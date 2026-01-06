Break Free Media

Gail
18h

Lest we forget that while Team Red/Green Scamdani wails that it is a despicable act of hubris to arrest the elected leader of a foreign sovereign nation/ Maduro is not recognized as the Venezuelan President by the U.S. or until very recently, the UN or EU, he hijacked the U.S. 2020 election and was paid by the Dems AND Mamdani has been tripling down on his promise to arrest Netanyahu.

And let’s talk about Libya, Egypt, Syria, Bangladesh, Ukraine , Nigeria and the Obama/Biden coups and regime changes from Moderate elected leaders to installations of Islamist Jihadist tyrants and Nazis.

curt s sanders
15h

I personally think this is a brilliant geopolitical move and I love how the Chinese delegates arrived in Caracas the day before Maduro’s extraction.. and like you mentioned Karen, the hypocrisy is overwhelming from the Looney left. With the number of violations of international law by Obummbler.. ???!!! with illegal drone strikes.. which killed at least 20 civilians. Trumps team killed not one civilian, nor were there any mishaps like the loss of the black Hawk helicopter in Pakistan when they got bin Laden. When you consider it took 25,000 troops about three months to get Norriega out of Panama.. this is an all reality. A big win and could help the conservatives actually capture the midterms.

