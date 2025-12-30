Thank you to everyone who has taken advantage of BREAK FREE MEDIA’S $5 per month and $50 per year subscription sale, ending December 31. This is the absolute minimum that Substack allows us to charge. If you haven’t yet, please consider subscribing to support my work. Thank you!

Naveed Akram being congratulate by his teacher for passing the IQra books and tajweed and perfecting the rules of the tajweed. This image has been wiped from the internet.

Sajid Akram and his son Naveed, are accused of carrying out an ISIS-inspired mass shooting at a Jewish festival of Hanukkah near Sydney's Bondi Beach on December 14 that killed 15 and injured multiple others.

The father and son lived in Bonnyrigg, a small diverse suburb of Sydney, with fewer than 10,000 people. They were known as quiet and unassuming members of the community who gave no indication of the horrors they were plotting to commit. Below is a picture of Bonnyrigg Mosque where they were known to attend services.

What has been the response of the Australian government to the most horrific terrorist attack in Australia’s history since the 1996 Port Arthur Massacre? Tougher gun control laws, even though Australia already has some of the toughest laws.

Does PM Anthony Albanese really think tougher laws will stop jihadists who actually want to be martyrs for Allah? If jihadists don’t have guns, will they shrug their shoulders and say, oh, well, we’ll just sit and play video games instead?

No. They will use knives. Is the answer to knife attacks to enact knife control laws? Will they demand everyone with a knife in their kitchen go through background checks and get a “knife license?”

What about cars ramming into crowds. What about suicide bombers. And so on. Islamic terrorism will never be stopped by tougher laws. Jihad is one of the most important aspects of Islam. Without jihad, which means spreading Islam by any means necessary, there is no point to Islam. The entire purpose of Islam is to create the worldwide Caliphate so that everyone is subjugated to Islam.

The inspiration for every terrorist attack comes from the teachings of Mohammed in the Quran and the Hadiths. Jihadists are only doing what every sincere Muslim should do. Fulfilling Allah’s command.

But no government is going to say that. We are told that Sajid and Naveem were just two crazy guys who sat around all by themselves and came up with some sick plan because they were sick dudes who “acted alone.”

Apparently, the father and son had no affiliation with any terrorist organization, although the media reports they are “accused of carrying out an ISIS-inspired mass shooting.” That seems contradictory to me. Never mind that from November 1st to the 28th, they were in the Philippines, where, we are told, they spent most of their time in their hotel room. Seriously, we are supposed to believe they traveled all the way to the Philippines to just sit in a hotel room.

Of course, everyone in the small community of Bonnyrigg is reeling from what has happened. They don’t want their hometown associated with such horrors and who can blame them.

Yücel Mirici, a Muslim Turkish immigrant who runs a kebab shop, commented to the New York Times, “Where is the humanity? Where is the mercy,” adding of the gunmen, “They make the religion dirty.”

Now, I am going to say the harsh truth. Islam is dirty at its core. It is dirty because there is no mercy in Islam.

If Christians went around shooting up “apostates”, no one could accuse them of being inspired by Jesus’s teachings because Jesus never advocated for such actions. In fact, they would be disobeying Jesus’ teachings. They would not go straight to heaven as martyrs and get a bunch of virgin slaves. They would go straight to hell.

The same cannot be said of Mohammed and his teachings. Anyone who kills apostates is obeying the teachings of Mohammed. They go straight to heaven and get those luscious virgins.

Until Muslims admit this very big problem with their religion, nothing will ever change. I’m not talking about “radical” Muslims admitting this. I’m talking about the almost 2 billion “moderate” Muslims who stick their heads in the sand and refuse to tell the truth.

It is all in the Quran. It is all in the Hadiths. But “moderate” Muslims will never admit this because if they do, they will suffer the same fate as apostates. They will be killed. Even the slightest criticism of Islam is forbidden.

This is what the Quran says to those who dare to leave Islam, as stated on islamqa.info:

The punishment for apostasy (riddah) is well-known in Islaamic Sharee’ah. The one who leaves Islaam will be asked to repent by the Sharee’ah judge in an Islaamic country; if he does not repent and come back to the true religion, he will be killed as a kaafir and apostate, because of the command of the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him): "Whoever changes his religion, kill him." (Reported by al-Bukhaari, 3017). The person who knows the truth and believes in it, then turns his back on it, does not deserve to live. The punishment for apostasy is prescribed for the protection of the religion and as a deterrent to anyone who is thinking of leaving Islaam. There is no doubt that such a serious crime must be met with an equally weighty punishment. If the kuffaar do not give people the freedom to cross a red light, how can we give freedom to people to leave Islaam and disbelieve in Allaah when they want to?

