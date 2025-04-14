French soldiers patrol on January 21, 2015, in front of a synagogue in Neuilly-sur-Seine, outside Paris, as part of France's national security alert system Vigipirate. (Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images)

Recently, when I wrote a warning on social media that we don’t want what’s happening in Europe to happen in America, a dear liberal friend who lives in Europe said, “What’s wrong with Europe?”

I was floored. How could anyone say that?

It’s not like we don’t have recent history to remind us of the signs. But then, we live in a dark time where World War II has been remade into a war where the United States fought on the wrong side, Hitler didn’t really want to kill the Jews, and Churchill not Hitler was the genocidal maniac responsible for the war.

It is absolutely terrifying what is happening in Europe. It’s as if Oct 7th opened a floodgate that was just waiting for the right moment to break—not with support for the Israeli victims of Oct 7th, but for Hamas.

FRANCE

France has the largest Jewish community in Europe. Since Oct 7th, it has experienced a surge in antisemitism, going from 436 registered incidents in 2022 to 1,676 in 2023. 74% of the antisemitic incidents happened AFTER October 7.

Perhaps the most vulgar antisemitic attack was that of three teenage boys who were arrested on suspicion of gang raping a 12-year-old Jewish girl.

French Jews demonstrate against antisemitism after the killing of three Jewish children by Islamist gunman Mohamed Merah.

Across Europe, synagogues have turned into armed fortresses. In France, armed guards patrol outside synagogues to protect congregants participating in services.

In Rouen, a city with a small Jewish population of only 200, a man with a knife threw a petrol bomb into the synagogue with the aim to kill as many people as possible. Jews have lived there for hundreds of years, and now, families are leaving. It is possible that soon there will be none left. You can watch the report here.

Just a few days ago, the only Jewish bakery in Strasbourg, France, was surrounded by a coalition of far-left activists and Islamists, who attempted to storm in and lynch the owners and employees. You can watch it live here

GERMANY

According to RIAS, there was a rapid increase in the number of antisemitic incidents in Germany following the events of October 7, 2023. In 2022, RIAS counted an average of seven incidents per day. The average since October 7 is thirty-two.

In Berlin, Germany, the synagogue of Rabbi Dovid Roberts' Jewish community was targeted in an attempted arson attack just a few short days after the Oct 7th Hamas terror attacks on Israel.

Rabbi Dovid Roberts is grateful for police protection at his synagogue in Berlin.

Once, a small stone hit the rabbi on the neck. "I winced in shock, but when I turned around, I couldn't see anyone," he said. Many in his congregation are very afraid. Police officers guard the complex around the clock.

UNITED KINGDOM

In the UK, more cases of Jew hatred have been reported in the wake of the Hamas-led onslaught than all previous annual totals the past 40 years.

Hamas supporters at a march in London, November 11, 2023 (Metropolitan Police)

The CST reports that antisemitic incidents in Britain increased in 2023 to an average of 31 per day after October 7, calling it “a watershed” moment in the country. Incidents included assaults, damage and desecration of Jewish property, threats, verbal and online abuse, as well as graffiti and hate mail.

The rise appears to reflect a celebration of Hamas’ attacks rather than anger at Israel’s military response in Gaza.

SWEDEN

In Sweden, more than 100 antisemitic hate crimes were reported in Sweden between October 7 and the end of 2023, almost five times the number of the same period a year earlier.

Shortly after Oct 7th, protesters chanting ‘bomb Israel’ burned an Israeli flag outside the only synagogue in Malmo, Sweden’s third largest city. Videos of the incident showed no police presence at the synagogue, which has been the target of several antisemitic acts of vandalism for years.

Students at a high school in Malmö made death threats against Jews and performed Nazi salutes in their classrooms. Jewish children are increasingly fearful and don’t dare to speak up.

In Malmo’s public library, an Arabic translation of Hitler’s Mein Kompf is proudly displayed on a spinner in the Arabic section of the library.

Malmo has witnessed a disturbing surge in antisemitism, largely attributed to the influence of immigrants, particularly from Muslim-majority countries. 39% of adult Muslims in Sweden harbor systematic antisemitic views.

ITALY

On the one-year anniversary of Oct 7th, a mural in Milan depicting a survivor of the attacks was defaced, just one example of rising antisemitism in Italy.

