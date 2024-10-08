You can listen to me read this essay here:

No, this isn’t from last week, or yesterday. It’s from 2014

Yesterday was a difficult day for me, as many of you know. I posted a short piece commemorating the first anniversary of Oct 7th and was bombarded with vitriol. These things don’t ordinarily get to me. However, on that of all days, that one day out of the year, I was appalled that people couldn’t give their hatred a rest. They couldn’t allow Israel one day to mourn in peace.

Take all the other days of the year and spew your hatred of Jews and Israel, but just one day, stop. No. Not possible.

I want to thank everyone who, when I expressed my dismay, responded with an outpouring of love and encouragement. Words cannot express my gratitude and how much it energized me to keep on going.

I am working on a piece about “white trash” and the hurricanes, but that will take a couple more days and I’m not quite finished with Oct 7th yet. I have one more thing to say.

Every morning, and often throughout the day, I peruse the news. I read from all sides, conservative, liberal, far-right, far-left, Christian, Muslim, atheist. People send me stories; podcasts and I do my best to look at them, although it isn’t always possible. I look at the top influencers and what they are saying. It’s a lot, but I cannot do this writing without knowing what’s happening out there in the world.

So, yesterday and this morning, I realized something that maybe not many people noticed, but there it was. Where were the top conservative/Christian influencers who should be remembering Oct 7th? They were nowhere.

This might not seem important. After all, maybe they had other, more pressing news. But what could be more pressing? There are 365 days in the year to say everything else. Most of these powerful conservatives claim to be Christians now, in fact, there’s been quite a slew of them converting, mostly it seems, to Catholicism or some variation thereof. Could they not have one tweet to spare for the Israeli victims of Oct 7th?

What message is this sending out to their millions, perhaps at some point even billions, of followers who are being INFLUENCED by them? Well, it’s sending them no message at all. It’s saying that Israel doesn’t matter. Forget about it.

They hide behind “America first”. They make all the correct hand gestures and facial expressions, they kneel on stage and pray, but all they really care about is their INFLUENCE because that constitutes their own wealth and power, and they are in friendly competition with each other to see who will come out on top.

There is something really nefarious going on with this and yes, I’m not going to stop talking about it even if it’s just one more thing that makes people mad at me.

While Islamist propagandists were busy spreading hate online, like Max Blumenthal choosing Oct 7th to release his film: Atrocity Inc: How Israel Sells The Destruction Of Gaza to great fanfare, these Christian influencers remained silent.

I don’t care what you believe. You can be an atheist. You can be an agnostic. You can be the new thing—a “cultural Christian” which is a pathetic way of saying you are actually nothing, while also admitting that Christian values are the only way to have a decent society, on the other hand, you don’t want to admit that those values come from Jesus and his death and resurrection or else whatever you claim to be is just meaningless drivel.

But anyway, regardless, it’s vital that people understand why this worldwide hatred of Israel is happening. You may think “spiritual warfare” is stupid but that’s not going to change the fact that almost 2 billion Muslims in the world believe in it and that they are on the right side, with Allah. Whether or not you think we are in a spiritual battle, they do. It is this belief that drives the war—OR WE WOULDN’T BE HERE in this mess.

It is this belief that justifies the Islamists hatred of Jews and Christians and atheists and Buddhists and EVERYONE who does not bow the knee to Islam. You can refuse to listen, but the fact is it says in the Quran that no Muslim can be resurrected until every Jew is killed. And from there, you guessed it, every other infidel.

The problem is that we have the most powerful “Christian” influencers who are doing absolutely nothing to point this out or counter the lies of the other side. They are acting as if this spiritual battle doesn’t exist. America First!

They do not even acknowledge this warfare. But if you are a Christian, you know how it is foundational to the Bible. You know that Israel is at the heart of everything.

Seventy percent of the Bible is about Israel.

Twenty-eight percent is about prophecy dealing with Israel and the Messiah.

203 times the God of the Bible is called the God of Israel.

The Bible has 8,352 verses of prophetic nature, foretelling the Jews return to Israel and how the entire world will come against them.

What is happening now, this war between Israel and Iran should be in the hearts and minds of every Christian. If Russell Brand kneels onstage with Tucker Carlson in front of millions of viewers, he should be praying for Israel. But such a prayer might lose him and other influencers like him hundreds of thousands of followers. More than that, it might ruin their agenda.

Nothing made this more apparent than their silence on the one-year memorial of Oct 7th.

