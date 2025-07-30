Break Free Media

Break Free Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara Barsook's avatar
Barbara Barsook
6h

Thanks Karen. We all know The NY Times is an anti semetic newspaper.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek and others
May in Boston's avatar
May in Boston
5h

Those photographs from Ethiopia were very helpful. Thank you for showing us the horror of real famine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Alaine Hunt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture