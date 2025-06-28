Break Free Media

FirstKnight
11hEdited

I appreciate your posts about this. I went on Twitter and started fighting with anti-Israel and anti-Jewish (probably also anti-Christian) trolls, and realized after a few hours I was never going to "win". If anyone posts anything about Jews or Israel that is remotely positive, there are a huge number of replies about how everything is Israel's and the Jews' fault. Or just outright, the rape victims from October 7th deserved it, it was good payback etc. These trolls seem to be from both the Left and the Right. Some of them of course are isolationists and say they just hate everyone equally and Iran having nukes is "not our fight" and let Israel deal with it. Another said the Holocaust was just an excuse Jews use to hurt other people. I could write another 100 paragraphs of this stuff.

I even made one sarcastic post about conspiracy theories of how the Mossad trains sharks and eagles to target "Palestinian" children, and how great concentration camps were. The troll actually "liked" the post because apparently he thought I was being serious. Another troll posted some swastikas because those are Oh So Funny.

So some of these psychopaths actually are pretty much just like the Nazis of the 1930s. I can't stand the way the Left has tried to co-opt the use of that word to insult everyone they don't like. But now, I legitimately believe that we have come full circle back to Naziism. As a Christian, I guess I could say I should have expected this (Matthew 24, Revelation etc.) but I never thought I would see it in my lifetime. Not like this. Humility is a tough pill to swallow.

All of this to say, I am grateful for your voice of sanity. And I'm sure you already know the futility of getting into troll fights on Twitter. I never paid much attention to it and now I remember why. (smile)

Joy B
10h

There are still pockets of sanity here Karen.

I hope I can meet you. Sometimes it feels like most people I know don't see all this stuff lining up

