Groyper Grandma:

"No one should have to die for a foreign country. I don't think those service members died for the United States. I think they died for Iran or for Israel... No one is crying that the Ayatollah is dead, but our government's job is not to look out for Iran or Israel. It's to look out for us.”

She is referring to the first 6 US service members to die in the conflict between the US and Iran. They were killed by a direct Iranian strike on a makeshift operations center at a civilian port in Kuwait on Sunday morning.

To say American servicemembers died for Israel, as if we have no mind of our own, is not only absurd, but also despicable, and disrespects every servicemember of our nation.

I have had enough of this woman. So sick and tired of the constant blaming of Israel for every single crisis, every single world event and local event!

Criticize the war in a rational manner, that’s fine. But this opportunistic stupidity, meant to incite ever greater hatred of Israel and yes, of Jews, and of our own government is being vomited with growing intensity from the Toxic Tucker Team and millions of followers are lapping it up.

She then goes on to defend herself, saying it should be perfectly okay to criticize yet another war in the Middle East. Except that’s not what she is doing. Raising concerns about this war with facts and rational arguments, as I have done, quoting actual experts from the region is responsible reporting. Throwing out more emotionalism and tying it to Jews is not.

Iran’s mullahs have literally been screaming “Death to America!” since 1979. And, no, it isn’t just words. They have proved their hatred over and over by their actions. We DO have enemies and we DO have an obligation to fight against them. Our enemies and Israel’s enemies are the same. It is laughable to say the US is under the thumb of Israel. I would rather say it is under the thumb of Qatar.

Never forget that every Islamic Arab State in the Middle East hates America, not only Iran. They hide behind smiles for the moment because we share a common threat. The Sunni Muslims of Saudi Arabia hate the Shi’ite Muslims of Iran. That hatred has nothing to do with the United States. Terrorism and the obsession with martyrdom goes back far before the US existed, all the way back to the 7th century and that pesky prophet Mohammed.

One more thing to never forget. In 1979, Jimmy Carter, the most useless president ever, abandoned American hostages for 444 days. He wanted to be tolerant, to be nice, to negotiate. Carter did not understand the Muslim Arab mind, how they only respect brutal strength.

How different the world might look today if Carter had gone in and pounded Iran’s mullahs into the dust at that moment. His weakness set a precent for every hostage crisis thereafter. For every terrorist attack to come.

I have lived under Sharia law, just as I have lived under communism. I know the brutality of both. I know the sacrifices one must make to survive, the danger if one so much as breaths criticism of the regime.

I really despise people like Megyn Kelly, who thinks she’s tough because she has a potty mouth, but who would probably melt like the Wicked Witch of the West without her Botox injections and her fake persona, so airbrushed by AI that one wonders if there is anything real left of her.

She and others like her know nothing of the gritty world of the Middle East—a world I know very well and still love despite everything. She knows nothing and just talks and talks and talks and never says anything. Tucker Carlson wouldn’t even leave the airport when he met with US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee. God forbid he would have to confront reality instead of the mountains of lies he has built up around himself.

Just to set the record straight, I thought it would be informative to list the ways Iran has attacked the United States and is our ENEMY.

This is from The Foundation for the Defense of Democrats:

November 1979-January 1981: Iranian students — with the backing of Tehran — take 66 Americans hostage at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.

April 1983: A suicide car bombing kills 63 people, including 17 Americans, at the U.S. Embassy in Beirut. The Iran-backed terrorist group Islamic Jihad, a precursor and early branch of Hezbollah (not to be confused with Palestinian Islamic Jihad), claims responsibility.

October 1983: Operatives of the Iran-backed Hezbollah drive a truck bomb at a Marine compound in Beirut, killing 220 U.S. Marines and 21 other service personnel.

December 1983: Hezbollah operatives drive an explosives-filled dump truck through the gates of the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait City. No Americans are harmed.

March 1984: Terrorists kidnap CIA station chief William Buckley in Beirut, subsequently torturing and ultimately killing him in 1985. Islamic Jihad claims responsibility.

December 1984: Hezbollah terrorists hijack Kuwait Airways Flight 221 on its way from Kuwait to Pakistan and divert it to Tehran, killing two American officials from the U.S. Agency for International Development.

