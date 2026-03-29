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Yes, of course, things will get worse, but this here, this piece of “art” lets us know it, and I will explain why.

Just to be clear, Politico’s readership is primarily comprised of political professionals and public policy experts across key democratic capitals like Washington D.C., Paris, Brussels and London. The creme-de-la-creme of leftist policymakers. And they are rated” high” in factual reporting. (You can be excused to go throw up now)

The cartoon was drawn by Sean Delonas and features world leaders—with the main stars being Trump and Netanyahu—“neocons” wearing bloody Jewish prayer shawls sitting at a blood-soaked table, in a rowboat. Lindsay Graham wears a yarmulke & holds a wine jug of blood. Notice Netanyahu’s exaggerated “Jewish” nose and demonic expression.

Behind them is the word “Amelek.” The Amalekites were enemies of Israel. “The LORD will be at war against Amalek from generation to generation” (Exodus 17:16). The nation continued that hostility for four centuries.

This cartoon is on the same vile level of cartoonist Der Stürmer, one of Hitler’s earliest followers:

Delonas clearly was copying Hieronymus Bosch’s painting from the late 1490s, Ship of Fools:

Politico has now deleted the cartoon, but what does it matter, the damage is done. It has already circulated the globe, and millions have been emboldened to spew even more intense hatred of Jews.

If Politico had at least been fair and published art mocking Iran’s Supreme Leader or leaders of Hezbollah, putting them on Hieronymus Bosch's ship of fools, too, it might not be so bad. But of course, they will NEVER do this. They well remember when cartoons of the Prophet Muhammed were published by Charlie Hebdo in 2011. Twelve people were massacred by Al-Qaeda jihadists, including the magazine’s editor.

And then there was that teacher in France, Samuel Paty, who showed cartoons of Muhammed to his class, as part of a lesson and meaning no offense. He was beheaded with a cleaver by a Russian Muslim refugee.

Surely the artist Delonas is worried about a similar fate from Christians and Jews. Apparently not. In fact, he is so arrogant and unrepentant that when asked by The Washington Free Beacon to comment on his drawing, he told them he 'charge[s] $500 for a 1/2 hour interview and $750 for a full hour.'

This is why I say this cartoon is the last straw. Because it is such a bold, blatant, arrogant example of the moral and spiritual decline of the West, and how proud those who are orchestrating it seem to be about it. They know they have nothing to fear. In fact, millions applaud them. People will now come at me and accuse me of exaggeration. Come on. It’s just a political cartoon. Politico shouldn’t have deleted it. What is happening to free speech, free expression.

And so, the West will go down on that Ship of Fools. That’s the point isn’t it. What fool knows he is a fool—or even why he is one.

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