The West has fallen under the spell of Islam. I know this spell very well. In my book, The Seduction of Islam, I compare how foreign women in Luxor who fall under the spell of local men and marry them and give everything away, even their self-respect, are no different from the way the West is falling under the spell of Islam.

People say, oh, those women are so foolish, I would see right through those men, I would never allow myself to be taken advantage of like this. Well, the West is even more foolish than those women.

Nobody wants to admit they’ve been conned. But the entire western civilization is being conned by this CULT. That’s why I’m writing my book. To put the truth in front of people’s faces, no matter how much they don’t want to see it.

Islam is incompatible with Western civilization. That is the brutal truth.

Facts about Islam related below here are in accordance with “Reliance of the Traveler,” the classical manual of fiqh for the Shafi'i school of Islamic jurisprudence, by the 14th-century scholar Shihabuddin Abu al-'Abbas Ahmad ibn an-Naqib al-Misri: