You can listen to me read this essay here:

1× 0:00 -20:23

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Thousands of people view these essays. A recent essay had 30,000 views in two days. If just half of those people took a few seconds to hit the “like” button, these essays would be all over the internet. So please, take those few seconds to do so! And please subscribe! Thank you!

One-time or recurring donations can be made at Ko-Fi

This week, Italy and Spain did everything except say the words, “we declare war on Israel.” Of course, it’s all virtue signaling, but— warships

Apparently, to ensure the safety of the Gaza-bound flotilla from the evil Israeli empire, Italy and Spain announced they are sending warships to “provide the pro-Palestinian activists with assistance” and to “ensure that, if necessary, our citizens can be rescued and brought back.”

How very concerning of them. Where have they been for the past two years? Italian citizen Eviatar Moshe Kipnis, 65, was killed by Hamas on Oct 7th and another Italian citizen, Lilach Lea Havron, 60, was taken hostage.

Eight children were found dead in this house at Kibbutz Be’eri, killed by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023. (David Horovitz/Times of Israel)

On Oct 7th, all Eviator’s family had to go on were the messages and videos contained in a “nightmarish” group chat of Be’eri neighbors who described in real time as the militants went door to door, flushing people from their safe rooms, sometimes by setting their houses on fire, son Nadav Kipnis said.

But this is all forgotten, or it never really mattered in the first place. What matters is that Israel should stop “winning”. Jews can’t win. If they do, they have to apologize for it and prove that they are still subservient. Otherwise, they are just too “dangerous”.

How Hamas must be laughing at this reward for their terrorism. How the entire Arab world must be laughing at the West as it does its dirty work for them. Not just Hamas, but Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, all Muslims nations want the destruction of Israel.

Perhaps these Arab nations won’t even have to lift another finger. The West will destroy Israel for them. No, they won’t ever destroy Israel, but if they did, what does the West think will happen next? Do these weak-kneed leaders think that Islam will suddenly stop its march across the rest of the world? It has already invaded the West, and I am not talking about the recent illegal migration crisis.

Islam has been quietly invading the West in this modern era of technology for over seventy years. These recent migrants who are often uneducated and sometimes radicalized, are just the icing on the cake. It is the rich states of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE that are the real enemies. They pretend moderation, proving it by saying, see, we outlawed the Muslim Brotherhood already, when you in the West still haven’t. And yet, they are the ones flooding our educational institutions with money and propaganda and are involved in any type of “soft” invasion through any means necessary to weaken the West.

And by the way, does no one remember that 15 of the terrorists that flew those planes on 9/11 were citizens of Saudi Arabia and two were from the United Arab Emirates. Oh, I forgot. Israel did that, too.

Experts have suggested that shifting views among younger voters could impact future U.S. policy on Israel, as it is impacting countries all over Europe.

Since when did our youth get so much power? Well, since companies realized billions of dollars could be made by selling products directly to children. Suddenly, children could demand what they wanted—and get it, or else. Parents became slaves of their children. And who is more impressionable than a child? Then came cell phones and AI and soon there will be devices embedded in our children’s bodies, even in their brains, telling them how to think.

As I wrote in The Lost Girls and Boys:

“Gen Z became the first generation in history to go through puberty with a portal in their pockets that called them away from the people nearby and into an alternative universe.” ~ Jonathan Haidt

Our young people’s idea of Gaza and this war have surely come out of an alternative universe that has no basis on reality, influenced by what they see on TikTok. 43 percent of adults under 30 say they regularly get news from TikTok, a sharp increase from 9 percent in 2020. More on TikTok later. (1)

I am putting Bibi Netanyahu’s extraordinary speech to the United Nations here in full. It was infuriating to watch as the room almost emptied before he began to speak. Hamas has hailed the walkout as proof of Israel’s isolation. When terrorists that rape, behead and burn innocent women and children praise you, isn’t it time to rethink your position? Apparently not.

“It was the speech of a defeated man, a desperate leader who once again tried to rally a West that has increasingly distanced itself from a genocidal state, using fear as his only argument,” the director of the ministry’s European affairs department, Adel Atieh, told AFP.

Wow, that’s not what I heard.

