“They knew we were coming...but they were completely overwhelmed.” President Trump on Operation Absolute Resolve

My father-in-law, California real estate tycoon Walter Hubert Leimert III, liked to tell the story of how his father’s good friend Walt Disney suggested they invest together in the oil fields of Los Angeles. The second Walter Leimert was too conservative in his thinking and turned down the offer. If only … my father-in-law would say regretfully. The Leimerts did well enough in real estate. Still, if only …

Oil is called Black Gold for a reason.

Despite what we have been told, Operation Absolute Resolve had little to do with drug smuggling and everything to do with Black Gold—and military might.

President Trump wants U.S. oil companies back in Venezuela, which boasts the largest oil reserves in the world.Credit...Adriana Loureiro Fernandez for The New York Times

Yesterday in court, ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro insisted that he was still his country’s president and had been “kidnapped” by the U.S. military. Both he and his wife pleaded not guilty to charges, including drug trafficking and other crimes.

Of course, those on the left are agreeing with Maduro, as are the loudest voices in the isolationist, “America First” crowd. Before we get into the real reasons why Maduro is facing these charges, and the hypocrisy and total amnesia of Trump’s critics, we must appreciate what urban warfare expert John Spencer has called the “sheer mastery of the American military” and the success of Operation Absolute Resolve:

A military extraction of indicted personnel in a dense capital city of approximately 3 million residents, with the targets heavily protected by layered national military, law enforcement, and personal security defenses. The operation involved the insertion of forces deep into the city. More than 150 aircraft launched from 20 land and sea bases, integrating F-22s, F-35s, B-1 bombers, and drones. Achieving total surprise, air defenses and military sites suppressed, city electricity turned off, communications jammed, the target overwhelmed and the personnel secured immediately. The entire operation was completed in approximately two and a half hours.

Not a single American servicemember was killed. Not a single piece of U.S. equipment was lost.

This was an operation only the United States could conduct.

It was built on decades of capability development and the maturation of a fully interoperable joint force integrating land, sea, air, space, cyber, intelligence, and special operations forces, reinforced by seamless interagency coordination.

Whether or not you agree with President Trump’s implementation of what many are calling a revival of the Monroe Doctrine (and this is just the latest, most audacious example), you have to admit Operation Absolute Resolve was a brilliant success. But what was the real goal?

What the operation WASN’T about was drug smuggling, although that was the main reason presented to the public. For Americans age 18-45, the leading cause of death is fentanyl overdose. The addictive drug is responsible for nearly 70% of the United States' 107,000+ drug overdose deaths in the past year and is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. BUT none of that fentanyl comes from or through Venezuela. China and Mexico are mainly responsible for it. HOWEVER, was Trump going to “kidnap” Mexico’s Claudio Sheinbaum? Not likely. At least, not yet….

Here is what it DID have to do with: MILITARY MIGHT AND OIL:

Marco Rubio made it clear that neither China nor Iran/Hezbollah had any business hanging around the Western Hemisphere. Venezuela is on the United States’ doorstep (the way Ukraine is on Russia’s doorstep) and the United States is the superpower in the region, not China.

And then there’s oil. Venezuela has the world’s largest reserve of oil. Despite possessing an estimated 303 billion barrels of oil, Venezuela’s ability to leverage these reserves is challenged by political instability, U.S. sanctions, and the technological complexity of extracting heavy crude.

It should be noted that the United States’ oil reserves are low, but that’s too much to get into here.

Not all oil is created equal, and Venezuelan crude is about as different from typical American light oil as heavy molasses is from a bottle of gasoline. The US has the refineries necessary to process heavy oil. It is therefore much cheaper for the US to buy heavy oil elsewhere and refine it in the US.

It must be noted that, always in the background, is the unsettling fact that China still controls 69% of global production and nearly 90% of processing capacity of Rare Earth Minerals needed for technological devices, both civilian and military, and everything from cars to fighter jets to spaceships. China acquired its dominance thanks to decades of planning. It will take many years for the United States to catch up. The fact is that we were willing to buy many things cheaply from China, where there was little care for the environment, so that we could self-righteously claim we did care about the environment, which meant only our own.

Concerns about what happens next:

Will China now feel quite justified in invading Taiwan. Of course it will.

The first thing I thought about when I heard of this operation was, will Trump now invade Greenland, claiming the US needs it for security purposes. Sure enough, it seems to be next on Trump’s list: “We need Greenland. … It’s so strategic right now. Greenland is covered with Russian and Chinese ships all over the place,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One .

Trump also threatened to take new action against Iran on behalf of protesters there, suggesting the US could revisit the Middle East with its military might.

And of course, the most immediate concern is whether Venezuela will collapse into violence and chaos, or can it be held together?

Then there’s the reality that it will take years and billions in investment to revitalize Venezuela’s oil industry, and energy producers will likely be cautious before stepping in.

Why did Trump back Maduro’s VP, Delcy Rodriguez, not opposition, María Corina Machado?

The president had been persuaded by arguments from senior officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who said that if the United States tried to back the opposition, it could further destabilize the country and require a more robust military presence inside the country. A classified C.I.A. intelligence analysis reflected that view, as well.

This seems like a wise decision. It appears less of a total “regime change” and will hopefully make for a smoother transition. Millions of Machado’s supporters are no longer living in Venezuela. Who could be sure the military wouldn’t revolt against her if she were installed as a leader. Down the line, if Rodriguez proves a problem, it can be dealt with then. But for now, the important thing is to stabilize the country.

