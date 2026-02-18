You can listen to me read this essay here:

A bishop’s testimony from Idlib, Syria, talking about the Pact of Umar.

Listen to how Br. Hanna Jallouf must negotiate what the church pays to be protected by ISIS and then by Jabhat al-Nusra and now by the new terrorist president, al-Jolani. He describes how he was kidnapped by al-Nusra. The Sheikh put a gun to his head and threatened to kill him. He was told, “If I don’t kill you today, I will kill you tomorrow, in front of everyone in the town square.”

It’s similar to the Mafia/street gangs requiring stores/restaurants/people in certain neighborhoods to pay for protection. Except, it’s worse, because what the Mafia/street gangs do is illegal and if convicted, the people doing it go to prison. In contrast, the dhimmi system is legal under Islamic law. At any time, protection can be lifted and dhimmi can be attacked and it will be legal, without any consequences for the attackers.

In case anyone wants to mention that al-Jolani (Al-Shara) made peace with Jallouf—as if that proves everything is okay now—it proves the opposite. Making peace means al-Jolani telling the bishop how much the church must pay jizyah, the tax on dhimmi for protection against attacks, persecution and murder. Naturally, the bishop will only say nice things about Jolani if he wants safety for himself and his congregation. Hundreds of Minorities, including Christians have been killed in Syria since Jolani came to power.

The Pact of Umar contains a list of rights and restrictions on dhimmis (Christians and Jews). By abiding by them, non-Muslims are granted the security of their persons, their families, and their possessions.

Keep in mind that Syria was once a majority Christian area. In the past 15 years alone, the Christian community has declined from 10% to less than 2%. Jews inhabited this area since biblical times. During the Roman period, the Syrian Jewish community was the largest outside of Israel. However, they were so severely persecuted by Muslims that today there are no more than perhaps a dozen Jews left in Syria.

Muhammad traveled to Medina in 622 A.D. to attract followers to his new faith. When the Jews of Medina refused to convert and rejected Muhammad, two of the major Jewish tribes were expelled; in 627, Muhammad's followers killed between 600 and 900 of the men and divided the surviving Jewish women and children amongst themselves.

Here is what the Quran and Hadiths say about Jews (also applies to Christians):

They [the Children of Israel] were consigned to humiliation and wretchedness. They brought the wrath of God upon themselves, and this because they used to deny God’s signs and kill His Prophets unjustly and because they disobeyed and were transgressors. (Sura 2:61).

According to the Koran, the Jews try to introduce corruption (5:64),

have always been disobedient (5:78),

and are enemies of Allah, the Prophet and the angels (2:97­98).

After the rapid expansion of the Muslim dominion in the 7th century, Muslim leaders worked out a way of dealing with non-Muslims, who remained in the majority in many areas for centuries. The solution was to treat them as “dhimmi,” or “protected persons” which applied to the “People of the Book” – Christians and Jews. The dhimmi were, in the best of times, second-class citizens and, at certain times and places severely persecuted and murdered.

THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS IN EVERY SINGLE NATION WHERE MUSLIMS GAIN CONTROL. Christians and Jews become dhimmi.

It is happening in New York City—a perfect example of the relentless expansion of Islam with the election of Zohran Mamdani as mayor, while the majority of people don’t seem to care.

It is INSANE that the United States would ever elect a Muslim to a position of power. And yet it is happening all over the country. As I have said before, a vampire can only come into your home if you invite him. But vampires are seductive creatures and they have gained entrance to our home.

Now that Mamdani is mayor, gone is the charismatic smile he wore while campaigning. Gone are the big promises of everything for free.

Now he threatens dhimmi New Yorkers, as if it will be their fault if his policies aren’t carried out, announcing he will raise taxes on all New Yorkers:

Because nobody is doing what he says, he will be “forced” to increase property taxes, he will “raid” the city’s savings accounts and the retirement fund of the elderly.

As one furious landlord put it:



“When property taxes go up, rents go up.”



That’s how it works. She said her own tax bill went up a few hundred dollars and it already messes with her mortgage.

But who does Mamdani really care about? Not dhimmi New Yorkers. He cares about his terrorist Islamic buddies. One of his favorites is Mahmoud Khalil, who came from Syria to cause trouble in the United States. Khalil is set to be deported, and rightly so. Mamdani insists that he must remain in New York City.

Why? Because, as Mamdani says (a perfect example of Taqiyya, lying through his teeth), Khalil is a New Yorker and an American.



No, he isn’t.

Mahmoud Khalil is a Syrian national who lied on his visa application and spent his time at Columbia Univ calling for the eradication of Western Civilization. He acted as a spokesman for Columbia University Apartheid Divest or CUAD, an anti-Israel, pro-Hamas student group that supports terrorism in the United States and in the Middle East, and that praised the October 7 massacre as the pinnacle of revolutionary action.

Islamists like Mahoud Khalil are who Mamdani holds up as model “citizens.” Why? Not because Khalil cares about America. Because he cares about “Palestinian rights.”

Imagine if leaders like Mamdani were in control all across America. How long would it be before all infidels live under the Pact of Umar and become dhimmis?

Credit for the video of the Syrian bishop: Shadi Khalloul. I want to write something about this amazing man. He is the founder of the Israeli Christian Aramaic NGO. He is a Maronite. He is a patriotic Israeli.

Note that Shadi and his congregation worship freely in Israel—they are not dhimmi and they are not required to pay for protection. Shadi invited Tucker Carlson to visit his community but has heard nothing. Of course, Tucker Carlson will never visit. Instead, he is going around the Middle East claiming Christians are persecuted in Israel and treated well in Muslim nations. The biggest lie ever. Carlson is practicing Taqiyya, too, now.