Here are Netanyahu’s hard-hitting words at about the 20-minute mark:

There’s a familiar saying, “when the going gets tough, the tough get going.” Well, for many countries here, when the going got tough, you caved.

And here’s the shameful result of that collapse. For much of the past two years, Israel has had to fight a seven-front war against barbarism with many of your nations opposing us. Astoundingly, as we fight the terrorists who murdered many of your citizens, you are fighting us. You condemn us, you embargo us, and you wage political and legal warfare. It’s called lawfare against us.

I say to the representatives of those nations, this is not an indictment of Israel. It’s an indictment of you. It’s an indictment of weak-kneed leaders who appease evil rather than support a nation whose brave soldiers guard you from the barbarians at the gate. They’re already penetrating your gates. When will you learn?

You can’t appease your way out of jihad. And you won’t escape the Islamist storm by sacrificing Israel.

To overcome that storm, you have to stand with Israel.

But that’s not what you’re doing. As the prophets of Israel foretold in the Bible, you’ve turned good into evil and evil into good.

Towards the end of his speech, he is very clear that Israel will not accept a terrorist state as its neighbor:

Giving the Palestinians a state one mile from Jerusalem after October 7th is like giving al-Qaeda a state one mile from New York City after September 11th. This is sheer madness. It’s insane and we won’t do it.

So, here’s another message to those Western leaders. Israel will not allow you to shove a terrorist state down our throats. We will not commit national suicide because you don’t have the guts to face down a hostile media and anti-Semitic mobs demanding Israel’s blood.

And I want you to grasp something else which is also distorted in the medium. I say this not only in my name or the name of my government but on behalf of all the people of Israel.

Last year there was a vote in the Knesset our parliament whether or not to oppose the imposition of a Palestinian state. You want to guess what the results were?

Out of 120 members of our parliament, 99 voted against and only nine supported. That’s over 90%. It’s not a fringe group. It’s not the prime minister who himself is extreme or he’s held hostage by extreme parties to his right. It’s over 90% of Israelis.

My opposition to a Palestinian state is not simply my policies or my government’s policy. It’s the policy of the state and people of the state of Israel.

Netanyahu cannot help but mention Israel’s strong alliance with the United States and how he appreciates President Trump’s support. But I’m sure he knows how that support is holding on by a thread.

Yes, the US joined forces with Israel in the attack on Iran’s nuclear sites. However, this was as much in the interest of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE as it was in the interest of Israel and the United States.

These Arab states hate Iran because it is a Shia Muslim nation, and they are Sunni. This hatred dates back to the Prophet Mohammed’s death, with each side claiming they are inheritors of true Islam, and it will never end until one side defeats the other.

But this hatred between Sunni and Shia is nothing compared to their joint hatred of Israel. The Quran commands this hatred. At its very core, Islam preaches the destruction of Israel and the death of every Jew and then, every infidel. Without this core tenet, Islam does not exist. It is the very foundation of Islam—do I need to say it again?

And yet, somehow, the West refuses to acknowledge this most basic fact: That this is a religious war. Why else do they hate Israel? It hasn’t attacked any of these nations. It has been attacked by some of them. It doesn’t pose a threat to Saudi Arabia, Qatar or the UAE, and these nations have certainly never shown any great love for Palestinians.

The Quran also demands the destruction of the West and the death of every Christian infidel—or atheist, or Hindu, or whatever. And so, these Arab nations watch from the sidelines with amusement as the West takes over the job of destroying Israel for them, with the full intention of attacking the West next.

The Trump administration has proposed a 21-point plan to bring about a “ceasefire” that is completely based on Arab demands.

Let me make something clear that no one talks about. The Arab nations making these demands include Qatar and Saudi Arabia, two nations that refuse to acknowledge that Israel even exists. So, at the same time that Arab nations involved in this “peace” plan refuse to acknowledge the state of Israel, Israel must acknowledge a "state of Palestine” when it, literally, does NOT exist. And by the way, at no point have Palestinians leaders ever acknowledged that Israel exists either. Rather, they have repeated over and over the goal to destroy Israel and take it all.

How is it possible to negotiate with people who won’t even admit you exist?

Hamas will be allowed to survive and be given full amnesty. Hamas doesn’t even need to accept the plan or agree to it, but Israel does. Naturally, the responsibility always falls on Israel’s shoulders.

