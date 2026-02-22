You can listen to me read this essay here:

Tucker Carlson had two goals after spending weeks promoting Islam, Saudi Arabia and Qatar:

to remove Mike Huckabee from his position as ambassador to Israel in disgrace.

to declare evangelical Christians treasonous heretics.

Saudi Arabia is now leading Arab Muslim states in condemning Mike Huckabee.

Carlson purposely expostulated at length about Genesis 15:18, in which God tells Abrahm, “To your descendants I will give this land, from the River of Egypt to the great river Euphrates,” insisting to Huckabee, “I’m not going to let you off the hook on this,” as far as defining Israel’s claim to the land.

At one point, Huckabee says that “if Israel took that land, that would be fine.” This was Carlson’s “gotcha” moment. He then circulated a clip with only that short sentence, leaving out everything else Huckabee said on the topic.

Carlson can now claim Huckabee is part of the “Greater Israel Project,” conspiracy theory, which accuses Israel of wanting to take over the Middle East (and the world). Yeah, that’s right. It isn’t Islam that seeks to rule the world, it’s Israel.

This has never been a central concept in the history of the Zionist movement, not even after the establishment of the State of Israel.

Cleary, what Huckabee means is that if Israel was attacked and wins and takes over all of that land from its attackers, then fine, because that’s the reality of war. Israel has never attacked its neighbors first. It has been attacked by Arab Islamic armies that have vowed to wipe it off the map. In fact, most of these countries don’t even put Israel on their maps.

Israel has won every single war, often against seemingly insurmountable odds in miraculous ways. Inevitably, it has taken land, and most often it has given land back. What conqueror does that???

Carlson acts as if an army invading a territory and taking it over is unique to Israel when armies invading other territories and seizing land is, literally, the entire history of mankind.

The United States and Canada would not exist if Europeans had not invaded and conquered an entire continent.

Carlson then circulates the edited clip, which immediately goes viral, causing the Arab states to react.

Here is the rest of the discussion which of course Carlson would never share. It’s interesting to note that Carlson refuses to say that Israel has a right to exist (“I mean, not at all. Period,” as he loves to say)

Saudi Arabia has now led a group of Arab and Muslim states in condemning Mike Huckabee.

This was the purpose all along. Mike Huckabee is not “America first.” He is an agent of Israel and wants to see its expansion throughout the Middle East.

Among those who signed onto the condemnation were Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Lebanon, Syria, the Palestinian Authority, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Arab League and Gulf Cooperation Council—oh, and Hamas.

“We categorically reject such dangerous and inflammatory remarks, which … pose a grave threat to the security and stability of the region,” they collectively say.

They further promote the unfounded claim that the “continuation of Israel’s expansionist policies and unlawful measures will only inflame violence and conflict in the region and undermine the prospect for peace.”

Hamas has the audacity to “categorically reject such dangerous statements.”

In case you need a reminder of Hamas’s vows to destroy Israel and establish the Islamic Caliphate here are their own words:

Saudi Arabia is NOT a friend of the United States. None of these Arab Muslim nations are. And yet, that is the narrative being pushed on the masses and they are eating it up.

Incredibly, all the wars that Israel has fought defending itself against attacking Arab Muslims nations have been “Israel’s fault!” It is Israel that is determined to exterminate Arab Muslims, not the other way around.

Here are all the statements from these victimized Arab Muslim countries:

Evangelical Christians are treasonous heretics.

If Carlson can destroy evangelicals, he can destroy the US support for Israel, and for Jews. This is Satan’s agenda.

It is the original Nazi playbook of the Nazi “crusade” to destroy Judeo-Christianity. Protestants and specifically Evangelicals were some of the main targets of the Nazi propaganda. They saved Jews. They believed that the Jews were and still are God’s Chosen People, based on very clear Bible passages. I should also make it clear that while the Catholic Church down through history was known to persecute Jews as well as Protestants, there were many Catholics who saved Jews in Nazi Germany, too.

I have been warning of this “Christian Nationalists” agenda for over two years now, and I know saying that makes me unpopular with many. But the Bible is clear about false prophets:

“For there shall arise false Christs, and false prophets, and shall shew great signs and wonders; insomuch that, if it were possible, they shall deceive the very elect.” Matthew 24:24

As I pointed out a YEAR AND A HALF AGO, in Christian Nationalism and the "Christ is King" Movement:

Evangelical Christians could be considered the most powerful voting group in the United States. Depending on how they are defined, upwards of 35 percent of Americans consider themselves to be Evangelical Christians. Evangelicals are known as those who believe in a moment in time when they pray, confess their sins and ask Jesus into their hearts. Once they make this commitment, they are baptized, being submerged completely in water, as a public expression of their faith. They also believe in God’s Chosen People, the Jews.

