because as I’m heading to the UK in August for research. This made my stomach turn, it made me sick at heart:

This is not Woodstock, folks.

“They cheered for Kneecap who are known for calling “Up Hamas, up Hezbollah.”

They gave a platform to Zarah Sultana, a suspended MP who is accused of spreading blood libels and backed Palestine Action— a proscribed terror group.

They applauded Owen Jones, whose obsessive campaigns against the Jewish state has led to, what every British Jew I know would describe as real violence against us.



Not a single mention of the 364 Jews massacred at Nova Music Festival.



No signs for the 50 hostages still trapped in Gaza by the official festival or artists on stage.

But plenty of Palestinian flags. Plenty of “Boycott Israel” stalls. And a crowd chanting “Death to the IDF” like it’s a dance break.



This isn’t protest. It’s performance art for privileged Brits cosplaying resistance.

It’s antisemitism as aesthetic.

It’s sipping craft cider while cheering for the people who butchered Jews.



Glastonbury isn’t apolitical— it’s a curated rejection of Jewish grief, Jewish safety and Jewish existence at all.



And the worst part? This was aired live on BBC.



If you were in that crowd chanting for the ethnic cleansing of Jews, shame on you.”

~ henmazzig

The chanting crowds holding Palestinian flags and the notoriously antisemitic Irish band, Kneecap

This madness is completely out of control. Just to remember what happened, because we should never forget:

In this footage below, you see what the jihadists filmed themselves. Back then, I wrote an essay Captagon, the 'jihad' drug, for which I received a lot of hatred at the time. But you can see the drug in this video.

This is a terrible sickness that has befallen the West. And now, we have Zohran Mamdani being hailed almost as a savior to lead New York City, who I just wrote about here. What is wrong with people!

Mamdani is a Twelver Shi’a Muslim.

The Twelver Branch of Shi’a Islam believes Muhammad al-Mahdi to be the end-times redeemer—the Islamic version of the Messiah. He is the last of the Twelve Imams. The imams’ word is final. Muslims cannot disobey the imams. The last Mahdi will appear in the End Times to bring justice and peace to the world.

But you know how that justice and peace will come, right? The only way to bring justice and peace to the entire world is to KILL ALL THE JEWS and DESTROY ISRAEL and KILL OR CONVERT ALL THE INFIDELS.

The Quran contains at least 109 verses that speak of war with nonbelievers. Muslims who do not join the fight are called 'hypocrites' and warned that Allah will send them to Hell if they do not join the slaughter.

It’s right there all over the Quran, the imams preach it, the jihadists yell it, and even those Muslims who don’t talk about it, believe it because it is the heart of Islam! And New Yorkers are now going all gaga over a Twelver Shi’a Muslim that they want to become the next mayor.

You know who is wildly happy about this, right? AOC. I know some people think I’m the crazy one, but just watch, I bet you anything AOC will run for president in 2028.

How much is the United States beginning to resemble the UK? I am about to find out.

