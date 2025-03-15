One-time or recurring donations can be made at Ko-Fi.

While some billionaires have risen to seemingly untouchable heights, the fall of Bill Gates is a lesson of which they should all take heed. The further a billionaire rises, the further they can fall.

Bill Gates is quietly ending his green energy policy and advocacy organization, laying off employees throughout the US and Europe.Image by John MacDougall / AFP via Getty / Futurism

In 2021, a Vox article warned of the downfall of Bill Gates, brought on by the scorn of a woman, namely, his wife Melinda, who was divorcing him. That article reminisced how in the good old days:

In those heady days before such scurrilous claims, Gates was the darling of the media and could seemingly do no wrong. He was going to save us from Covid, or at least from the next pandemic. But on the other side, there were quite a few of us journalists sounding the alarm due to his questionable experiments on African populations in the name of health, as well as his takeover of the World Health Organization and, well, there’s just too much to list here. I wrote all about it in articles such as The WHO's Gates of Hell.

All of that seems to have been forgotten by conservatives who have moved on to other distractions. But it seems that now liberals are the ones skewering Gates for his abandonment of climate change as well as his philandering ways.

In a 2024 book, Billionaire, Nerd, Savior, King, by Anupreeta Das wrote that a “large tear in Gates’s public image has forced us to reassess the man we knew.” What made the book surprising was that it wasn’t written by some conservative, but by a reporter from the liberal New York Times, exposing Gates’ sleezy sex life and his abandonment of climate change initiatives.

It would seem that anyone who wants to stay relevant (and keep getting richer) is changing sides these days. Every liberal tech giant who once derided Donald Trump is now cozying up to him, with unheard of media headlines like USA Today’s Why Meta went MAGA. Wow, just a year ago, who would have ever thought Meta would go MAGA?

Ever since billionaire real estate mogul Donald Trump won his second presidential election, tech barons like Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai, and of course Elon Musk have made no bones about shedding their progressive skin and embracing the new administration. Gates, too, is cozying up to the returning president. In early January, the Microsoft founder spent three hours dining with his fellow billionaire, telling the Wall Street Journal he was "frankly impressed" by Trump's grasp on the issues dear to him. (1)

For Gates, who always seemed so passionate about his causes, unlike all those other cold-blooded tech billionaires, the fact he has flipped shows that no billionaire is immune to changing sides at the drop of a hat.

For him there have been consequences. After being the darling of the media for so long, he is now probably hiding out all alone in his 66,000 square feet eco-friendly, high-tech home nicknamed Xanadu waiting for the latest kerfuffle to die down.

LET’S START WITH BILL GATES NASTY HABITS IN THE OFFICE

According to Das tell-all book, ‘flirty’ Bill Gates behaved around young interns like a 'kid in a candy store.' It got so bad that Microsoft BANNED interns from being alone with him.

And then, there was his association with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Melinda Gates became motivated to divorce her husband after his relationship with Epstein was exposed.

EVEN WORSE, HAS BEEN BILL GATES’ SHOCKING ABANDOMENT OF CLIMATE CHANGE.

New reporting by Heatmap is signaling the end of a "major chapter in climate giving," as Breakthrough Energy — Gates' climate change nonprofit — has locked the doors on its policy and advocacy office, laying off dozens of employees throughout Europe and the US.

So, that’s it? No scrutiny? No questions as to where did all the billions go? We’re supposed to shrug and say, oh, well?

Listen to the president of Kenya scold African leaders for crying about Trump ending USAID, when all it has done has made Africans dependent on America’s charity while inhibiting them from caring for themselves. Most often, organizations are forced to use aid from abroad through corrupt NGOs, even though local businesses are much cheaper and empower the population to become independent.

BILL GATES, THE SCAMMER

If we go back 14 years, an excited Bill Gates was telling the world that he “read a few articles” and found out that the biggest problem the world faced was population growth in poor, uneducated countries, like those in Africa. He said, they keep having all these kids because of disease, like in Nigeria, hoping that at least two out of ten may live, if they’re lucky.

If they are healthier, he reasoned, they won’t feel the need to have so many children.

Okay, I’m listening and I’m thinking, if only 2 kids are surviving, how is that overpopulation? I mean, isn’t 2 kids the norm in first world countries?

WHAT HE SAID MADE NO SENSE, yet the entire world accepted it as gospel truth.

And here we are, 14 years later, and what’s the result after investing billions of dollars into his grand scheme of “making Africa healthier so they won’t have so many kids?’

The population of African nations, in particular Nigeria, is surging! By 2050, Nigeria is projected to overtake the United States as the third most populace nation in the world behind India and China.

IN 2018, GATES GOT ON THE PANDEMIC KICK

He asked the question, "‘What could cause, in a single year, an excess of 10 million deaths?'

His answer was a pandemic and sure enough, we had one. But his biggest fear was one caused by bioterrorism and he has predicted that might be next.

All it needs is just one small terrorist cell to cause those ten or tens of millions of deaths, he said. When asked if he was scared for his own life, his immediate answer was a resounding, NO!

“It will affect other countries before it reaches the United States,” he promised.

I can’t help but wonder on what basis he said that with such confidence.

IN 2021, BILL GATES GOT ON A CLIMATE CHANGE KICK

Yes, Gates had already been talking about this but in 2021, he wrote a book about it so naturally he had to promote his book, warning about how we need to get from “51 billion tons to zero emissions while still meeting the planet’s basic needs.”

His solution was that “we need to transform the way we do almost everything.” Sitting on his billions of dollars protective cushion, he promised the masses that this transformation would mean EVERYONE would live a better life.

Advocates have to keep their voices loud, he said, if we are to hold governments countable.

Well, Bill Gates isn’t speaking loud anymore. The fake-self-sacrificing, talking down to the masses about climate change is over. With President Trump, we are back to dig, dig, dig, burn, burn, burn and build, build, build.

But here’s the thing, are we really expected to just roll over and not care that policies can be changed from one day to the next on a whim and all those billions of dollars that were invested in the last whim are just forgotten?

I’m waiting to see when Bill Gates will resurface with his new pet project, right in line with the latest trends.

Because as we should all know by now, the policies might change, but the promise stays the same. EVERYONE will live a better life.