Vandalized mural, titled “October 7th Escape,” by Italian artist Alexandro Palombo

“While before October 7, the incidents were mostly on internet websites, now they consist of acts in the real world,’’ said Stefano Gatti, a researcher at the Antisemitism Observatory in Milan. “Antisemitism has also become more socially acceptable.”

He cited one incident during which a rabbi was followed in the port city of Genoa by someone brandishing a screwdriver, and another incident when a restaurant owner casually told a pair of diners, he did not realize were Jewish, that Hitler was right for seeking to wipe out Europe’s Jews.

In The World Before: Jews and Jewish Life Before the Holocaust, Michael Berenbaum writes about how Jews were treated differently, depending on the country they lived in:

In Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia nine out of 10 Jews were murdered while in Denmark more than 90% of the Jews survived (Berenbaum 1993/2006, 159). The Nazi’s intent was amplified with the support they received from their allies and the native populations of the countries they conquered. The values of each of these places were tested as the various governments struggled to define its stance on democratic norms, human rights, and the obligations of citizenship, especially that of their Jewish populations. In German-occupied Western Poland, Jews were ghettoized for two to four years before being deported to death camps. In Eastern Polish territories occupied by the Soviet Union between 1939-1941 and subsequently by Germany, Jews were murdered by bullets closer to their homes as they had not yet been “resettled.” Of those who survived the first rounds of killing by the Einsatzgruppen (mobile death units), some were sent to the ghettos and then on to the killing centers (death camps) while others faced a second round of mass shootings. There were no ghettos in Western Europe, instead Jews were marked with a yellow star or armband. This self-identifying marker was mandatory everywhere, except for Denmark, where Jews continued to live among non-Jews because as the Germans knew, the Danes refused to tolerate such a separation of their citizens. They still faced a confiscation of their property and abridgement of their civil rights, segregation, and persecution, but they were protected by their country more than most. Immediately after they came to power, the Nazis set up camps in which they imprisoned those whom they considered opponents to their regime and treated them with great brutality. The Nazis did not call all of their camps “concentration camps;” some were designated as labor or hard-labor camps, others as transit camps, and others as exchange camps (Yad Vashem 2022). Transit camps were established in Western Europe to confine Jews until they were deported to the death camps. The amount of time the process of ghettoization took varied by country. In Poland, it took two to four years while in Hungary it happened in just over one month, and in Macedonia, Jews were confined within ghetto walls within weeks. If German policy was the same, why so many differences? In short, the conditions, native populations, and relationships to their Jewish communities varied vastly in each of these countries that had come under Nazi rule.

But it would seem all countries are now infected with intense antisemitism, even countries like Denmark.

“We have seen the biggest antisemitic wave in Denmark since 1943,” when Denmark was occupied by Nazi Germany, Henri Goldstein, head of the 1,800-strong Jewish Community, told AP:

1943 was the year some 7,200 Danish Jews were evacuated to neutral Sweden to prevent their deportation to a Nazi concentration camp, leaving almost no Jews in Denmark. The figures, compiled by the community’s security organization, were on a par with reports in other European countries. Goldstein said that “after Oct. 7, we have seen antisemitism on steroids.” Jews are no longer safe.

With antisemitism having risen by 2,000% following the Hamas attack, 96% of Jews say they’ve experienced antisemitism in Europe. (1) As a result, Jews are wondering if it’s time to leave the countries they’ve lived in for hundreds of years, even surviving the Holocaust, and flee to Israel.

According to the New York Times:

The Central Council of Jews in Germany has received hundreds of calls from members asking whether they should pack their suitcases and leave the country. “I have not heard that for many years,” said Dieter Graumann, the council president. “When calls for Jews to be gassed, burned and murdered are bawled on the streets of Germany, that no longer has anything to do with Israel’s politics and Gaza. It is the most abhorrent form of anti-Semitism.”

A WARNING FROM PARIS’S CHIEF RABBI.

A man walks past graves desecrated with swastikas at the Jewish cemetery in Westhoffen, near Strasbourg, France, December 4, 2019. Photo: Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

The Grande Synagogue of Paris Chief Rabbi Moshe Sebbag warns that, “there is no future for Jews in France. I tell everyone who is young to go to Israel...”

It’s possible that the tiny nation of Israel will soon be the only place left on earth where Jews feel safe.

Describing 2025 as a "critical year" for European Jews, Rabbi Menachem Margolin, chairman of the European Jewish Association (EJA), has warned that government officials “can’t just pretend that everything is all right.”

If they don’t change course, he says, "this year is the beginning of the end of a Jewish presence in Europe."