It is the same for all of us who are born apostates. If we do not revert to Islam, we are to be killed. DO PEOPLE UNDERSTAND THIS? No matter how much Muslims deny it or ignore it, this is the heart of Islam.

We are now being influenced to think that Gulf States like Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt are “moderate”, and they reject radical Islam. This is a lie. “By any means necessary” means conquest by deception and seduction as well as by coercion and the sword.

President Trump seems to be especially susceptible to the seduction of these Gulf States.

In 2024 alone, Trump and his extended family collected an estimated $50 million from deals connected to Saudi Arabia, including Trump Tower Jeddah. Two more Trump projects in Riyadh boast to “redefine luxury living in Saudi Arabia’s capital.”

How can a US president pretend neutrality when he is personally benefiting so greatly. Of course, he is never going to criticize Saudi Arabia or these other powerful Islamic nations where he is making multi-million-dollar deals that expand his personal Trump empire.

Today, Saudi Arabia is literally “buying” the West. This is just another form of jihad.

It is extremely foolish for America to trust Saudi Arabia when 15 of the 19 terrorists on 9/11 were Saudis. Osama bin Laden, who was from a wealthy family closely associated with the royal Saudi rulers, stated:

Islam cannot be moderate when it comes to non-Muslims.

And he is right. He was a devout Muslim, correctly quoting the Quran and obeying Allah’s command.

Egypt, the country that gave birth to the Muslim Brotherhood, also pretends moderation. The Muslim Brotherhood now has a structured and organized presence in over 81 countries around the world. Hamas grew out of MB. Yassar Arafat was born in Egypt. The Palestinian Authority exists because of him.

A JSTOR paper titled “Moderate Muslims and Islamist Terror” states of MB:

At different times of its history since 1928 and in different countries, some of its members and sections have engaged in political violence, including assassinations and acts of terrorism. This ambiguity continues to this day: Hamas, which is part of the MB ‘family’, engages in acts of terrorism while, next door, members of the political wing of the Jordanian section of the MB are sitting peacefully in parliament. Members of the MB also sit in parliament or government in Kuwait and Bahrain.

I’m sorry, but really? Do the intellectuals writing these papers actually believe that Muslim Brotherhood members of Jordanian parliament are sitting there “peacefully?” How else do they think the MB has so successfully infiltrated every aspect of life throughout the Middle East and now throughout the West if not by building a vast web of connections throughout government, corporations, religious institutions, communities, and so on that appear to be moderate.

Should we allow MB members in the US government if they are “moderate”? How many Muslim members of government in the West are secretly sympathetic to the MB or other terrorist organizations? Trump has taken steps towards labeling some chapters of the MB as “specially designated global terrorists” and “foreign terrorist organizations,” but his order seems to be political in nature, ignoring countries such as Qatar.

I’m not suggesting that Muslims in Western nations should not be able to practice their faith, as long as they do so peacefully. What I would like is for them to honestly admit the violence towards apostates that their faith promotes. But then, if they do that, how can they remain Muslims?

I have to say that I don’t believe Muslims should be allowed to hold government positions. Not unless they disavow the violent aspects of Islam. But they cannot do this because it requires criticizing Islam and that means death.

So, at every turn, we have a real problem with Islam in the West.

I’m adding here just two examples of mosques in Western countries to further prove my point. Please take a look at how beautiful and inviting these mosques are to outsiders. The point is to draw in as many “reverts” as possible and they do this in the most welcoming way—of course!

Below is the Cologne Mosque, the biggest mosque in Germany. It is funded by the Turkish government. You can watch a tour HERE

Below is the Banbury Madni Mosque, UK. I encourage you to click on the photo and go to their YouTube site and look at a few of their videos.

After looking at these mosques, you should come away with the impression that Islam is not so much a religion as it is a cult. The most successful cult in history, with the most successful cult leader, Mohammed. The strict rules of Islam, the way followers are purposely blind to the truth of Mohammed’s vile nature and the oppression of women, and the extreme violence Islam requires, is no different from any other cult and the brainwashing of its members.

