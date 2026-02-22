Break Free Media

Break Free Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dog's avatar
Dog
1hEdited

What wolf in sheep's clothing? All I see is a manipulator that is very obvious. The dolts that make up his audience and those of the other "influencers" touting the same crap are so mentally devoid, spiritually and intellectually that they can't or won't see it.

The idea that saudi arabia was going to join the Abraham Accords was always a farce perpetrated by trump and his minion son in law for their own financial gains. At least that's become obvious now to those that didn't see it, if they open their minds. Expect them to keep repeating it though.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Kim's avatar
Kim
23mEdited

Yoram Harzony just published what happened when Carlson reached out to him for help when Trump apparently told Tucker to tone down his antisemitism. It’s a fascinating and disturbing read. Either Carlson is shockingly tone deaf or hates Jews to the depth of his depraved soul. Or both. And when is Trump going to disavow any association with Carlson? Unless the personal deals with Qatar and other Arab nations are more important to him than any support for Israel.

https://open.substack.com/pub/yoramhazony/p/my-contacts-with-tucker-carlson-about?r=3usur&utm_medium=ios

Reply
Share
2 replies by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek and others
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karen Alaine Hunt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture