In a quick follow up to my Break Free Mondays discourse: The propaganda war , the New York Times has amended some aspects of its false story amid criticism.

The story featured a haunting image of an emaciated child with the caption:

“Mohammed Zakaria al-Mutawaq, about 18 months, with his mother, Hedaya al-Mutawaq, who said he was born healthy but was recently diagnosed with severe malnutrition.”

Within hours, the algorithms had sent the image to billions of people around the world, fueling the growing hatred towards Israel and accusations that it is purposely starving the people of Gaza.

On Tuesday night, the newspaper announced that it had revised the story, saying that it had learned that the child had underlying medical issues that affected his muscle development.

The revision removed the mother’s quote from the story saying that Mohammed had been born healthy and added context from his doctor, though it did not back away from the other reporting in the story, “Gazans Are Dying of Starvation,” including its claim that the child was suffering from malnutrition due to food shortages.

This does absolutely nothing to address the fact that the New York Times purposely lied. If it is true that starvation is so rampant, surely, they could have found at least one child that was actually starving, not a child with a preexisting serious disease (that they failed to disclose).

Especially as they purposely cut out the child’s older brother who is perfectly healthy.

The fact that the New York Times and every other major media outlet promoted this lie tells us that there is something very wrong with the narrative that Israel is “purposely starving Gazans.” If it were true, they would not need to use children suffering from genetic disorders to “prove” starvation.

This is absolutely despicable. Just one more way that Hamas is believed while Israel is the monster. Hamas and those who promote their lives are the ones who disrespect and abuse the children of Gaza to serve their own agenda.

Here is one more of many examples. Yazan Kafarneh who has cerebral palsy.

What no one wants to talk about is the high rate of first-cousin marriages in Gaza.

This happens all across Muslims nations in the Middle East. In Arab populations and Islamic populations, consanguinity is a deeply rooted social trend with very high rates that ranges in generally around 20–71% of all marriages. First cousin marriages represent the most common type of these consanguineous marriages with a rate of about 20–30%. (1)

I attended a number of weddings while living in Luxor, Egypt. Marriage between first cousins is considered the best marriage and it happens often.

As I stated in The Propaganda War, there is no doubt that Gazans are suffering from food shortages. However, why lie about what’s really going on? Who is really causing the suffering in Gaza? It is not only Hamas now. As I have stated previously, as Hamas loses control, gangs steal food and clans are at war, creating an impossible situation for those trying to distribute food and aid. Why isn’t this featured in news articles? If they were really seeking solutions, they would tell the truth.

No, those who say they “care” about the suffering of Gazans, do not.

Meanwhile, while I realize that it is children who suffer first from malnutrition because they are more vulnerable, in no country in the world where malnutrition is a problem do you see adults like this:

Or this:

Or this:

They aren’t out filming their starvation; they are too busy trying to survive.

Here are adults and children in Ethiopia from the 1980s:

Here are adults and children in Ethiopia, 1981:

Notice that you never see photos like these from Gaza. It is always one isolated child.

It is deeply troubling that the media purposely lies and then, even when it is found out, it still doesn’t tell the whole truth. It words its “apology” as if what it was saying is still accurate.

That is why I keep writing and exposing these lies. We must fight this propaganda war online as much as wars are fought on the ground.