One of the most problematic elements of the cult of Islam is its obsession with sex. I have gone into this elsewhere, but I will just say here that it reminds me of any number of gurus who became popular in the West in the 1960s. Indian Guru Osho Bhagwan, pictured below, is just one example of a guru who came to America and promoted “free sex”.

I saw this obsession with sex in Islam when I lived in Luxor, Egypt. Muslim men can have as much sex as they want with apostate women because we are less than human. They can have up to four wives. The greatest reward of a martyr is the numerous virgins he gets in paradise, whose virginity returns each time after he has sex with them. The descriptions of these female slaves are very detailed and alternately laughable and disturbing. The Quran is not written by a “man of God”. It is written by a pervert.

Imagine for one moment, Jesus promoting such disturbing practices in this life and in the afterlife. I would not follow Jesus if that were the case!

Mohammed was a liar, a pedophile, a murderer, and a desperate con artist, who first tried converting people through peaceful means and when that didn’t work, he resorted to conversion by any means necessary. This is the foundation of Islam, and it is the duty of all Muslims, especially Muslim leaders such as politicians, clerics and imams to obey Allah’s command. It is fine for them to deceive infidels into thinking Islam is a religion of peace—and it is peaceful, as long as everyone reverts and obeys.

Am I exaggerating? No. Just by criticizing Mohammed, I put myself in danger of death. Let me see … why has no one ever made a musical “Mohammed, Superstar”, like “Jesus Christ, Superstar?” Because it is forbidden. Haram. Anyone foolish enough to make such a film would not live very long. People waiting in line to see the film would be knifed. Bombs would be set off in theaters.

This is the reality of Islam.

Let’s be clear then about the difference between Christianity and Islam. In this excellent debate, Brother Rachid (Rachid Hammami) and Jonathon Spencer stop the ridiculous arguments of two Muslims reverts, Daniel Haqiqatjou and Jake Brancatella, with facts. The Muslims try reciting the Old Testament, but Rachid explains the very important point of how Jesus changed everything with his death and resurrection.

Please watch starting at the 15:15 mark, where Brother Rachid gets them to admit that according to Islam, apostates like Rachid should be killed. You can watch it HERE:

Quoting Brother Rachid:

Forever on and in every place since the time of Muhammad until today, Muslims are just seeking to be a majority one day. If Muslims were a majority right now, these two brothers will witness my killing in front of people, and they will be happy cheering along in the crowds that I was killed.

So, if the US became majority Muslim today, I will be killed. Sharia is to be applied everywhere every time and that’s the biggest difference with Christianity because Jesus came and he stopped the Old Testament. He stopped everything. He didn’t stone the lady who committed adultery. He didn’t say in the law tooth for tooth. He said, no, you turn the other cheek. Jesus stopped the Old Testament. Muslims don’t have a New Testament; they have worse than the Old Testament. Today Muslims have to do Jihad. Today they have to kill the apostate. Today they have to kill the person who doesn’t pray. Even a Muslim if he stops praying, he should be killed.

The two reverts have NO response to this. They weakly counter with claims their lives are in danger due to “liberal secularism” but what does that have to do with Jesus or with Christianity? Nothing.

I will end with Brother Rachid’s inspiring story of his conversion from Islam to Christianity.

As a teenager, Rachid explored Christianity on his own and became a Christian. When Rachid is confronted by his family and community leaders and asked if he is still a Muslim, he tells the truth, that he is now a Christian. As a result, he is spit on and cursed and told to get out. He is forced to flee his home and becomes homeless as a 16-year-old in Morocco.

The way he speaks is so powerful, yet so calm and kind. Comparing his presence, his spirit of love to what I have shared above about Islam, any honest person must reach the conclusion that there is no defense of Islam.

Forget the history of violence in the “Christian Church” and how far it strayed from Jesus’s original teachings. If we focus strictly on the life of Jesus and his teachings and then focus strictly on the life of Mohammed and his teachings, whose example would you rather your children followed? Be honest.

If you had a six-year-old daughter and you had a choice between Jesus and Mohammed babysitting her, which one would you choose? Be honest.

I would like to ask every single “moderate” Muslim parent this question and see what they say. If they love their daughter, they will have to admit that they would trust Jesus but not Mohammed. So, how can they remain Muslim?

This is the problem. Moderate Muslims will never admit the truth, even to themselves. Only those who are very brave will leave Islam, knowing the consequences could be their death.

Until “moderate” Muslims tell the truth about their own religious cult, nothing will change.