20 percent of Americans define themselves as Catholic. Traditionally, they are baptized at birth. They confess their sins to priests and follow important religious rituals.

When you add these two groups of Christians together, that’s over half the population of the United States. There is no more powerful voting demographic.

If monsters like Carlson can convince the public that evangelicals are treasonous heretics, along with anyone else who believes Jews have a right to a homeland and are still God’s Chosen People, maybe the next step will be burning them at the stake. It won’t be the first time “apostate” Christians have been tortured and killed for not submitting to the authority of church and state.

If Carlson and those who side with him had their way, they would impose a “Christian” version of Sharia law.

Tucker Carlson hates the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, the God of Israel, so much that he claims God is a genocidal maniac.

I guess the next thing he and his minions will claim is that Jews worship Satan, not God. Christian Zionists and Jews are heretics, maybe they should restart the Inquisition and burn all heretics at the stake.

By the way, just to be clear, if you are a Christian, you believe that mankind rebelled against God, our Creator, and for that, sin entered the world. And death. We all die. Billions of people down through history have died horrible deaths in many different ways. Children die when they have done nothing except be born into unfortunate circumstances.

People can blame God for that and they do. As a small child, I used to agonize over this. I would ask my father, why is there so much suffering in the world. He explained it was because of sin. I had a hard time accepting this. For a long time, it kept me from committing to my faith in Jesus. But this is a much larger topic than can be discussed here. I’m just reminding those who complain about God’s judgment that WE ALL DIE. Nobody likes it. But it shouldn’t be some big surprise.

In contrast to the seemingly unfair and horrific random deaths that happen constantly, the people God commanded the Israelites destroy were so evil that they could no longer be allowed to live. If there is a God who created this world, and his creation rebels against him and brings sin upon themselves, God has every right to destroy those who are especially evil and bless those who are his chosen people. Again, you might not like it, but I doubt God really cares about your feelings on the matter.

One day, we will all stand before God and answer for the choices we made. Tucker Carlson does not consider any of this.

You don’t have to agree with Judaism or Christianity or any religion for that matter. You don’t have to believe in God. That’s you’re right because we have all been given freedom of choice. As C. S. Lewis states:

“If a thing is free to be good it is also free to be bad. And free will is what has made evil possible. Why, then, did God give them free will? Because free will, though it makes evil possible, is also the only thing that makes possible any love or goodness or joy worth having.”

If you are going to call yourself a Christian and then go against everything God says in the Bible that specifically has to do with Jews, that means you have a specific hatred for Jews, because you refuse to apply the same standard to them that you apply to any other group.

This is what Tucker Carlson does and this is what makes him a wolf in sheep’s clothing. He claims to be a Christian (this claim happened very suddenly), while at the same time calling the God he is supposed to worship a genocidal maniac.

He would rather say this than admit the truth that humans must take responsibility for their own actions and face God’s justice. Below, are his comments about this:

No people on earth, except the Jews, have had to justify their existence.

Carlson says Jews should take DNA tests to prove they have a right to live in Israel.

Basically, what he is saying is that Jews must prove that they have a right to exist. Because over half the Jews in the entire world live in Israel and if they did not have that homeland, they would be EXTERMINATED. Anyone who is against Israel’s right to exist (based on having to take a DNA test or otherwise) is for the extermination of Jews.

This echoes Hitler’s assertion that Jews were genetic inferiors and needed to be exterminated. In the same manner, Carlson is atrociously suggesting more or less the same thing. Jews don’t genetically deserve a safe homeland.

The extermination of Jews was not unique to Hitler. This obsession has happened throughout history. What made Hitler different and more dangerous is that for the first time, a rabid Jew hater had automation on his side.

Under Hitler, custom-designed, IBM-produced punch cards, sorted by IBM machines leased to the Nazis, helped organize and manage the initial identification and social expulsion of Jews and others, the confiscation of their property, their ghettoization, their deportation, and, ultimately, even their extermination.

This isn’t about evidence or scientific curiosity. It’s just another way for Carlson to question the "Jews from Europe," and to incite millions of others towards hatred of Jews and Israel by “just asking questions.”

