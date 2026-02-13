One-time or recurring donations can be made at Ko-Fi

You can listen to me read this chapter excerpt here:

Writing The Seduction of Islam, I get totally lost in the story sometimes. Everything was not terrible in Luxor. I want to give the whole story, so readers see Luxor and feel it, as if they are there.

After these short videos, is part of a chapter that I thought I would share with everyone.

Below is evening, sitting at Nile View Restaurant where we often went for breakfast, dinner or coffee. You can hear the call to prayer in the background.

Sailing a felucca is one of the most peaceful experiences. Sailing with the Nubian as a child captured my imagination and I never forgot it. I include my childhood experiences in this book. Without them, no one would understand why I felt so compelled to return to Luxor.

Not long after I arrived in Luxor, I recorded the sounds of the street at night. Always the call to prayer, and then the wild dogs and the motorcycles.

Here are the village boys. Once I hung my boxing bag, they would come and bang on the gate, yelling, “Box! Box!” If I didn’t answer, they would climb the wall and peek over the top.

Below is my first real student who I’m calling Nadya in the book. After a few sessions, she brought her little friend, Miriam and they had fun training together.

From my book, The Seduction of Islam (I’ve changed Mohamadin’s name to simply Mohammed):

Mohammed loved watching sweeping historical movies and TV series. He became completely absorbed in the stories. We watched the entire Game of Thrones, and he remembered it and could explain it better than I could.

But watching shows that portrayed a romanticized past was nothing compared to seeing the real world. He thought he knew all about it, but he didn’t and I could never make him understand that. I wished so badly that just by talking about it, I could broaden his perspective. I tried.

The world is so big, I’d say. There are oceans and islands. Secret coves where you can strip naked and swim. Snow-capped mountains rising to the heavens and valleys carpeted by wildflowers. Tropical forests where panthers prowl, the green of the land so lush it enters your body and takes root in your soul.

There are places in the world where you can claim any religion, or none at all. You can yell what you think from the rooftops, and nobody cares. There are cultured concert halls and seedy nightclubs, and you are free to go to both, or neither, and never worry that the morality police will put you in jail. Even if you are a young person and your parents get mad and beat you for saying you don’t believe in Islam anymore, you can leave home and get a job and go to school, even girls can do this.

There are countries where you are free to mock your political and religious leaders. There is so much to explore that a lifetime of wandering could never find it all.

He’d listen and try to picture it. But how could he really? This interconnected group of villages with its one, overriding truth of Islam, was the universe for Mohammed, embedded in his genetic make-up for many centuries. Here was everything he needed, along with all he hoped to gain.

Five times a day the muezzin made the call to prayer, and he’d heard this overarching sound since being formed in his mother’s womb. From the moment of birth, he’d never known a day or night that wasn’t ruled by those powerful words carried across the waters of the Nile.

As described in Mujam Alawsatby by the imam Al-Tabarani, You burn and burn, until you pray in the morning, so it washes it away. Then you burn and burn until you pray Dhuhr, so it washes it away. Then you burn and burn, until you pray Asr, so it washes it away. Then you burn and burn, until you pray Magrib, so it washes it away. Then you burn and burn, until you pray Isha, so it washes it away. Then you go to sleep, and nothing is written on you until you wake up.”

“What would happen if one day the call wasn’t made, it just stopped?” I asked during one of our many evening conversations.

“It would mean something so terrible had happened. Like the end of the world,” he said. “But it will never happen,” he added with confidence.

There is comfort in tradition. In knowing the same thing happens over and over, without variation. I must have heard the call to prayer many times during my family’s travels when I was a child, but it wasn’t one of my lasting memories. The first time I remember hearing it was a few years ago in Istanbul, the night of my arrival, when the eerie sound awakened me at around 4 am. A thrill passed through my being, and I thought, I love this, I can’t think of anywhere I’d rather be.

But then, someone started banging pots together and yelling in the street. It was Ramadan and a young man had taken it upon himself to make sure everyone woke up for prayers. What had sounded so exotic and wonderful became a jarring noise that kept me from sleeping. Living in Luxor, I came to see Islam as a cult. It didn’t let you sleep. It never left you alone.

