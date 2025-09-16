The Seduction of Islam
The way foreign women are seduced by the men of Luxor is a microcosm of how the West is being seduced by Islam.
As hatred intensifies and the world turns further against Israel, I feel an urgency to finish my book. Little could I have known at the time how important this story would become, due to world events.
I think today I just found the right title:
THE SEDUCTION OF ISLAM
I cannot tell you how many times I have heard, “Oh, how could Western women be so gullible, I would never fall for the lies of those men.”
In the meantime, the entire Western world is falling for the lies of Islam, and they don’t see it.
I am also excited to say that this was the first week after my hip replacement surgery that I took my boxing gloves to the gym and worked out on the bag. I am so happy, I cannot begin to tell you!
Once I get back to Los Angeles and have a chance to train with my friend Thor (yes, that’s really his name) I will make a video.
Despite the world going to hell in a handbasket, I remain thankful for all God’s blessings!
Great Title Helen, now get on and finish it !
Neither is mine, good luck with the typing!