I have to say that for once, I was fascinated by Tucker Carlson’s recent interview with Conrad Flynn called:

The Occult, Kabbalah, the Antichrist’s Newest Manifestation, and How to Avoid the Mark of the Beast

Wait, before I get into it, for those of you who are not Christians and might be thinking what does this have to do with me, it has a lot to do with everyone. This is what is happening right now. I kind of “Christian revival” that in many ways has nothing to do with Jesus and his teachings. I am concerned that those who don’t understand Christianity will be fooled into thinking that what we are seeing on the right is what Jesus taught. It isn’t. Tucker Carlson’s rantings and those of a growing number on the right have nothing to do with Jesus.

At the end is a very important talk on this topic given by my dad. Please watch it. Maybe you have never heard a “Christian sermon” before. Listen to this one at least.

All right, back to Tucker’s interview with Conrad. It is complex, rambling and hard to follow, but nevertheless, it is getting into stuff that we are going to be hearing a lot more about.

Conrad tells Tucker how occultism became popular during the hippie movement with all sorts of elements contributing like rock music, LSD. He says they were all precursors to AI and a new world religion; he mentions the antichrist—it covers a lot of territory.

The basic question of concern to Conrad and Tucker that they try to answer but never do, is this:

Are the tech gods creating an artificial intelligence or are they giving a body to a pre-existing intelligence that previously wasn’t incarnated in the physical world.

This goes along with eastern mysticism, meditation, where you empty your mind and open it up to an outside entity. The same could be said of AI, where all of humanity is expected to allow this entity into our minds.

What is that outside entity? Conrad and Tucker agree it is demonic and of Satan.

And guess whose fault that is? The JOOS! Tucker can’t help himself; he has to interject that it’s the Jews that want these demons controlling everyone’s minds. Because of, you know, the Kabbala.

As Elon Musk famously said, “With AI, we are summoning the demons.”