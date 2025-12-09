Welcome to BREAK FREE MONDAYS!

I have a sale on this month for paid subscriptions, which gives access to Break Free Mondays’ essays in their entirety. $5 per month and $50 per year. Jan 1, 2026, it will go up to $6 per month and $60 per year. It is thanks to my paid subscribers that I am able to do this work and keep all my other essays free of a paywall. Thank you!

(Audio is below the paywall)

There’s a fraud problem amongst Somalis in Minnesota. But that isn’t the only problem.

It’s always the innocent who suffer. Beyond the many Somali immigrants who have never committed fraud in their lives and never will, it is Somali girls who suffer the most.

Some people will be offended by me saying this, but all of these problems can be traced back to the cult of Islam and the way it warps the minds and hearts of those who are trapped inside it.

Before I get to the fraud, I want to address something worse: Female Genital Mutilation, or FGM.

I am passionate about this because of my experiences living in Luxor, Egypt where I started Luxor Boxing Girls, teaching girls who had not yet experienced FGM. When I found out what was about to happen to them and that they would no longer be able to train after that, it broke my heart. You can find out more about that in My Life Under Sharia Law, part of my upcoming book, The Seduction of Islam.

In Somalia 98 percent of girls and women between the ages of 15 and 49 have experienced female genital mutilation/cutting (FGM/C), according to UNICEF. Minnesota is home to a significant East African community and the largest Somali community in the U.S. It is likely that many girls and women experienced a form of FGM/C or are at risk of FGM/C. (1)

FGM is performed for a variety of reasons, but the practice is mainly linked to cultural views regarding women’s sexuality, including the belief that removing a girl’s genitalia prevents her from being promiscuous and preserves her chastity until marriage. FGM impacts hundreds of millions of girls and women around the world, and the practice is growing in the United States as more families from practicing communities immigrate to the United States. Individuals from FGM-practicing communities that migrate to the United States continue the practice in the United States because the practice is a deeply embedded cultural custom (2)

Minnesota’s at-risk population is disproportionate to the rest of the United States “because of its large Somali immigrant population,” along with other immigrant communities from FGM-practicing countries.

In Minnesota, over 30,000 women and girls have likely undergone FGM, and over 5,000 girls in Minnesota are at risk. (3)

When asked to speak up against FGM, Ilhan Omar, blasted the person for daring to ask such a question, noting the “assumption” behind the question is that Muslims “somehow support” FGM.

It is not an assumption. It is a fact that Muslims, especially Somali Muslims, do support FGM.

She went on to say, “I am quite disgusted, really, to be honest, that as Muslim legislators we are constantly being asked to waste our time speaking to issues that other people are not asked to speak to.”

What questions would she like to be asked? If she represented, let’s say, Appalachia, she would be asked questions related to problems there—and she would be expected to answer them.

Answering a question about a horrific practice that is inflicted on girls in her community is a waste of time? Perhaps she doesn’t want to alienate her voters because so many of them still do this to their girls.

If I were a Somali girl around the age when I feared I would have part or all of my clitoris cut off, I would hope the woman who represented me to the nation would speak up strongly in my defense, instead of taking it as a “personal insult.”

Ihan Omar, a refugee herself, seems to hate the United States, professing more loyalty to the country from which she fled than to the country she is supposed to represent.

Who can forget Omar’s 2019 description of 9/11 as “some people did something,” made during a speech to CAIR, a group tied to the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas and whose national leader praised the Oct. 7 terrorist attack in Israel.

By her horrible attitude, Omar sets an example for her constituents that it’s okay to keep on with the barbaric practice of FGM and it’s okay to cheat the country that opened its arms to you because it’s a hateful place and deserves to be brought down.