Of course, the left is having a fit over this. But not only the left. They are now joined by the so-called America First, isolationists far-right crowd. Here is what a few of them have to say:

Columbia University professor Jeffrey Sachs warned that U.S. intervention in Venezuela could “carry consequences of the gravest kind” and that we are at the end of constitutional rule and have entered “thuggish rule” in the United States.

Tucker Carlson defended Maduro as a “conservative” and suggested that Trump captured Maduro because of Maduro’s opposition to gay marriage. This whole project was “global homo,” he says.

Marjorie Taylor Green had this to say : "This is the same Washington playbook that we are so sick and tired of that doesn't serve the American people, that actually serves the big corporations, the banks, and the oil executives. My understanding of America first is strictly for the American people."

It is a bit surreal that Maduro is being tried in New York, where the new mayor is a communist Muslim. Of course, Mamdani wasn’t happy. "I called the president and spoke with him directly to register my opposition to this act," Mamdani said, "and to make clear that it was an opposition based on being opposed to a pursuit of regime change, to the violation of federal international law, and a desire to see that be consistent each and every day." Somehow, I don’t think Trump cared.

One of the most clueless responses came from the left’s Mehdi Hasan who complained about Trump while forgetting about hero Obama, who is held up as some kind of God on the left who never did any wrong. I can’t help but see how hilarious it is that the man who wrote “How to Win Any Argument” continues to have the weakest arguments on every topic.

Actually, Mehdi, any enemy country that could send in special forces and do the same to Trump would. In fact, what do you think Iran would do to him, for example? Do you think they would hold a trial? They would probably drag him through the streets, torture him and hang him in the public square.

And that brings us to the hypocrisy of the critics.

Perhaps they might consider that Trump’s actions are actually the best example of “American First”.

Any decent American feels conflicted about being a citizen of the “most powerful nation on earth.” But any honest American also has to admit that they wouldn’t want to lose that status. Being number one means we have enemies who would devour us in two seconds. The last thing we must do is appear weak.

Maybe the hypocrites who are always telling other countries what they should do—while at the same time claiming they aren’t—should listen to actual Venezuelans. Yes, there is an element that supports Maduro. But for the most part, they are not reacting as if they have been invaded. They aren’t hiding inside their homes, terrified. They are in the streets, celebrating. It’s hard to reconcile the critics abroad with the joy of actual Venezuelans who are thankful for the downfall of the tyrant.

There are many videos of Venezuelans celebrating around the world. It’s difficult to verify all of them, that they are actually current, but there is no doubt people are celebrating. If you were Venezuelan, wouldn’t you?

In Florida:

"This means EVERYTHING to us. Like the light at the end of the tunnel."

Crowds cheered, danced, cried, prayed, people saying the Star-Spangled Banner alongside the Venezuelan National Anthem! Watch it HERE

Now Let’s Talk about Amnesia and President Obama’s History of Killing Enemies—and Civilians—on Foreign Soil.

When Donald Trump became president in 2017, he inherited a targeted killing program that had been the cornerstone of U.S. counterterrorism strategy over the past eight years. On January 23, 2009, just three days into his presidency, President Obama authorized his first kinetic military action: two drone strikes, three hours apart, in Waziristan, Pakistan, that killed as many as twenty civilians. Two terms and 540 strikes later, Obama left the White House after having vastly expanded and normalized the use of armed drones for counterterrorism and close air support operations in non-battlefield settings—namely Yemen, Pakistan, and Somalia. (1)

Did you ever wonder why the Bushes and the Obamas are best friends?

Here are the CIVILIAN CASUALTIES caused by drone strikes from January 2004 through February 2020:

The topic of hypocrisy wouldn’t be complete without remembering Osama Bin Laden.

On May 2, 2011, U.S. forces entered Pakistan without the Pakistani government’s consent to capture or kill Osama Bin Laden. In the wake of the successful U.S. military operation, the Pakistan Government objected, calling it an “unauthorized unilateral action by the United States” and cautioned that “the event shall not serve as a future precedent for any state”. [1] Former President Musharraf complained that the operation violated Pakistan’s sovereignty. [2]

So far, I haven’t any such complaints coming out of Venezuela itself—except from the captured Maduro. His VP certainly isn’t arguing with Trump, nor is the opposition, although I’m sure she isn’t happy that Trump is rejecting her as next in line.

It should also be noted that Central and South America are very different from the Middle East. First of all, as Trump has said, they are in our hemisphere. Second, they are countries much closer in alignment with us culturally. They have been greatly influenced by Christianity, not Islam. We can have conversations where we understand one another. You cannot really compare Venezuela to Iran. The fact that Venezuela is being influenced by Iran or China cannot be allowed by the superpower in the region, the United States.

You might not agree. But then, what are the alternatives. This was a gamble. It could go badly. But then, the world is going badly, isn’t it? For myself, as a follower of Jesus, I always have said that He is the only answer as far as I am concerned. But I also live in this fallen world, and I am a fighter. Like my father before me, I would rather fight than remain passive. My mom, on the other hand, was a Mennonite, and she was so against violence, she did not even believe in physically defending herself or her family. If it means going to prison for my faith, I will do that and pray for those who imprisoned me. But when it comes to defending my country and my family, I would take up arms. What would you do?

