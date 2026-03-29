Break Free Media

Break Free Media

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Rima E Laibow MD's avatar
Rima E Laibow MD
12h

I am cross posting your excellent piece, Karen. Either we stop normalizing this proliferation of hate propaganda or we will face the totally predictable consequences. We have seen them over and over and over, but we keep doing it over and over and over.

Cui Bono? The Controlagarchs and the Destructocrats, over and over and over.

Thank you for your work.

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1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
K Brooker's avatar
K Brooker
12h

We are fools. Too comfortable to recognize the wolf even when he isn’t trying to disguise himself!

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