The Islamists know what they are fighting for, and they are very successful at it. These influencers are exposing themselves as wolves in sheep’s clothing, because in actual fact, they are helping the Islamists to spread their religion far and wide by remaining silent. By standing by while others promote blatant antisemitism.

TUCKER CARLSON is the most powerful conservative Christian influencer.

What was his big story on Oct 7th? An interview with perhaps the other most powerful conservative influencer (can’t call him a Christian, even by the biggest stretch of my imagination), ELON MUSK.

Israel was not anywhere on the list of topics. It was as if Oct 7th had never happened, or worse, it was as if it had happened, but it didn’t matter.

I found myself creeped out as I listened to the laughter of these two men, making fun of how nobody wants to kill Kamala Harris, it just wouldn’t be worth it.

You can follow the links below to find the most important talking points. The one on religion is particularly disturbing.

Wow, so even Elon Musk is touting religion now. He is one of the “cultural Christians” that is all the rage along with “Christ is King”. Religion for Elon Musk and these other influencers means to control the populace, just as it has always been. It is NOT about giving up everything and following Jesus to the cross, as Jesus commanded us to do.

Musk mouths the oft heard example of how we all have this emptiness inside so it might as well be filled with religion or else it will be filled with something worse. And Carlson nods along.

They talk about this deeply spiritual truth in such a shallow manner, reducing it down to the latest fad.

The ultimate source of this truth is the Bible, but I don’t think Musk or Carlson is interested in that except in how they hope it gives them credibility with their followers. John 7:37-38:

In the last day, that great day of the feast, Jesus stood and cried, saying, If any man thirst, let him come unto me, and drink. He that believeth on me, as the scripture hath said, out of his belly shall flow rivers of living water.

The word “belly” is the Greek koilos, meaning hole or empty place.

In explaining the concept of one God to people who worshiped multiple idols; so many, in fact, that they had an altar to the “unknown God” just in case they had missed one, the Apostle Paul explained God like this:

Whom therefore ye ignorantly worship, him declare I unto you. God that made the world and all things therein, seeing that he is Lord of heaven and earth, dwelleth not in temples made with hands; Neither is worshipped with men's hands, as though he needed anything, seeing he giveth to all life, and breath, and all things…

Blaise Pascal wrote about this emptiness in 1670, in Pensées:

“What else does this craving, and this helplessness, proclaim but that there was once in man a true happiness, of which all that now remains is the empty print and trace? This he tries in vain to fill with everything around him, seeking in things that are not there the help he cannot find in those that are, though none can help, since this infinite abyss can be filled only with an infinite and immutable object; in other words by God himself.”

When I was a teenager, we used to go out “witnessing” with Campus Crusade for Christ’s “Four Spiritual Laws” and that was one of the talking points. There’s a God-shaped vacuum in every heart and nothing else can fill it.

Witnessing was a big deal during the Jesus Movement of the 1970s. I could talk a lot about that and the hypocrisy of those leaders, and I probably should in another essay. Some of them were great, like Chuck Smith of Calvary Chapel, a good friend of my dad, he used to speak there quite often.

Religion has nothing to do with this God-shaped vacuum. Man created religion and made all these other rules in order to control the populace. Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson and all the others who are now suddenly raving about religion are doing it for very calculated reasons.

They claim to be Christians, but they ignore the most fundamental heart of the Bible:

The Jews and Israel, the land God gave them.

They are subtle about this denial, many will deny it exists, I’m making a mountain out of a molehill. They rely on other smaller influencers who promote obvious antisemitism to prime the religious community to become desensitized to the idea of exterminating all Jews. You will not hear these powerful conservative Christian influencers speaking out against these lesser influencers, they will invite them on their shows, to speak at their conferences, and they will just kind of ignore the consequences.

RUSSEL BRAND is another powerful influencer who recently “became a Christian” and is suddenly everywhere in conservative media.

So, what did he post about on the memorial of Oct 7th?

“Do you want your taxes to continue funding war?”

Yep, that was what he said. Can you see the subtle influence there? I am sure his assistants were carefully looking at the responses to see how it was taken and what his next move should be.

I was heartened by quite a few responses such as this:

Some. Especially the war against Islamic terrorism. I stand with Israel, as should anyone who believes the Bible to be truth.

But Russell Brand has no interest in the most important spiritual battle of our time.