If Hitler had automation on his side, imagine what the new Nazis can now do with AI on their side.

Tucker Carlson obsesses about Israel harboring sex offenders.

I already dealt with Carlson platforming Anthony Aguilar who lied about watching a small boy get gunned down in Gaza in my previous piece Mike Huckabee Torches Tucker Carlson. This ignited quite a controversy and if you want to see the hatred towards Jews ignited when the defense of Jews gets some attention online, check out the comments.

Here is Mike Huckabee’s reasoned reflections on the interview, specifically dealing with Tucker Carlson’s false claims about an accused sex offender:

If you watched my "interview" w/ Tucker Carlson, he was obsessed w/ a soliciting sex case from NV involving an Israeli as if I was supposed to be well-versed on the details. If Tucker was really a "journalist" he could have found out what I easily did later. He failed to find out the following:

Israel is not harboring Tom Alexandrovich. Alexandrovich did not flee the US judicial system. This is a local case being prosecuted by the State of Nevada. Alexandrovich was given no special treatment. He was released on bail while his case proceeds through the process. It is my understanding Alexandrovich did not violate a court order by returning home to Israel.

27 October 2025, Alexandrovich appeared via Zoom for his initial arraignment. He entered a plea of not guilty. All parties involved in the case agreed Alexandrovich can appear via Zoom.

As of 21 February 2026, the next scheduled court date is 22 April 2026 for a trial readiness hearing. A jury trial is currently scheduled for 18 May 2026.

On 06 August 2025, Tom Alexandrovich was arrested by the Henderson Police Department (Nevada). At the time of his arrest, Alexandrovich was an Israeli government employee working for the Israel National Cyber Directorate. He was arrested for suspicions of luring a minor to engage in sexual conduct using technology. Alexandrovich was released on bail and returned to Israel. His release was consistent with standard procedures. The violation did not rise to the level of a US federal prosecution.

Alexandrovich was indicted in Nevada state court on 02 October 2025. Upon indictment, the State of Nevada requested a summons and advised Alexandrovich was not in custody as he previously posted bond in the amount of $10,000. The case is pending in state court in Clark County, Nevada (Las Vegas Metro Area).

Tucker's question wasn't because he was concerned about a child being solicited for sex. He was playing "gotcha." But considering how easy it was for me to get the facts and how FAR OFF Tucker was about them, no reasonable person can believe his motive was the victim.

Mike Huckabee talks about how Tucker Carlson has changed and is not the same person he once knew.

Tucker Carlson gave himself over to evil. I never talk about him being paid by Qatar. I don’t have any proof that, and it’s not high on my list of importance. I already know that Qatar is evil. Carlson is obviously on the same side.

What concerns me is that Carlson and many other pundits like him have joined forces with Islam against Israel, Jews, and Christians who believe Jews have a right to exist.

Tucker Carlson and others like Candace Owens, changed after Oct 7, 2023—it’s like day and night. As if the demons of hell were unleased with the jihadists, invading their souls and controlling them from that moment onward. They then turned around and emboldened their millions of followers that had come to trust them during Covid, to express the evil hiding in their hearts as well. That vile hatred towards Israel and Jews and anyone who supports them is spreading across the West.

Tucker Carlson’s convoluted “interview” was a masterclass in confusion, of which the demon Screwtape would be proud.

From C. S. Lewis’s book, The Screwtape Letters, when instructing his nephew Wormwood in the art of temptation, Screwtape says:

“Suspicion often creates what it suspects.”

Carlson does this repeatedly in his conversation with Huckabee. He creates suspicion out of thin air, by repeating something he considers “suspicious” that has no basis in reality. All the while, he absolves himself of responsibility, claiming he doesn’t know the answer but he “genuinely would like to know.” He then proceeds to double down on the lie or false assumption. His videos about it go viral, picked up by algorithms and repeated over and over until the lie becomes truth.

As it is written, “You shall know the truth, and the truth shall set you free.”

The truth is that Jews are not killed over land. They are killed because they are Jews. They are killed because they are still God’s Chosen People and Satan hates that.

If Satan can wipe Jews off the face of the earth, then God becomes a liar because his promise will be broken and Satan can usurp God’s throne and ascend to power—along with his minions, like Tucker Carlson.

This is really what it is all about. A battle between good and evil. God and Satan. It is up to us to choose which side we fight on.