Israel gets 48 hostages back. In return, they will need to release hundreds of mass murderers and over a thousand other prisoners. The same-old-same-old.

Israel will be forbidden to take control of Sumaria, Judea and Gaza despite the fact that Isreal, alone, fought this war and won. A war Israel has had to repeatedly fight, and each time get blamed as the aggressor, even as over the years thousands upon thousands of rockets have been launched from Gaza, Syria, Lebanon and Iran into Israel, indiscriminately killing as many innocent civilians as possible. Terrorists have never stopped infiltrating Israel from the so-called West Bank and Gaza, knifing, shooting and bombing children on buses and families sitting in restaurants.

And now, as Israel nears its goal, once again, it is expected to give up, admit defeat instead of victory, and agree to keep playing this never-ending macabre game.

As my good friend George Grosman messaged me about the “peace deal”:

“Trump’s talk of ‘not allowing’ Israel to do something is incredibly demeaning. The last president who hated Israel and wished for it to lose was Nixon. But back then it was armies facing armies—not a bunch of medieval cutthroats being joyfully rewarded by a US president. This is completely unprecedented.”

Arabs will lie, cheat, steal and make promises that they never intend to keep and they are never held accountable. The West swallows their lies, hook, line and sinker. Those that support Israel shake their heads in dismay that Hamas is winning the propaganda war. Why can’t Israel do more?

Israel will never win a propaganda war because it isn’t selling lies, it is telling the truth.

When Netanyahu spoke on that stage at the UN, he said the exact opposite of the propaganda people wanted to hear. That is why everyone walked out. Because they hate the truth. They refuse to listen. They want their heads in the sand and filled with lies. On Oct 7th, a demon was unleashed, a spirit of confusion and blindness so that instead of supporting Israel—which made sense—the world turned against it. All that hatred against Jews hidden inside millions of hearts came out in a flood, justified by the media and by the West’s own leaders.

As Netanyahu said: “… you’ve turned good into evil and evil into good.”

There is so much going on behind the scenes, and it’s not about truth and justice, it’s about greed.

Remember Trump’s extravagant tour of the Middle East, that did not include Israel? He made what he boasted was the “biggest arms deal in history” with Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE.

How do you think those weapons will be used once Trump is gone?

In less than one year, America’s 47th president has more than doubled his estimated fortune, from $2.3 billion to $5.1 billion. (2) Much of that wealth is thanks to deals he is making with Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE. I wrote about this in Has Trump Betrayed Israel for $400 Billion and a Qatari Jet?

A big part of those deals has to do with Trump’s crypto empire and the TikTok deal:

In May, the co-founder of a cryptocurrency business with President Donald Trump’s family called World Liberty Financial announced an extraordinary deal. MGX, the United Arab Emirates’ state-backed investment firm, would buy $2 billion of the Trump venture’s “stablecoin” to complete what the giant cryptocurrency exchange Binance said was the largest investment of its kind ever made. Four months later, MGX was involved in an extraordinary deal of its own. The Emirati firm will own 15 percent of the new U.S. TikTok spin-off negotiated by the Trump White House.

And the deals just keep on coming.

Meanwhile, there is a tiny nation standing alone against the world.

Once that weakening thread of support that Trump gives Israel is gone with his presidency, those on both left and right will swoop in and fight that final Armagedón battle to bring about the destruction of Israel.

This is Biblical prophecy fulfilled before our eyes. In the last days, the entire world will turn against Israel and that includes the United States.

The so-called Christians on the right pushing the narrative that Jews lost their place as God’s Chosen People because they “murdered Jesus” rather than on how we all crucified Christ, know very well what they are doing with this narrative. They are feeding the flames of antisemitism, when they can claim, no they aren’t, they are just talking about history. This is as subtle and as dangerous as the lies told from the Islamic side.

Left and right are joining together with Islam to call for the destruction of Israel. Those leading the charge know very well this means the extermination of every Jew.

But God will never abandon his people. As Zechariah 12: 2 - 3 tells us:

“And it shall happen in that day that I will make Jerusalem a very heavy stone for all peoples; all who would heave it away will surely be cut in pieces, though all nations of the earth are gathered against it.”

AMEN!

Leave a comment

Share