Even if Mohammad had wanted to travel outside of Egypt and not hear that sound anymore, it would take a spell far greater than any the mightiest jinn could cast to make it happen. My husband could never pass the tests the United States would require of him. There was no “open sesame.” Only closed doors.

Mohammed would have to be interviewed at the US Embassy. He would have to prove he had sufficient funds in an account to cover his expenses. He would have to show property ownership, employment in Egypt.

But Mohammed would never do any of this. If he was as poor as he claimed to be, his application would be rejected. If he wasn’t as poor as he claimed to be it would expose him as a liar. Either way, it wasn’t a win for him.

I knew that being American came with a lot of privileges and I fully appreciated the freedom it afforded me to travel. My passport opened doors to most places in the world. No country required me to prove I was going to leave again. I didn’t have to prove that I had family back home, or a substantial amount of money in the bank, or a steady job. I could acquire visas with no questions asked, hop on a plane, and simply go.

Many American youths had the joy of doing this, without a penny in the bank, having saved enough money to travel. When I graduated from high school, it was popular to take a year off and travel with a backpack. It was a shame youth in all countries weren’t able to do this. How different the world might look if it were so. It was sad that American youths didn’t do it anymore either. If they did, maybe more of them would appreciate their home country instead of complaining all the time.

Mohammed and his friends had never even flown on an airplane within Egypt, let alone outside of it. A number of times he’d talked proudly of taking the train to Cairo and how he’d stayed in a fancy hotel, daring to wear his provincial jellabiya when everyone else was wearing Western attire.

“It was me and Benji. We are businessmen. Why didn’t they respect us dressed like this,” he’d said, pointing to his jellabiya.

And those years before he got married, when he’d lived in the seaside tourist resort town of Hurghada. “Never should I have come back here,” he told me bitterly. “Many chances I had at the Red Sea. Many tourists. Lots of business. I was doing well there. But I must always listen to my father. Help my family. I was a good son. I came home to get married. And for this, I lost my freedom.”

Pulling deeply on his ever-present cigarette, he said, “This I regret every day of my life.”

I’ve heard so many stories of Hurghada and Sharm al-Sheik, where the men of Luxor go to build their fortunes. Even among Egyptians, the men of Luxor are known as the biggest scammers of them all. During the tourist season, foreign women arrive in droves, not necessarily looking for a lover, but things happen on holidays. Unlike the small town of Luxor, where stories travel like fire, the men can be more anonymous at the seaside resorts. They can hide the truth of their Egyptian wives in their faraway villages. They can marry multiple foreign women, play the game for small amounts, waiting patiently until one of them pays off big time.

Not long after we met, I asked Mohammed, “If you could visit one place in the world where would it be?”

He smiled and the dimples on either side of his full mouth deepened. “Venice,” he said, a look of longing in his eyes. “It’s another city of water,” he explained.

“Perhaps one day we’ll go there,” I said. I imagined the look of wonder on his face as he wandered the streets, saw the beautiful buildings, sailed in a gondola. It could never compare to his love of the felucca, but new experiences bring a broader mind.

Many men marry foreign women to get green cards in their home countries. But Mohammed had no desire to live anywhere but here. “I could never be gone for long from the Nile. This is my river. It is my blood. My life.” This he told me many times.

My husband’s dedication to his home was one of the things that attracted me to him. I’ve never felt like that about a home. I never had roots so deep. In America, we are immigrants or the children, or the grandchildren, and so on, of immigrants. We can never know what it’s like to have such a deep connection to a city, to the temples and tombs, going back perhaps thousands of years.

I thought back to the mysterious professor I’d met as a child in Fez. As we had walked, he’d pointed to the stones beneath our feet, worn from the footsteps of men, women and children, all the way back to the 13th century. Wars had been fought on those stones. Horses had pounded their hooves, farmers had pulled their carts, children had played, tears had been shed and laughter had echoed. It had almost seemed as if I could still hear it. The legless beggar sitting beneath the arch of the Blue Gate, his eyes blank and staring, holding out his cup, was no different from the beggar who had sat there five hundred years ago.