June 1985: Hezbollah terrorists hijack TWA Flight 847 en route from Athens to Rome and kill a U.S. Navy diver.

July 1989: Hezbollah operatives kill U.S. Marine Corps Col. William Higgins after kidnapping him the previous year while on a United Nations peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon.

April 1995: An explosives-laden van crashes into a bus near Kfar Darom in the Gaza Strip, killing one American and seven Israelis. Palestinian Islamic Jihad claims responsibility.

Below is an attack in 1994 not included by the FDD:

August 1995: A Hamas suicide bomber blows up a bus in the Ramat Eshkol neighborhood of Jerusalem, killing an American and three other passengers and wounding more than 100.

February 1996: A Hamas suicide bomber blows up a Jerusalem bus, killing three Americans and wounding three other Americans. A total of 26 people die in the attack.

March 1996: A suicide bomber blows up the Dizengoff shopping center in Tel Aviv, wounding two Americans. Twenty people die and 75 others are injured in the attack. Both Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad claim responsibility.

May 1996: Gunmen kill an American-Israeli dual citizen in the community of Beit El in the West Bank. Another U.S. citizen and three Israelis are wounded. No group claims responsibility, but Israel suspects Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

June 1996: A truck carrying 5,000 pounds of explosives blows up the Khobar Towers, a U.S. Air Force housing complex in the Saudi Arabian town of Khobar. Nineteen Americans die and some 500 people are injured. The Iran-backed Hezbollah Al Hijaz, a terrorist group in Saudi Arabia, is deemed responsible.

September 1997: Three Hamas suicide bombers blow themselves up at the Ben Yehuda shopping mall in Jerusalem, killing a U.S.-Israeli dual citizen and wounding seven other American citizens. Four other people die and nearly 200 are wounded in the attack.

August 1998: With the assistance of Hezbollah, al Qaeda suicide bombers almost simultaneously blow up the U.S. Embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, killing 224 people, including 12 Americans, and wounding thousands. According to the 9/11 Commission Report, al Qaeda developed “the tactical expertise for such attacks months earlier, when some of its operatives — top military committee members and several operatives who were involved with the Kenya cell among them — were sent to Hezbollah training camps in Lebanon.”

August 2001: A Hamas suicide bomber blows up the Sbarro pizzeria in Jerusalem, killing a U.S.-Israeli dual citizen and two other Americans. A total of 15 people die in the attack.

September 11, 2001: While the 9/11 Commission Report concludes that Iran had no foreknowledge of al Qaeda’s attacks on the World Trade Center, the report indicates that Tehran facilitated the travel of some of the terrorists. “In sum,” the report notes, “there is strong evidence that Iran facilitated the transit of al Qaeda members into and out of Afghanistan before 9/11, and that some of these were future 9/11 hijackers.”

January 2002: Gunmen affiliated with the Iran-backed al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade kill a U.S.-Israel dual citizen and wound another individual in the West Bank community of Beit Sahur.

July 2002: A bomb planted by a Hamas terrorist kills five Americans at Jerusalem’s Hebrew University, killing five American students, including an American-Israeli dual citizen and an American-French dual citizen. A total of nine people died in the attack.

June 2003: An American citizen, along with 16 other people, died when a Hamas terrorist blew himself up on a bus in Jerusalem.

October 2003: Terrorists from the Iran-backed Popular Resistance Committees kill three U.S. diplomatic personnel in a bombing in Gaza.

2003-2011: Iranian-backed militias kill at least 603 U.S. troops in Iraq, according to the Pentagon. Iranian training and material support for Iraqi militias during the surge greatly increased the difficulty of U.S. forces to combat the insurgency and included some of the deadliest weapons used against American troops, including explosively formed penetrators (EFPs) and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

August 2003: A Hamas suicide bomber blows up a bus in Jerusalem, killing five Americans and wounding one other American. A total of 24 people died in the attack.

August 2006: Hezbollah fighters kill American citizen Michael Levin, a soldier in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), during the Second Lebanon War. He is the only American to die in the conflict.

