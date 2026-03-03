Break Free Media

MadCowSpectrum
5h

There have already been 3 attacks in the west ( probably more ) from Islamists who are wanting Islam in the west since the Ayatollah was taken out. Knife attacks etc. We have already had Jews massacred at Bondi Beach BEFORE America and Israel went in to Iran or even before America sent its armada to the Middle East. Megyn Kelly is a total waste of space she’s jumped on board the ‘America Last’ bandwagon because it gets her clicks and social media attention from morons who think that sharia is not a threat to Christianity. She once stated on her show she hated hearing Allahu Akbar used in public and for political purposes- well she had better get used to it if she isn’t ready to defend her country.

Kathy Dirickson
5h

Those soldier's are heroes and didn't die for any other than what they were told, so they died for America, we have not forgotten what they did to America!

