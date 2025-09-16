As hatred intensifies and the world turns further against Israel, I feel an urgency to finish my book. Little could I have known at the time how important this story would become, due to world events.

I think today I just found the right title:

THE SEDUCTION OF ISLAM

The way foreign women are seduced by the men of Luxor is a microcosm of how the West is being seduced by Islam.

I cannot tell you how many times I have heard, “Oh, how could Western women be so gullible, I would never fall for the lies of those men.”

In the meantime, the entire Western world is falling for the lies of Islam, and they don’t see it.

My first experience of a village wedding.

I start the story one dangerous night in this villa...

I am also excited to say that this was the first week after my hip replacement surgery that I took my boxing gloves to the gym and worked out on the bag. I am so happy, I cannot begin to tell you!

Once I get back to Los Angeles and have a chance to train with my friend Thor (yes, that’s really his name) I will make a video.

Teaching boxing to women in Costa Rica a few months before I moved to Luxor, Egypt.

Despite the world going to hell in a handbasket, I remain thankful for all God’s blessings!

Share

Leave a comment