January 2007: Twelve men affiliated with the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) disguised themselves as U.S. soldiers, entered the Provincial Joint Coordination Center in the Iraqi city of Karbala, killed five U.S. soldiers, and wounded another three. In 2019, the U.S. State Department issued a $15 million bounty for information on an IRGC Quds Force commander who planned the attack and other “assassinations of coalition forces in Iraq.”

July 2014: Hamas terrorists kill two Americans serving in the IDF during fighting between the terrorist group and Israel in Gaza as part of Operation Protective Edge.

October 2015: Hamas terrorists kill an American citizen and his wife, residents of the West Bank community of Neria, in their car in a drive-by shooting.

Below is another attack in 2015, not included by the DFF:

December 2019: Rockets fired by Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militia, kills an American security contractor and wounds several U.S. service members and Iraqi personnel at the K1 military base in the Iraqi city of Kirkuk.

Below are articles about Iran breaching the nuclear deal in 2019:

January 2020: A direct Iranian ballistic missile attack against the Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq causes more than 100 U.S. troops to suffer traumatic brain injuries.

March 2020: The family of former FBI agent Robert Levinson, who disappeared in Iran in 2007, announces that he likely died in an Iranian prison at an unknown date.

September 2020: U.S. intelligence reports indicate that Iran is weighing a plot to assassinate U.S. Ambassador to South Africa Lana Marks.

February 2021: A rocket fired by an Iran-backed militia at coalition forces in the Iraqi city of Erbil wounds a U.S. service member and four U.S. civilian contractors.

July 2021: Iranian-backed militias conduct at least three rocket and drone attacks against U.S. forces in 24 hours in Iraq and Syria, wounding two U.S. service members.

September 2022: An Iranian rocket attack kills an American citizen in Iraqi Kurdistan.

November 2022: A captain in Iran’s IRGC orchestrates the killing of an American citizen living in Baghdad who worked at an English language institute.

March 2023: An Iranian drone kills an American contractor and wounds five service members and another contractor when it strikes a coalition base near the Syrian city of Hasakah.

October 7, 2023: Hamas kills at least 48 Americans and kidnaps at least 12 Americans in a massacre of 1,200 people in southern Israel.

December 2023: A drone attack conducted by an Iranian-backed Iraqi militia against U.S. forces in Erbil wounds three American soldiers, including one critically injured with shrapnel to the head that placed him in a coma.

January 2024: A drone launched by Kataib Hezbollah kills three U.S. soldiers at a U.S. military base in Jordan and wounded more than 40 other service members.

October 2024: Iran executes German-Iranian national and U.S. permanent resident Jamshid Sharmahd on fraudulent terrorism charges.

November 2024: A report released by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies indicates that Iran and its proxies have conducted more than 180 attacks against U.S. forces in the Middle East between October 17, 2023, and November 19, 2024, resulting in more than 180 wounded and three killed U.S. service members.

November 2024: The U.S. Department of Justice announces charges against an Iranian national and two American accomplices for plotting to assassinate President Trump.

March 2025: A U.S. jury convicts two agents of Iran for plotting to assassinate Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad in New York in 2022.

June 2025: At least three U.S. bases in Syria and two U.S. bases in Iraq are attacked with missiles or drones, likely by Iranian-backed militias.

That is not all, and there will be more. No, we do not roll over and pretend like we can all be friends. It will never work.

Complain as much as you want about the US government, about MAGA, about President Trump. Fair enough. But guess what, for those of you who hate ICE or whatever your complaint may be, Trump backed off, he didn’t “invade” Minnesota. He listened and deescalated the situation. One day it’s all in the news and the next day it isn’t. How much do people really care? How much are they just tossed about by the latest story in their social media feed?

Be thankful you don’t live in a country where they do this:

In conclusion, let me repeat, I am sick and tired of these professional complainers who do it for the clicks and the money, because the more sensational they can be, the angrier they make their millions of subscribers and the richer and more famous they get. They can’t let up on the toxicity for a moment because people are addicted to it now and they demand it.

“Influencers” are the new televangelists of yesterday. The minute I saw them all over the internet, that’s what they reminded me of, the greedy, unprincipled liars who will do anything for attention and for a buck.