Instead, it’s all about him and following what he says. He spouts the same stuff now, except adding “God” and “Jesus” into the mix, as he was spouting in 2014:

“I feel a powerful, transcendent optimism. I know change is possible, I know there is an alternative, because I live a completely different life to the one I was born with… The only Revolution that can really change the world is the one in your own consciousness, and mine has already begun.”

One of the most horrific posts I saw was Jimmy Dore comparing Jews who led a revolt in Auschewitz-Birkenau to Palestinians attacking their “oppressors” on Oct 7th:

On October 7 1944, hundreds of Jews in Auschwitz-Birkenau revolted. They killed SS members, burned down a crematoria, and fought to the death for their freedom. 79 years later, the Palestinians launched a similar attack against their Zionist oppressors.

Despicable.

Just keep in mind as we go forward into the new year, looking at the year in the context of Oct 7th, that powerful influencers like Tucker Carlson, Elon Musk and Russell Brand are subtly pushing antisemitism into people’s consciousness while standing by and even condoning smaller but still influential commentators like Jimmy Dore as they blatantly rant their antisemitism.

I know some will accuse me of “making everything about antisemitism when it isn’t.” I can write about a hundred different topics, but nothing is more important right now.

Imagine the good these big names could do if they shared stories like that of Vittorio Arrigoni, to illustrate the madness of aligning in any way with the forces coming against Israel and ultimately the entire Western world.

Arrigoni was an iconic Italian activist who moved to Gaza in 2008, arriving there on a flotilla. Here he is in happier days with Ismail Haniya, from whom he received a passport.

Vittorio Arrigoni , right, a pro-Palestinian activist from Italy, received a passport from Ismail Haniya, head of Hamas's government in Gaza, in 2008. Mr. Arrigoni's body was found Friday. Credit...Mohammed Saber/European Pressphoto Agency

Arrigoni was an idealist who wanted to help free the Palestinians from their Israeli oppressors and frequently organized and participated in protests with farmers.

Arrigoni was killed on April 15, 2011, after Palestinian gunmen kidnapped him and demanded that the Hamas government in Gaza release one of their members.

In a video released after the kidnapping, they accused him of “spreading corruption” among Muslims and gave the Hamas government 30 hours to meet their demands.

Before their deadline was reached, however, the men killed Arrigoni in an empty apartment in northern Gaza.

It was Islam that killed this hopeful young man. The tyranny of religion, the infighting amongst factions. Arrigoni had no idea what he was getting into when he went to Gaza and embraced Hamas’s leader. He must have been heady with excitement. But what did it all lead to? A horrible death. And now, Haniya has met his fate, recently blown up in Tehran.

Islam is a religion of hate and violence. It celebrates death. To blow up as many infidels as possible and die at it, thereby receiving a reward of 72 virgins in heaven. Whereas Christians are taught by Jesus to give up their lives for others. Islam is completely antithetical to Christianity. It is unconscionable that these most powerful conservative Christian influencers do not educate their followers on this truth. If they are truly Christians, they would stand with Israel, not play this wishy-washy game.

I am including a video, this time a talk given by Walid Shoebat, a former Palestinian terrorist with the Muslim Brotherhood, where he describes what it was like to grow up under Islam, where the rhetoric included phrases like “knocking on the gates of heaven with the sculls of Jews”. This video was recorded in 2007, the same year Mosab Hassan Yousef came to the United States.

Shoebat was a friend of my father’s and endorsed his book, Judgement Day. The book was also endorsed by Shimon Erem, one of Israel’s most celebrated generals who fought in four wars, and experienced miracles. He said that “Dave Hunt’s Judgment Day has encyclopedic dimensions of the most crucial and vital issues of our times… ‘Life and Death’ issues, which affect us both as individuals and as a Judeo-Christian community.”

My father passed away in 2013. Towards the end, he was consumed with warning against the dangers of Islam and how the nations of the world, including the United States, would gather against Israel.

In the video below, he talks about how even back then, in the early 2000s, Islam was taking over whole towns in England. The talk was given in Canada where my dad was under threat of being arrested for speaking out so strongly. Yes, even back then, before Justin Trudeau came along.

I encourage people, even if you aren’t Jewish or Christian—or perhaps especially if you are—to watch the video, maybe even get the book Judgment Day. These are the times we live in, whether we like it or not. Biblical times. Times when Islamists believe they can fulfill the command of Allah and the Prophet Mohammed, to kill every Jew and after that, everyone else who does not bow in submission to Islam.

When will these most powerful of conservative and Christian influencers start standing up and speaking out, warning their followers about the dangers.

