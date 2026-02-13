Break Free Media

Break Free Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
11h

My next triptych is about tyranny, but not the kind with tanks in the streets. Canada’s version is subtler and more insidious—a system that quietly shuts down every way for citizens to give feedback while keeping up the democratic facade. Elections still happen, but gerrymandering locks in the same parties; courts exist, but complaints vanish; the media stays “independent” by staying quiet about scandals. Unlike dictatorships that create martyrs by openly crushing dissent, Canada smothers resistance slowly and invisibly. Even with undeniable proof of judicial wrongdoing filed through the proper channels, every path for recourse gets blocked, shielding the guilty. Ellsberg exposed lies about Vietnam; here, it’s about exposing judicial self-sabotage. This isn’t rule by fear—it’s rule by engineered silence, the perfected art of neutralizing feedback.

Reply
Share
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
8h

It's nearly poetic what'cha wrote Karen tho' I know it's yer real life non-fiction--an' yet--the romance of Luxor is but a dream compared ta the solid reality of the freedom we Yankees have grown up with--sumthin' Mohamad'll never understand....only TV impressions....wishful thoughts 'bout seein' Venice...a bit like...DeNile (lol of course the play on words but it's troo...)

Secondin' yer nostalgia fer that year off or time ta travel--I dunnit 'tween semesters in YourUp with mah backpack & cheapo Student Resto Card & Eurail pass... but kids couldn't do it t'day--in part fer us gals BEECUZ of the men of I-Slam... they wouldn't let us "be"...'er feel safe... of course the entire MyGrunt thang has changed the face of YourUp... But I DO agree, as ya said....

"It was sad that American youths didn’t do it anymore either. If they did, maybe more of them would appreciate their home country instead of complaining all the time. "

I'll bet! I sho did--loved mah travels & studies but like Dorothy...I knew "home" an' didn't wanna be an expat ferever... of course things've gotten lots "woise" since then but I'd say fer all it's "warts 'n all" America still emerges sunny side up!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karen Alaine Hunt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture